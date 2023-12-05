This is how Brian Grubb’s WakeBASE became a reality

American wakeskating pioneer Brian Grubb achieved an extraordinary world first in an innovative project that combined drone Wakeskating and BASE jumping. Perched atop the sky bridge at Dubai's Address Beach Resort, the Guinness World Record-holding infinity pool sits an astounding 294 metres above sea level.

Grubb's daring journey began by wakeskating 94m across the rooftop pool, towed by a drone, before leaping over the pool‘s edge, seamlessly transitioning into a thrilling 77-storey BASE jump and successfully landing at the beach below. This remarkable accomplishment, known as WakeBASE, realised Grubb's seven-year-old dream and marked a historic milestone.

"It’s been a long time coming, we had to build a drone that could pull us and I had to get more proficient in BASE jumping. Then we found this awesome location in Dubai and I just pulled off the sickest thing I’ve ever done on a wakeskate," says Grubb.

01 Brian Grubb: a wakeskate visionary

Brian Grubb is a pioneer who’s been pushing wakeskating to new heights all his career. His creativity, passion and skill have been evident in some epic adventures all around the world. Some of which you can explore by clicking on the links below.

Grubb started BASE jumping in 2007 and first experimented with drone technology in 2018 as a way to wakeskate previously inaccessible locations. It was only a matter of time before all his passions would combine in spectacular style.

"The idea of being able to put these two sports together and take them to new places was the ultimate appeal. No one had ever done it before so to push my limits like this was exciting," reveals Grubb.

02 The idea behind WakeBASE

Preparing for the moment of truth © Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

The vision for WakeBASE grew in Brian Grubb 's mind for nearly a decade before it was developed and visualised in a series of initial sketches. His dream? To develop a custom-built drone powerful enough to tow him and then ride behind it in the world's highest infinity pool. Next, he wanted to use the drone to launch him off a kicker from the 77th floor before BASE jumping back to land.

Even for someone who’s no stranger to finding innovative ways to push the boundaries of his sport, combining wakeskating, BASE jumping and futuristic drone technology was raising the bar like never before.

“When we got this idea we looked for high water and there’s not much out there," reveals Grubb. "Then we saw the Address Beach Resort in Dubai with the highest invisible edge pool in the world and we had to come take a look at it.

"The building is set up for us, the way the pool curves is perfect for me as I’m right foot forward and the shape is what we needed for the ramp and then there’s this nice big landing area on the beach. As soon as we got eyes on it in person, we knew it was on and that’s when the real mission started.”

Read on for a breakdown of how the dream became reality.

Soaring high above the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

03 WakeBASE: step by step

WakeBASE might have only lasted for several seconds but a lot of elements had to occur perfectly in that time.

Preperation

Before the action gets underway, Grubb has a few seconds to control his breathing and gather his emotions while looking out over a 311-foot-long infinity pool, almost double the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

"I'm a goofy footer, so the setup of the pool and where we could put the kicker was perfect. I'm very calm, I'm just in the moment, ready to perform," he explains.

Activation

The drone rotor blades start to spin violently and the sound intensifies. In training they discovered the optimal altitude and incline the drone needs to fly at to allow for good speed and perfect angle of the 30ft rope.

"The higher the drone, the more the rope pulls you up. The lower the drone, the more it pulls you down the pool. We needed to be right in the middle," says Grubb.

Countdown

The stage is set and Grubb is ready to go © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Brian communicates with the drone pilot and gives the “three, two, one” countdown. The drone accelerates forward adding tension to the tether and as it starts to pull, Brian does a running start into the pool 294m above ground.

"To land in the pool, I took three or four steps off the deck and put my board under my feet."

Top speed

With the board being attached to the drone, many traditional wakeskate tricks were impossible. Instead, Grubb gets his speed up and when close to the four-foot-wide pool edge, angles his board so it creates a huge wall of water.

"The ride through the pool isn't super technical but it was a pretty cool line setting up for the kicker," adds Grubb.

Kicker

The kicker was angled to allow for maximum speed upon entry. The more speed he carried, the higher he could go during his giant stalefish grab, a trick that saw him angle the board 90° and hold underneath it. Jumping into the open air meant he could really prolong and style out the grab.

He explains: "The exit is the most crucial part of the whole thing. I had to make sure I release the board and the handle well enough so the drone quickly gets away from me."

Hitting top speed © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool From infinity to beyond © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Detachment

Detaching from the board and keeping it out of the airspace when Grubbs’s trying to open his parachute was a key piece of the puzzle. Many options were experimented with, including a pilot parachute attached to the board, but the safest solution found in testing was to tether it directly to the drone.

"​​Once I exited the kicker and let go of the handle, the board got pulled from underneath me and stayed connected to the drone."

Freefall

It might only be for six seconds, but for Grubb it feels like an eternity. Getting stable in the air is the most crucial aspect before he can deploy the parachute. For the first three seconds, he can’t control his body as the wind hasn’t fully taken effect. When the wind hits, he’s able to position himself correctly so the landing process can commence.

"The experience of freefall is one of the best feelings in the world," says Grubb. "In Switzerland, I learned how to know exactly where I was in the air."

At peace during the freefall © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Landing

Only seconds after first being pulled by the drone, Grubb safely opens his parachute. His focus is now on his landing point at the beach below, a spot he’s landed at many times before in training. The landing sparks wild celebrations!

“It's definitely the coolest thing I've ever done in my whole career," reveals an ecstatic Grubb after successfully landing on solid ground.

Safely landing on the soft sand © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool

04 The drone

Designing and building a drone powerful enough to pull a human athlete was taking a step into the unknown. To make it happen, Grubb again collaborated with his friend Sebastian Stare who had developed the drone for the Slovenian project.

The bespoke human flying machine is unlike any other drone in the world and features unique software and hardware components that allow it to be extensively tuned to Grubb's needs.

Staren said: “It’s somewhere between a standard DJI drone and a helicopter. Whenever it starts, I think everybody around gets goosebumps because it sounds pretty scary.

The drone was specially engineered for this project © Predrag Vuckovic/Red Bull Content Pool

“The drone opens a completely new field. You can really go wherever you want to go. It's not like getting towed behind a boat or a cable.”

About the drone Components 8 motors and 8 propellers Top speed 55kph

The drone was operated by two pilots. One towing Grubb, another backup pilot acting as a spotter.

05 Behind the scenes

Grubb left no stone unturned in preparing for WakeBASE. Training was all-encompassing and the project team were relentless in their pursuit of absolute perfection.

"People see the final project on social media but there's so much that goes into it," reveals Grubb. "The whole process has been one of the best experiences of my whole life."

Training in Idaho, USA

"I started BASE jumping in 2020 and had done about 35 jumps before we started serious training. First, we went out to Idaho where Miles lives to jump the 486ft high Perrine Bridge. We had a great camp. It’s where we started working on the barrel rolls and some of the maneuvers we wanted to start doing."

Drone work in Munich, Germany

"In Germany we got to ride behind the drone a lot. We basically built a simulation pool that had the same curve as the pool in Dubai with the kicker. We did a week of testing which was super important. I had to build a relationship with the pilot because the drone is flown manually by hand. Getting the right speed through the pool and having the right speed at the exit point was very crucial for me to be able to do what I needed next."

A dream realised as Grubb prepares to land © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool It's definitely the coolest thing I've ever done in my whole career Brian Grubb

BASE jumping in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

"In Switzerland I did my first big subterminal earth jumps with Miles. I really fell in love with BASE jumping out there and we did around 80 practice jumps. It's such an amazing place with a huge variety of exit points. Most of the training involved being unstable and then restabilising to get back into a position to deploy the parachute."

06 The elite training team

A member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher is a multiple world record holder who’s frequently pushed the boundaries of human aviation. Starting his career in 1994 and performing more than 6,000 BASE jumps, his invaluable experience made him the perfect coach to prepare Brian for the BASE jumping part of WakeBASE.

"I don't think we could have done it without Miles," says Grubb. "He taught me a lot. He made me feel really confident in my abilities so I was so lucky to have him train and mentor me."

Daisher explains: "Our goal was to make it look easy and that's not an easy thing because there were a lot of moving parts to the equation. He’s a tremendous athlete and Brian’s the only person with enough training that could have pulled this whole thing off.

"Using videos to watch yourself do the skills is super invaluable. We trained jumping off the cliffs together side by side, so I could get the aerial shots as he went."

The celebrations begin for Grubb, Miles Daisher and Parks Bonifay © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool

Parks Bonifay is a legend of the wakeboarding scene and one of the most influential riders of all time. Friends since they were teenagers, Grubb asked Bonifay for his expert opinion on how to keep the wakeskate connected to the rope and drone, and what trick to do off the kicker so he could get a clean exit off the building.

"Parks has a great eye for setups like this," says Grubb. "He really helped us look at the whole picture with the board and the tether. It was great to have his help getting the optimal performance from the drone to the board."

Bonifay adds: "It was really critical that the wakeskate didn’t drop! It was an obstacle that we've never really had to deal with before. Brian’s like a master sensei of everything he does. He's very analytical and very strategic in the way he goes about things. He really ramped up his skills so he was mentally and physically prepared.

"Nothing about this was normal and it's probably one of the coolest projects that I've been a small part of."