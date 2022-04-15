How better nutrition is giving Brook Macdonald something extra

Brook Macdonald: I think nutrition is super important in any sport. For me, I’ve never really stuck to a strict plan or diet. I’ve just found that if I eat good food, and fuel right, then my body feels good. But, I’ve only really just started fine tuning my body. At the start of 2021, I started working with a nutritionist. This has helped me to really understand how the body works and how it needs to be fuelled.

I was fuelling my body, but not fuelling it in the right way and at the right time. To understand all that stuff is very difficult because there’s so much complexity around what you’ve got to fuel your body with depending on the different loads you do on training days. It can be confusing.