Brad Binder gets a factory ride for 2020

KTM have decided to invest and trust in the racing instincts of two MotoGP debutants for 2020 and for the next development phase of the factory RC16.

KTM have decided to invest and trust in the racing instincts of two MotoGP debutants for 2020 and for the next development phase of the factory RC16.

KTM have decided to invest and trust in the racing instincts of two MotoGP debutants for 2020 and for the next development phase of the factory RC16.

Binder’s impressive progress through Moto3™ and Moto2™ divisions meant the 24-year old was well on the road to a premier class saddle for 2020, but with a slot opening in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team Binder has been placed next to Espargaro for his first term.

Binder’s impressive progress through Moto3™ and Moto2™ divisions meant the 24-year old was well on the road to a premier class saddle for 2020, but with a slot opening in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team Binder has been placed next to Espargaro for his first term.

Binder’s impressive progress through Moto3™ and Moto2™ divisions meant the 24-year old was well on the road to a premier class saddle for 2020, but with a slot opening in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team Binder has been placed next to Espargaro for his first term.