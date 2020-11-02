Brad Binder gets a factory ride for 2020
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull KTM will field former world champion and top class rookie Brad Binder alongside Pol Espargaro for their 2020 MotoGP™ campaign.
Published on
Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro will be in the saddle for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for the team's 2020 MotoGP™ campaign.
The South African’s ride, initially planned in for Red Bull KTM Tech3, will be taken by Spaniard Iker Lecuona.
KTM have decided to invest and trust in the racing instincts of two MotoGP debutants for 2020 and for the next development phase of the factory RC16.
Binder’s impressive progress through Moto3™ and Moto2™ divisions meant the 24-year old was well on the road to a premier class saddle for 2020, but with a slot opening in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team Binder has been placed next to Espargaro for his first term.
"I’m super-happy with the duo we have for 2020. We had a long discussion about it but finally I think it is a good decision that KTM made," Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Team Manager said. "In Pol we have a very strong rider who's made good results for us and we’ve seen in the other categories what Brad is capable of with our bikes. He's one of the young kids that has come through the ranks. It'll be a big challenge for him but I think he'll have a great future in MotoGP™."
Lecuona, who's taken Moto2 podium honours in both 2018 and 2019, had been signed for a Moto2 ride in 2020. The 19-year old has now been promoted to the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP effort alongside Miguel Oliveira.
Four riders, three nationalities and three athletes below the age of 25 means KTM are now set for their fourth year of MotoGP participation.