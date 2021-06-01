Brad Binder and KTM extend relationship to 2024

South African MotoGP™ racer Brad Binder has put pen to paper on a deal to extend his contract with the Red Bull KTM MotoGP™ team that will keep him with the Austrian manufacturer until at least the end of 2024.

The new contract brings extra continuity and strength to the KTM MotoGP™ program and Binder’s fighting spirit symbolises the way the manufacturer brings themselves to the track.

Binder posted a new milestone at the Gran Premio D’Italia last weekend by equalling the highest top speed in the history of the sport at 362.4kph during FP3 at Mugello.

“I’m super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to 10 years," Binder said of the new deal. "It’s incredible to have been with this manufacturer for such a long time now and we’ve always had a good relationship."

Marc Márquez follows KTM's Brad Binder in Portugal © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

"I’m extremely happy in KTM colours so it’s extra satisfying to have a long contract signed-up," Binder added. "It’s cool to have that belief and support from a company. It’s an honour. From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front. We're not terribly far away and it would be really nice to do something great together. It’s exciting to see what these next years will bring.”

Brad Binder at the 2021 Italian MotoGP™ © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

“This was a very easy contract for us to do because we love Brad as a racer and what he brings to the team, the factory and the MotoGP™ class," Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, said.

"He was also very enthusiastic to make a big commitment to us and that says a lot for our progression and our potential in this championship. Sometimes you find a racer and a mentality that really fits with your own philosophy and the fact that Brad has come all the way to the top with us in a 10-year period is a very special story."

Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Race Manager echoed Beirer's sentiments: “As Team Manager I’m happy that Brad has placed his trust in us for another three years. He’s a very strong rider with a strong crew and a strong factory behind him. We'll push together to achieve our mutual dreams and targets. It’s great we have this partnership up to 2024.”

Binder has progressed through the KTM GP Academy structure. He competed in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, earned Moto3™ world championship success as well as 15 Grand Prix wins in both the Moto3™ and Moto2™ categories with the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad. He then seized the factory’s maiden victory in the premier class during his debut term on the KTM RC16 during 2020, where he also achieved the status of ‘Rookie of the Year’.