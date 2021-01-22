One of the many wonderful ways in which skating has evolved in recent years has been the explosion of the women's scene. Today, female skating is one of the worldwide skateboarding's biggest drivers on a cultural level. Some of the highest profile skaters in the world today are women and that wasn’t always the case, so clearly something is happening.

Women's skateboarding contests are still focused on scene-building, such as events like Exposure Skate in Encinitas, California. But that isn't to say that women's skate contests can’t be competitive . There is, after all, much to play for in the contest arena today and the abundance of parks and private practice spots is pushing the baseline standard ever upwards.

The other stand-out thing about women's skateboarding and its resonating cultural influence is the way in which it can offer a springboard into other avenues, both creative and commercial. That's how on the pulse of taste-making women's skating is today.

In that regard, Encinitas local Brighton Zeuner has the world at her feet. The 2018 Women's Vans Park Series World Champion is also a two-time X Games gold medallist, has her own Vans shoe colourway (which harks back to Vans' earliest joyful designs) and now she drops her full video part, Magic Frog, right here. Watch it in the player above.

A talent in full bloom just as the scene she grew up in begins to change the world, Zeuner understands the meaning of the moment in which she finds herself and where she wants to take it. A protégé of the late Jeff Grosso, she's balanced about the demands and opportunities that her talent presents.

"There are days when I just want to skate around and do Kickflips, but yesterday I wanted to skate vert and I'm proud of what I did," she says.

Owning her own ramp at her home in Encinitas, California, means that skateboarding legends can, and do, stop by, so Zeuner's day-to-day skate sessions have taught her a trick repertoire few can come close to. But skating is only one arrow in her quiver: "I'll express myself through anything – art, makeup, music. I probably wouldn't be this colourful mess if it wasn't for skateboarding."

In terms of the opportunities presented by her position at the forefront of this cultural moment, some of that level-headedness which serves her so well comes to the fore.

"I'm thankful that my skateboarding can be a business," she says with refreshing honesty. "I've started using my platform on Instagram. I don't want to just be a skateboarder. I’m Brighton. I have different outlets. I want to get into fashion and music. I want to create stuff."