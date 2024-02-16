Caitlin Simmers wins Pipeline on an era-defining day for women's surfing

It was an in-the-moment thing, rather than thinking, 'Oh, this is going to go viral,' because you can't really plan winning an event like that. It was more of something that came to my mind on the day, when I was watching Bettylou and Molly sending it on huge waves. It was so cool, I'd never seen anything like that in person. There were 10-footers and Molly was dropping in to Pipe bombs like it was nothing and I just thought that Pipe is for the girls too, because in the freesurfs it never really seems like it is. So, for me, it was more of 'See! If you give us waves we can do it!'

Before the final, I was like 'Pipe is for the f*****g girls" to Molly and she went, 'Yeah, Pipe is for the bitches!' We were talking, saying how we're here at Pipe, it's perfect and we're about to have a final together, and it's pretty cool that Pipe is for the girls. I just thought, 'Okay, whoever wins has to say it'. I usually find it pretty hard to articulate my thoughts after a win and the only thing in my mind was that I didn't want to say 'I don't know' again in interview. So, I just said that.