How better nutrition is giving Brook Macdonald something extra
You train six days a week – that’s a busy schedule. How important is nutrition to make sure you get what you need?
I think nutrition is super important in any sport. For me, I’ve never really stuck to a strict plan or diet. I’ve just found that if I eat good food, and fuel right, then my body feels good. But, I’ve only really just started fine tuning my body. At the start of 2021, I started working with a nutritionist. This has helped me to really understand how the body works and how it needs to be fuelled.
I was fuelling my body, but not fuelling it in the right way and at the right time. To understand all that stuff is very difficult because there’s so much complexity around what you’ve got to fuel your body with depending on the different loads you do on training days. It can be confusing.
Has working with a nutritionist been a success?
The week after I started with my nutritionist, changing my diet and changing the way I eat, I felt a huge difference. I didn’t feel so lethargic in the afternoon, I felt like I had energy and was able to do things properly. For our sport, we go downhill, so you don’t have to be super light and you don’t have to weigh 55 or 60 kilograms like a horse racing jockey. Now I find eating good food, and the right food at the right time, is key.
In terms of competition day, what do you use to fuel for the race?
Depending on how I’m feeling, I have my usual breakfast, which is oats, greek yoghurt, fruit, then bread with peanut butter. When my race run is in the afternoon, I have a snack mid-morning, and then have lunch. I always try to eat at least an hour before the run. It’s not a huge amount of food because I definitely get pretty nervous, and food doesn’t really sit well when you’re nervous.
What’s your favourite dish or cuisine?
Japanese. The food is that amazing that I feel like you can eat so much food there and not even feel full. Good proteins! But in Europe, I rate Italian – you can’t beat a good pizza or pasta. Austria [where his Mondraker team is largely based] has amazing food as well.