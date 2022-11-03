Imagine this: flashes of green and brown fly past as glimmers of sun dance through the trees, illuminating dust particles as you hurdle through the forest at breakneck speed. Every rock, dip, roll and corner has unique features that follow. As you drift around a right-hand corner, a large rock pokes its head out.

You react without even thinking, squeezing your right index finger to lock the rear tyre. You unweight and drift sideways around the obstacle. Or was it right foot down, left pedal, downshift right hand, ease on the gas?

For professional mountain biker Brandon Semenuk , these reactions come naturally when he rides his bike but he's also been experiencing this in a second sport – rally driving – and at the highest level in the American Rally Association (ARA) Championships .

Brandon Semenuk – now a top class athlete in two sports © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Rising to the top of his game in more ways than one

The Canadian’s reflexes in high-pressure, high-performance scenarios are what set him apart from the rest of the world in more ways than one. Regarded as one of the best mountain bike riders in the world for the last decade Semenuk is now rising the ranks in rally racing, albeit on the North American circuit.

However, being at the top in multiple sports presents new challenges in itself. Challenges that include honing his bike riding skills, building new lines to ride, managing bike film productions, testing new rally cars and studying different courses and notes for his incursions into motorsport. The biggest challenge for Semenuk is how he schedules his time between both sports. He loves both but there are times when there is a clash in what he wants to do on two wheels and four.

Brandon Semenuk racing at a round of the ARA Championship © © Ben Haulenbeek, subaru.com/motorsports 2022

As the winner of Red Bull Rampage in 2021 , Semenuk was invited back to compete in the 2022 event but there was a potential issue on the horizon for him. The final round of the American Rally Association (ARA) Championship, where he was in with a chance of claiming the overall title, overlapped with when Red Bull Rampage 2022 was on. Semenuk had some thinking to do on whether he would have to drop one event for the other.

02 Going from mountain biker to rally racer

Semenuk is one of the most recognised decorated freeride mountain bike athletes in the world. His skills when riding a bike are unarguable. When he puts out a movie part or a new web edit, it's not only mountain bike fans who clamour to the nearest screen to watch, it's also his fellow pros.

Semenuk is known for his creative and innovative approach in terms of building lines, creating new tricks and filming the whole lot together as shown in the edit he put together this year – Parallel II – where he rode with British downhill World Cup rider Kade Edwards [watch below].

3 min Parallel ll Two riders, two interconnected tracks and a second take on a timeless idea – welcome to Parallel II.

Semenuk’s time on a bike has also been competitive. Since Trek signed him in 2006 as a prodigious 15-years-old, he has progressed in the sport of mountain biking tenfold. From winning Red Bull Joyride five times to bringing a single crown fork to the top step of his most recent Red Bull Rampage first-place podium finish, Semenuk also became the first person to win Red Bull Rampage four times.

His time in rally racing has been shorter. He bought his first rally car just over a decade ago, driving and racing as a privateer just for the love of the sport. As a passionate hobbyist, Semenuk started racing in the Canadian Rally Championship in 2015.

He has since worked his way to the highest level of rally racing in North America, competing against the likes of Ken Block and Travis Pastrana. He's progressed from winning single-stage races to actual ARA rounds. Being at the top of a single sport, let alone two is hard but somehow Semenuk does it.

Rally racing has evolved from a passion to a serious venture © Toby Cowley/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Rallying and mountain biking – same but different

The most impressive aspect of Semenuk's aptitude is his mastery of rally while maintaining and progressing his mountain bike skills and career. The hours required to train the mind and body to react differently to similar situations in the car rather than on the mountain bike are colossal.

Yet, parallels can be drawn between the stresses of rally racing and freeride mountain biking. The mental aspects of thought, cognition, reaction time and mindset all connect mountain biking and rally racing. The laser focus required to fully tap into the connection between tyre and dirt, and the judgment of grip, timing and trajectory correlate perfectly.

These similarities will have expedited Semenuk’s foray into high-calibre rally racing, pulling from past experiences to benefit his newest endeavour.

Semenuk lighting up a trail during a bike film shoot © Ian Collins In rally mode © Toby Cowley

04 Back to that Rampage conundrum

The final round of the ARA Championships - the Lake Superior Performance Rally – would take place on October 14-15 in Michigan. To compete at Red Bull Rampage, Semenuk would have to be in Virgin, Utah at the site of the 2022 event to sign on at event registration on October 11. With a chance of winning the ARA overall title, Semenuk wanted to be in Michigan to race.

For a time it looked like he would opt out of Rampage as he would not be able to participate in building and creating his line. Athletes would begin to prep their lines for four days from October 12 to October 15. But then a compromise was found.

Semenuk would travel to the Rampage site in Utah – which would be on the same mountainside used in the editions between 2008-2013 event [incidentally the same location where Semenuk won his first Red Bull Rampage in 2008] – for event registration and his line selection on October 11 before flying to Michigan to finish his rally season at the Lake Superior Performance Rally. Once done there, he'd take a flight back to Utah on October 16 and be all focussed on Rampage.

Semenuk scoping his line at Red Bull Rampage 2022 © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Before he left for Michigan, Semenuk was clear in his direction for his 2022 Rampage line: “I am looking at this venue the same way I approach every year, look at the mountain and see what speaks to me. Realistically, I will probably use some of the old stuff that I have used in the past because we will have less man hours this year.”

Semenuk opted to take the same line from his 2013 appearance at the site. Semenuk’s build team of Evan Young and Justin Wyper buffed, shaped and adjusted his line while the Canadian was away. This would be the biggest test of their building careers with little in-person input from their star member.

I am looking at this venue the same way I approach every year, look at the mountain and see what speaks to me Brandon Semenuk

Young and Wype get to work on Semenuk's line © Robin O'Neill

05 Semenuk's 2022 rally season

It has been Semenuk’s best season to date in the nine-round ARA Championships. Going into the penultimate round at the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally in Pennsylvania, Semenuk had won three of the rounds and finished second in two others. He was sitting in first place in the overall standings. Disaster struck on stage two of the Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally, he crashed out, putting his Subaru into the trees and handing the overall lead to American Ken Block.

Semenuk only trailed Block by two points going into the final round, making the Lake Superior Performance Rally a winner-takes-all event.

06 Michigan or bust

After several stages of tight racing, Semenuk held a thirty second lead after the end of day one of the Lake Superior Performance Rally. At the start of the final day, Semenuk knew Block, his nearest challenger for the overall, would not be taking any further part in the rally having crashed the previous day. Despite this making things easier, the pressure was still undoubtedly on Semenuk. He still needed to finish the race to take the overall. Finishing a rally race is by no means an easy thing.

The second day of racing held similar conditions to day one, with light rain in the forecast. The racers would complete 36 miles of road with a night stage to finish the rally, keeping everyone on their toes.

Semenuk would be pushed all the way to maintain his lead by his team-mate Pastrana, who like Semenuk is a multi-sport athlete, having been involved in motocross sport, but in the end, Semenuk won the Rally by 40.3 seconds from Pastrana. With that, Semenuk was confirmed as winning his first ARA overall title.

“I’m really, really happy, and thanks to Keaton [Williams, co-driver] and the team and everyone involved because honestly, this is all their hard work. I feel like I played a really small part in this, it was a huge team," Semenuk said after speaking to online rally website Dirtfish at the end of the rally.

Semenuk and his pilot Keaton Williams celebrate their success in Michigan © © Ben Haulenbeek, subaru.com/motorsports 2022

07 Heading back to Red Bull Rampage

Semenuk flew back to Utah on October 16 and was on the mountainside on the morning of October 17 to review what his dig crew had built and start practising. He has four days to perfect his line in terms of its build and what he planned to do in terms of showing his riding skills and tricks come finals on the Friday.

The finals day of Red Bull Rampage is always tense. Nerves are high. This year, the conditions were perfect with little to no wind for the rider's first runs. Semenuk would be the last to drop in.

The score to beat was 90.66 and was put down by fellow Canadian Brett Rheeder. The first move of Semenuk's line was a 15-foot caveman drop into a giant steep chute with no room for error. A caveman is when a rider starts a drop standing beside their bike, holding the handlebars in one hand and the seat in the other. They then jump off the platform, hopping onto the bike in the air and landing with both hands on the bars and feet on the pedals.

Semenuk with that caveman drop to start his run © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The high difficulty of the trick to start the line was a huge benefit to the overall technicality. Semeunuk would go on to barspin the hip drop that Gee Atherton pioneered in 2010. He then tail-whipped a huge flat drop and finished with a super-dumped three-nac, landing him a score of 84.

"The line shouted out at me. I wasn't the only athlete who looked at it, but I decided to keep going because I thought it could work. It was such a cool feature and hard to pass up because it was a unique opportunity with how they built the start platform, and you might not have that opportunity again. So despite being gnarly, it was worth the risk in my mind," Semenuk explained.

After all first runs were complete, the wind started to roll in and prevented any riders from taking a second run. Standings would stay as they were after the first runs, with Brandon Semenuk in third place, Szymon Godziek in second, and Rheeder taking the win.

5 min Top 3 runs Watch the podium runs from Red Bull Rampage, featuring Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Brett Rheeder.

It was such a cool feature and hard to pass up because it was a unique opportunity with how they built the start platform Brandon Semenuk

After a hectic couple of weeks of rally racing, competing at Rampage and flying back and forth across America, Semenuk achieved what he set out to do and that was to take part in two of the biggest US sporting events in the calendar within days of each other. A win at Red Bull Rampage, a fifth, would have been nice but Semenuk was clearly happy to finish with a podium position at the 16th edition of Red Bull Rampage and have that ARA title in the bag.

A pretty admirable feat considering there was a question of whether he would be able to compete in both.