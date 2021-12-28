Logistx and Jonzi D discuss how breaking went big in theatres

Ask any hip-hop head or expert of the culture where breaking originated, and they'll be able to tell you that it was born in the Bronx of the 1970s.

While New York emcees spit bars that thumped out of boomboxes, the early pioneers of turntablism like DJ Kool Herc looped rhythmic breakdown sections that became known as 'breaks' off towering DIY sound systems pumping out the soundtrack of the streets. Bass rumbled underfoot, attracting B-Boys and B-Girls from the neighbourhood. Eventually, breaking made inroads to dancers from over the bridge in Manhattan and around the world.

Fast forward to 2021, and breakers have danced everywhere from the Super Bowl to Hollywood blockbusters and TV dance contests. They've jumped on tour with the likes of Madonna and Cirque du Soleil, become some of the most in-demand choreographers and performers, scored lucrative sponsorships and are gearing up to compete in the Games.

Two of the most articulate figures in the game are B-Girl and Red Bull BC One world champion Logistx and Jonzi D, the creator of the UK's hip-hop Breakin' Convention dance theatre festival. Not only are they both experts at adapting the dance to other mediums, but they're both passionate social activists that utilise their time on stage to the fullest.

Jonzi D was introduced to breaking by his older brothers, who were club dancers as a child, but he expressed a disinterest from the outset to adhere to a polished look. As a fiercely determined original, he got to work stomping out his own style as a dancer and wasted no time expressing that on stage.

"I discovered hip-hop at the same time l discovered contemporary dance," he says. "When we were improvising in class, the teacher would ask, 'Can everybody be a rock?' Well, I would do a windmill into my rock just because it looked better than everyone else's shit. She would ask, 'Can everybody be a tree?' All the middle-class kids from the suburbs would be moving all graceful back and forth like ballerinas. Well, my trees didn't look like that. Where I'm from, in the hood, trees don't flow in the breeze; they're rugged, they're jagged. They shoot out in all directions. That's how I was going to tell my story."

Similarly, Logistx is no stranger to the stage – her first breaking performance was an open cypher on one. Her career has seen her go from breaking in her church to performing for packed-out arenas worldwide.

"Breaking is one of the most misunderstood art forms because it's so much more than people realise," she says. "It's beyond the moves, beyond the blowups. When you're breaking and laying your emotions on the floor, you're creating your own 3D story. Breaking is storytelling. Everyone will look different because everyone has a different style. Through training, even for me now, I'm trying to get better at telling my own day by day."

As a young adult, Jonzi D went from performing at dance gigs to hitting the road as an emcee. He felt confident on the mic and has a natural ability to command the audience, both skills he attributes to breaking. He toured the world, supporting some of the greatest rappers such as Ras Kass, Thistin Howl, Gang-Starr, Kool Mo Dee, The Roots, Gravediggahz and Ice Cube.

"I was just on that stage, eating that stage up," he says. "Why? Because we were battling, and I knew all about that from breaking. The more I got up on stage, the more I proved to myself what I was capable of."

"I think the biggest plus about performing breaking on stage is that you can almost guarantee the crowd will go wild," says Logistx. "Especially with the style of breaking now. Let's say you play Planet Rock or Apache or some shit like that while you're doing these big power moves and blowups. Someone in the crowd will know those songs, especially an intergenerational audience. Combine those two, and it's hard not to be into breaking when it looks so dope."

Logistx admits she won't forget her first high from performing in front of an audience. "I like to compare it to a rollercoaster ride," she says. "I was eight years old, and I remember feeling this huge sense of empowerment. The way the crowd reacted, I just remember thinking, 'Damn, I'm doing so good right now – I smoked them.' I was receiving all that hypeness, and that was such a thrilling experience."

After his stint as an emcee, Jonzi D returned to the UK breaking scene and began performing on dancefloors himself and appearing at jams that offered something deeper.

He performed and choreographed critically acclaimed works portraying a powerful message, including 1995's Lyrikal Fearta, 1999's Aeroplane Man, 2006's TAG… Just Writing My Name, 2009's Markus the Sadist and 2013's The Letter: To Be Or To MBE? All of those events confronted systematic racism, police and political injustice, the controversial history of the British Empire and the UK's class divide.

From there, Jonzi D was featured in HBO's Def Poetry Jam, his short films Silence da Bitchin' and Aeroplane Man were screened on Channel 4 in the UK, and he even delivered his own TED Talk about the influence and evolution of hip-hop culture.

But Jonzi D's proudest achievement has to be Breakin' Convention. Almost two decades ago, he had an idea that would shake up the UK theatre scene. Today that idea is still going strong as Breakin' Convention celebrates its 19th year with an extended programme of events.

Over that same time span, Logistx improved her technical skillset and levels of creativity, becoming part of a growing movement of elite performers like Jonzi D who speak out about the importance of mental health, equality, representation and societal issues beyond the dancefloor.

Back in 2019, when Logistx was still on a journey of self-discovery, she debuted at Jonzi D's Breakin' Convention at London's Sadler's Wells theatre.

"You don't see breaking on stage as much as other genres, and I think it can be really beautiful and powerful when it's done in the right way," she says. "When I'm performing breaking on stage, I have different tools at my disposal. I have control over the music and planning out the actual performance. This allows my breaking to be more literal and more conceptual. For example, I can send a message of love and spread goodness and light and showcase a struggle that myself or others have gone through.

"I want people to see that breaking is about so much more for me. Breaking came from brown and Black people living in the Bronx who were going through it in the hood, and many of us are still going through it. For example, a while ago I did a piece about the negative impact of social media on teenage girls, and I just wanted to spread awareness of a societal issue, so it's more than just dance."

Logistix has been a formidable force from the start. At 16 years old, she stamped her name on the international breaking scene by beating four of the top B-Girls to become the 2018 Silverback champion. In 2019, she made a powerful debut at The Red Bull BC One world finals in Mumbai, India, earning a place as a Red Bull All-Star dancer along the way. But while she's hoping to perform at the Games in Paris in 2024, she admits that her style of breaking isn't always suited to the stage.

"The biggest difference with breaking when you're performing it on stage is that it's not as intimate," she says. "It's not as raw. It's very performative because it's a performance. You have to adapt to the stage because sometimes they can be very big, and you can look really small."

"It's not comfortable for breakers to battle on a stage because we come from a background of having cyphers in intimate settings, underground joints and outside on the street, etc. So battling on huge stages like the Red Bull BC One World Finals is never going to be comfortable, but it's part of the evolution. Breaking came from something very raw, and I'm aware it's becoming very structured. I'm okay with that, that's part of the future, and it means so much to have the opportunity to perform on big stages."

"I had a dream in 2003 to create a festival that brought together the best hip-hop dance theatre performers from around the world on London's doorstep," says Jonzi D. "By bringing breaking to the theatre, we're able to go deeper with whatever our narrative is. Usually, we see hip-hop dance in the context of battles. Rappers tell stories, so I thought, why can't hip-hop dancers tell stories? Even in the battle setting, that's drama. It's an unspoken story about a conflict between two people.

"In the theatre, we’re able to hold people’s attention, we’re able to blow that whole story up in a big space, under spotlights and articulate it so much deeper.

"The biggest obstacle I've had to overcome with bringing hip-hop to the theatre is that so many think a theatre is a place that's inherently for white middle-class people only. Whereas I'm just like, fuck that shit, I'm doing what I do. I knew London people were hungry for cutting-edge hip-hop theatre that had been missing. I didn't have to prove anything, and guess what, Breakin' Convention has seen artists and groups perform to sell-out audiences year after year."