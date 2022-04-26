Meet 4 breakers making big moves in the world of film and TV
Success on the small and big screen
3 min
When was the first time you saw breaking on a screen?
I saw breaking for the first time on YouTube. I watched clips of Junior, who is my all-time favourite B-Boy. But after that, whenever I saw breaking on TV, it seemed so shit, and I would laugh at the dancers because I knew they weren't real breakers. Eventually, I saw Breakin' the movie, and it was obviously very different from the stuff I was exposed to on noughties TV. The quality was incredible in comparison.
At 12 years old, I was fascinated with breakers on TV who were spinning on their heads. It was absolutely crazy, and I wanted to do that.
I started breaking and fell in love with hip-hop culture in 2000 when I was 13 years old after watching VHS tapes of popular breaking events: B-Boy Summit in the USA and Battle of the Year (the longest-running event in breaking).
Have you showcased your breaking skills on TV or in film?
I've performed in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety, on-screen at the Beijing Olympics, in many music videos and I was in the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. I've done a lot of TV work and music videos as a breaker, but not a lot of breaking – if that makes sense. In the end, most of my roles have turned out to be an all-around dancer rather than a B-Girl, so I think breaking could still be more respected, better represented and more visible on screen.
I did a few movies in Brazil as an actor and auditioned for a few in New York. I played a few parts in City of God.
Is there a performance on screen that people might not know about?
I've done quite a few music videos with smaller artists, but when I got called to do a video with The Chemical Brothers, I was like, 'wow'. When I saw what the scenario was going to be like for the video, I knew it was going to be huge on TV. But the one thing is that I had to wear a mask and you couldn't see my face! Three of us played different parts, so I decided to choose signature moves for my bit at the end, like how I turn my knee so that everyone would recognise those as mine, even with a mask on. As soon as it dropped, people were calling me straight away in the middle of the night, saying: 'Yo man, I saw you in the Chemical Brothers video for Midnight Madness'.
How hard was it when you first started to try and get work in Hollywood?
It might have been luck or just good timing, but I started working right away. During the first couple of auditions, no one knew who I was, but in time the choreographers started to know me and my style, and things started happening.
How did your life as a B-Boy affect your pursuit of a career in Hollywood? Was there a time you were worried about being labelled a sell-out?
I remember there were times when I would be offered a big job, and it would fall on the same weekend as a big battle. At first, I would always do the battle, as it was super-important to me to stay relevant and true to the B-Boy scene. My worst fear was looking like a sell-out and falling off the battle scene because of Hollywood. At that point, many B-Boys who'd moved to Hollywood kind of faded out of battling, but I think I did a good job of maintaining both for many years.
There are breakers out there that might say breaking in films is selling out or that being in videos with an artist like Madonna isn't being true to hip-hop culture and breaking, but that's just ignorance. As a B-Boy in a film, you get asked to do moves and flips or tricks over and over because they know what you're capable of. I get asked to do a lot of stunts, and I don't ever feel like that's typecasting or selling out. I'm down with so many things. I like to embrace as many opportunities that come my way. I always like challenging myself. Honestly, I'd love to play more action-based roles in films, if anything.
What was one of your biggest moments performing on screen?
Breaking on Madonna's MDNA tour for 10 months was crazy, and I learned a lot of stuff, but performing with her live on television at the Super Bowl was mad! It was my first time performing live, and it was the first time I had ever performed with her. We just jumped on stage together, and the cameras turned on. I always try not to have a big head and play things down, so when I got the call, it was like, 'cool, OK, I'm going to dance at the Super Bowl'. I didn't understand the magnitude of what I was doing or how big of an event and show it was until I was on that stage. Mates were telling me how many millions of people were watching, and that was really, really wild when it finally sunk in!
How do you adapt your breaking to a large scale and for big audiences? What are the challenges?
The major adaptation for me is making everything bigger and directing all my moves to the camera. The biggest challenge of breaking and dancing in films is avoiding injuries. There are long, long days, which means a lot of being cold and then warming up and then getting cold again.
I've always been able to perform in different ways and mediums because of capoeira. From three years old, capoeira taught me intricate ways to battle, but most of all, it taught me how to actually perform, play to an audience and deliver. When it comes to where I got my confidence as an actor, I would say that's a mix of breaking and martial arts. Jujitsu taught me to keep my head up and make eye contact. Breaking has given me character and stage presence. Once you understand that, it makes the whole thing on camera easier, and there are a lot fewer challenges.
What do you enjoy the most about breaking in films, music videos and television?
I like breaking on screen because I get to do it over and over until I hit my best stuff, especially when I have control over what is shown. That definitely helps me play to my strengths. However, most of the time, that's not up to me, and it's always scary to see which take will be used in the final cut of a film.
What are the biggest lessons you've learnt and what advice would you give to fellow breakers who want to take their dance into film and performance work?
The idea of faking it till you make it is huge. When they ask if you can choreograph, say, of course. If they ask if you can model, say maybe. If they ask if you have ever acted, say sure. The more you say yes, the more you learn about yourself, and you can't learn from saying no. There have been so many times when being closed-minded could have ruined so many life-changing moments for me. Another valuable lesson I learned from the industry is just to be a good person. If you're a good person and act professionally, everyone will want to be around that energy. It's magnetic.