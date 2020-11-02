Welcome to the new year. Another season about to start and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be at Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Test weekend is probably where the riders work the most during the entire year. We do a lot of laps, a lot of exits out of the box. Every time we come in, we pretty much try to change something. We try different shocks, different linkages, anything we have to test. It’s a lot of work for the mechanics. It’s good for the riders because we get to do a lot of laps.

The way we test and what we do depends on different factors. It’s not always the case that you go faster with every lap, but then you tend to learn more. The more laps you do the more you earn and the more laps you do, the easier it is to go faster. Sometimes in testing we try to do long runs, but over race weekends we only have three sessions of 40 minutes and then a qualifying, so there isn’t that much time to do long runs. You need to get as much done in as short a space as possible.

The part I like most about testing is just getting to ride the bike a lot. The part I like the least is sometimes when you don’t make steps forward. That’s why it’s called testing. Sometimes you can find something you're really comfortable with and sometimes there's something I don’t like too much.

Last year in the first testing, on our initial few laps we had a lot of problems with chatter, which is basically when the wheel vibrates on the surface and makes the bike go wide. It’s very difficult to ride it like that. Things are much better now. They solved a lot of problems with the new chassis and I’m really happy about that. We still have things to work on. It’s a brand-new project so we have to try a lot of different things. I think there's a long way to go.

Focused on getting the set-up dialled © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

We have new engines in Moto2 this season, with Triumph replacing Honda as the supplier. The new Triumph engine has a lot more bottom power and is a little bit faster. The main difference is that the Honda was a four-cylinder and the Triumph is a three-cylinder and has a bigger cc (cubic capacity). I enjoy the Triumph a little bit more than I did the Honda. It’s better suited to my style of riding – you’ve got to brake a bit harder, stop a bit sooner and exit a bit harder at the same time.

In terms of what the engineers had to do to make the chassis accommodate the new engine, well, that’s probably a question for the engineers. I know the engine is a bit longer and they tried to keep the engine mounts and the chassis as close to possible to the old bike.

Jerez a few weeks ago was an incredible test for me. It was five days in which on every exit I made I felt that I made an improvement, which is not always the case. That was really good and made the five days very productive. It’s not every time you test that things come together so well and you find things that benefit you every day.

Last year was the most frustrating year I’ve ever had in my entire racing career Brad Binder MotoGP

Good testing helps give you confidence ahead of the season, which is obviously the way you want to start the year. It’s about keeping focus and concentrating on getting the best out if yourself and the bike.

I have a new team-mate for 2019, Jorge Martin now that Miguel Oliveira has moved up to MotoGP. I’m really enjoying having him as a team-mate. He’s a really cool guy, super happy and a pleasure to be around. I think it will be great year with him.