Eating healthier is giving longevity to Brook Macdonald’s career
How better nutrition is giving Brook Macdonald something extra

New Zealand mountain biker Brook Macdonald always had a well-rounded diet, but he began to understand his body better when he started working with a nutritionist.
Brook Macdonald has been putting his body on the line for well for close to 14 years since participating in his first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup race as a junior in 2008. Back then the thought of eating and drinking the right things to race and recover from downhill racing would have seen you mostly laughed out the paddock.
Times have changed, though, and athletes have seen the value that training and proper fuelling brings to performance as well as aiding recovery.
Macdonald has stepped up his nutrition game in the past few seasons. As he's got older – he's 31 years old – he's begun to realise it's no longer a simple case of putting proteins and carbs into his body, and there's method behind the science of fuelling right for his sport.
Brook Macdonald performs during filming of Dream Track at Woodstock Farm, Motueka, New Zealand on January 31, 2022.
Preparing for races has changed, and has so has Brook Macdonald
Here the 'Bulldog' – as he's affectionately nicknamed – reveals the steps he takes to eat and drink just right for training and racing.

You train six days a week – that’s a busy schedule. How important is nutrition to make sure you get what you need?

Brook Macdonald: I think nutrition is super important in any sport. For me, I’ve never really stuck to a strict plan or diet. I’ve just found that if I eat good food, and fuel right, then my body feels good. But, I’ve only really just started fine tuning my body. At the start of 2021, I started working with a nutritionist. This has helped me to really understand how the body works and how it needs to be fuelled.

I was fuelling my body, but not fuelling it in the right way and at the right time. To understand all that stuff is very difficult because there’s so much complexity around what you’ve got to fuel your body with depending on the different loads you do on training days. It can be confusing.

Brook Macdonald as seen in a kitchen in his home country of New Zealand
Ready, steady, cook!
Has working with a nutritionist been a success?

The week after I started with my nutritionist, changing my diet and changing the way I eat, I felt a huge difference. I didn’t feel so lethargic in the afternoon, I felt like I had energy and was able to do things properly. For our sport, we go downhill, so you don’t have to be super light and you don’t have to weigh 55 or 60 kilograms like a horse racing jockey. Now I find eating good food, and the right food at the right time, is key.

Brook Macdonald relaxes at Downhill training at Crankworx Rotorua, New Zealand, on November 3, 2021.
On race day Brook keeps his food intake light
In terms of competition day, what do you use to fuel for the race?

Depending on how I’m feeling, I have my usual breakfast, which is oats, greek yoghurt, fruit, then bread with peanut butter. When my race run is in the afternoon, I have a snack mid-morning, and then have lunch. I always try to eat at least an hour before the run. It’s not a huge amount of food because I definitely get pretty nervous, and food doesn’t really sit well when you’re nervous.

What’s your favourite dish or cuisine?

Japanese. The food is that amazing that I feel like you can eat so much food there and not even feel full. Good proteins! But in Europe, I rate Italian – you can’t beat a good pizza or pasta. Austria [where his Mondraker team is largely based] has amazing food as well.

