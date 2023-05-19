All you need to know about the new doodle collab featuring Burnt Toast

Talk about 'mint' condition. The new Burnt Toast x Red Bull Doodle Art collection combines the artistic vision of Canadian artist Scott Martin, better known as Burnt Toast , with the doodling designs of the fast-rising talents who are national winners in Red Bull Doodle Art 2023.

All 61 of the collaborative works were designed specifically with the NFT format in mind – created through the process called minting – and will go live at the Nifty Gateway online marketplace on May 26, 2023.

If you want to know more about NFTs, check out this helpful guide .

Whenever Burnt Toast mints new work, the art world pays attention. His creations are collected by celebrities and other art lovers, and when he launched his Doodles collection of 10,000 NFTs in 2021, it sold out in minutes. Given that the artist is passionate about creating inclusive artistic communities, it's no surprise that he was keen to collaborate with this year's Red Bull Doodle Art participants and will additionally be one of the judges to determine the 2023 winner at the World Final in Amsterdam.

"When I was told about this, I lunged at the opportunity," says Burnt Toast, explaining that he sees the partnership not only as a way to give back, but also a chance to take inspiration himself by experiencing the artistic influences of cultures from around the world.

Burnt Toast © Burnt Toast

The global Red Bull Doodle Art competition invites students and creatives to let their minds wander and express themselves in imaginative doodles. All that's needed to enter is pen and paper, and in this 2023 edition over 120,000 participants worldwide submitted their best doodles. From those entries, expert local judges determined a single national winner in 61 countries.

For each of these winners, collaborating with Burnt Toast was part of their World Final preparations. Every national winner chose one of five doodles provided by the Canadian artist to incorporate within their own doodling, creating a new piece for display in the event's public gallery in Amsterdam.

It's there that the judging panel – which also includes British artist Mr Doodle (Sam Cox), 2017 Red Bull Doodle Art winner Ayaka Toyomasu of Japan and Dutch entrepreneur and digital creator Anna Nooshin – will choose the global winner for 2023, based on the criteria of creativity, artistic skill and the way the doodle conveys a sense of loving life.

Direct from the World Final gallery, the 61 collaborative NFT doodles will make up the Burnt Toast x Red Bull Doodle Art collection, which will be available globally for an open-edition mint on Friday, May 26, starting at 2pm CET at the Nifty Gateway marketplace .