Meet 4 breakers making big moves in the world of film and TV

Roxy: I saw breaking for the first time on YouTube. I watched clips of Junior, who is my all-time favourite B-Boy. But after that, whenever I saw breaking on TV, it seemed so shit, and I would laugh at the dancers because I knew they weren't real breakers. Eventually, I saw Breakin' the movie, and it was obviously very different from the stuff I was exposed to on noughties TV. The quality was incredible in comparison.

Lilou: At 12 years old, I was fascinated with breakers on TV who were spinning on their heads. It was absolutely crazy, and I wanted to do that.

Neguin: I started breaking and fell in love with hip-hop culture in 2000 when I was 13 years old after watching VHS tapes of popular breaking events: B-Boy Summit in the USA and Battle of the Year (the longest-running event in breaking).