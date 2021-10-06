Red Bull Rampage rookie Brage Vestavik is ready to tame the freeride beast

Right now, I'd say I am more of a freerider, but I don't want to lock myself into a specific genre. I like to change it up and try new things. So much has changed only in the past couple of years. My shift from downhill to freeride came after 2019, when I'd been on a World Cup team for a couple of years, but was left without one ahead of the new season and I felt like it was time for something new.

Also, racing a World Cup season is pretty expensive. I've always been drawn to the creative part of riding and filming – building features and filming stuff on my phone. Racing is really fun, but I would never take back what I've curated by building and filming lines. I've always liked it the most.