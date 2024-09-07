Caitlin Simmers poses with the World Champions trophy after winning the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Caity Simmers is surfing’s youngest world champion!

Californian 18-year-old Caity Simmers is the Pride Of Oceanside after taking out the 2024 WSL Lexus Finals. Red Bull caught up with surfing's freshest world champion to break it all down.
Written by Chris Binns
8 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Caitlin Simmers

After being named the 2023 WSL Championship Tour Rookie Of The Year, US surfer Caitlin Simmers is on a collision course with greatness.

United StatesUnited States

Caroline Marks

The youngest woman to ever surf on the Championship Tour or at the Olympics, America's Caroline Marks won her first world title in 2023 and hasn't looked back since.

United StatesUnited States

Italo Ferreira

Ítalo Ferreira started surfing on the lid of a cooler box from his fisherman father and rose to become the first men's gold medallist at the Olympics.

BrazilBrazil

Griffin Colapinto

A high-flying Californian with his sights on the world, surfer Griffin Colapinto is now a regular contender for wins on the WSL Championship Tour.

United StatesUnited States

In Plain Sight

Surfing's impact can be extraordinary. Go beyond your local line-up to find the best stories shaped by waves.

2 Seasons · 8 episodes
Eighteen-year-old Californian Caity Simmers today summited surfing’s highest peak, winning her first world title as an adoring hometown crowd lined the Lower Trestles cobblestones and cheered her to glory at the Lexus WSL Finals.
I've always wanted to win a world title. To actually do it is surreal. This feels crazy!
Caitlin Simmers
Simmers’ three World Surf League Championship Tour wins this year, at the Lexus Pipe Pro, Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, and VIVO Rio Pro, saw her finish on top of the 2024 WSL Championship Tour rankings, with defending world champion Caroline Marks sitting in second as the WSL Final 5 surfers gathered in Southern California for the title deciding showdown.
Caitlin Simmers paddling out at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Caitlin Simmers rode a wave of Californian support to a maiden world title

With first light revealing clean 3-4ft waves at Lower Trestles, World Surf League Commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer had no hesitation in green lighting the event on the first day of its waiting period.
The WSL Finals is a one day event that sees the fifth and fourth ranked surfers battle it out in Match 1 before the winner advances to face the third ranked surfer in Match 2. That winner then advances to Match 3 against the second ranked surfer, before the winner then takes on the top ranked surfer in the Title Match, a best-of-three heat affair that crowns the world champion.
Brazilian surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb beat Australian young gun Molly Picklum in a Match 1 rankings upset, before Weston-Webb accounted for Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy in Match 2 to set up a tantalising all-goofyfoot duel with Marks in Match 3. Although Weston-Webb put the San Clemente-based surfer to the test the reigning world champ called on her powerful backhand to take the win in the dying minutes and advance.
Caroline Marks surfing at the WSL Lexus Finals at Lower Trestles, California

It's always 12 o'clock when Caroline Marks is in the water

The Title Match saw 2024’s two standout surfers square-off, with four Championship Tour victories from 10 events and an Olympic gold medal between them. As expected, Marks came out all guns blazing in Heat 1, a 7.50 and an event high 9.60 giving her an comfortable win first up, but perhaps also sparking Simmers' campaign to life.
“I had a bit of a meltdown after that heat, then somehow pulled it together,” said Simmers, understatedly. Simmers, who grew up just 20 minutes from San Clemente in Oceanside, ran rampant in the second heat. A pair of back-to-back nine-point rides not only left Marks chasing an insurmountable total, but put Simmers’ title campaign well and truly on track.
Caitlin Simmers is chaired up the beach after winning the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Queen Caitlin Simmers of Oceanside

Simmers was never headed in the decider. As the waves started to slow it was the Californian who found the first score, then bettered Marks’ opening wave on the next exchange. While Simmers’ 8.83 couldn’t be considered a victory lap, with 20 minutes still remaining, it felt like the young phenom might just have done enough. Marks sat patiently once again but this time the ocean did her no favours, and the crowd on the beach roared their approval as the final siren sounded to leave Simmers as new world champion.
At just 18 years, 10 months and 12 days of age, Simmers overtook five-time world champion Carissa Moore to become professional surfing’s youngest ever world champion – special mention to Margo Oberg's titles in the 70s – and she beamed as she shared the podium with John John Florence.
Hawaiian John John Florence competing at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

John John Florence was unstoppable en route to a third world title in 2024

The Hawaiian legend collected his third world title after winning a tight tussle with 2019 world champion Italo Ferreira, who had run rampant through the field before being shut down by a fired up Florence.
Red Bull spoke with Simmers in the aftermath of the greatest day of competitive surfing in her life.

Caity! Congratulations.

Caitlin Simmers: Thank you!

How did you feel when you woke up this morning?

I felt good! I slept well last night, which I didn't think was something I would do, so that was a nice surprise. I felt comfortable and mellow, went and surfed Oceanside, then made breakfast at my house with all my friends, listening to music and having a really great time. After that I came down here to Lowers, watched the waves, and I just surfed for the last hour-and-a-half.

13 min

Subjects: Caity Simmers

The pride of Oceanside, California, shows us the streets that raised one of the top surfers in the world.

English

Caitlin Simmers

Was surfing at home this morning just a warm-up, or was it also a reminder of where it all began?

It was just a little bit of a warmup, to get my feet in the wax and do some turns and feel out my board. I only got two or three waves but that was enough, it was nice.

What’s it like driving up the Interstate 5 to Lower Trestles knowing there's this crazy contest going on and everyone is already fighting to get to you, the final boss?

It was weird. It seemed like I had nowhere to go but down, like I had everything to lose, which is a weird feeling that I haven't really had before. I definitely felt a lot of new emotions today.

Carissa Moore celebrates winning her fourth world title in Maui.

Fourth time's a charm! Riss celebrates her fourth world title in Maui

© WSL/Kelly Cestari

You just overtook Carissa Moore as surfing's youngest ever world champion. I’d like to read you a message from her.

“Caity had an incredible season! I'm so impressed with how she's handled the pressure at each event and remained authentic to herself, and her approach, the whole way through. It's no easy feat to be that consistent, and then to come back and win everything again on finals day, especially after losing the first matchup. Wow. Just, wow. I hope she enjoys every moment and soaks it in inspirational stuff. She should be so proud!”

How does it feel to hear that?

That’s cool. That’s a cool record to have too. I had the privilege of getting to know Carissa on the last trip we went on, to Tahiti. I had a really great time with her, and she gave me and Caroline a lot of advice. Carissa was a bit of a big sister, it was cool to see her super relaxed around us. I felt like we were all really comfortable with ourselves, and were all having a great time with each other.

It's amazing to hear that from Carissa because she's one of the best of all time, and I definitely looked up to her a lot growing up.

Did you always want to win a world title when you were growing up?

Yeah! I think since I first started competing, I've always wanted to win a world title. Once you get to the higher levels, like the Qualifying Series and especially the Challenger Series, you realise that you’re doing it all just to try and get on the tour and win a world title. So, to actually do it is surreal, this feels crazy!

Caitlin Simmers surfing at Backdoor during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro.

Caity Simmers has a timeless style that's way beyond her years

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

Caitlin Simmers riding the tube at Backdoor at the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro

Caity Simmers standing strong in the eye of the Backdoor storm

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

Caitlin Simmers surfing at Backdoor during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro

Caity Simmers knifes a Backdoor bomb on her way to winning the Pipe Pro

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

Caitlin Simmers surfing at Backdoor during the 2024 Lexus Pipe Pro

The ferocious Caity Simmers post-pit carve

© Brent Bielmann/World Surf League

As well as winning the first event of the season at Pipeline, on the final day you, Molly Picklum and Bettylou Sakura Johnson put women's heavy water surfing on the map. Were you blown away by the reaction that got?

Yeah, that was an amazing time for women’s surfing. I'm glad we got to end the year in a good fashion too. Somehow the wind stayed away all day. Everyone was telling me that the wind was going to pick up, but I'm watching it right now and it's still so glassy, it's a sign from the universe.

The ocean and the elements gave us a gift today, and it was amazing.
Caitlin Simmers

Does good surfing mean as much to you as good results?

Yeah. I came in today with the mindset of, ‘I’m going to surf how I want to surf’; I didn't want to do any safety surfing. That’s always my goal because if I'm going to win then I want win with the surfing I want to do. I was lucky enough today to keep myself in the moment and choose the best waves, and I'm glad that I could pull it off and do that. It was an amazing day.

Caitlin Simmers surfing at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Caity Simmers carves her name in a Trestles wall and onto the title trophy

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Caitlin Simmers surfing at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Caity Simmers and the foundation for surfing success

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

Caitlin Simmers surfing at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Caitlin Simmers laying rail at Lower Trestles

© Tony Heff/World Surf League

You had as many excellent wave scores today as you’ve had all year.

I was thinking that! I don't think I’ve had a nine in a while, so it felt really good to get two of them in my second heat. That definitely gained me a little bit of confidence back, which was nice because I’d lost a little bit in my first heat with Caroline.

Caity Simmers sits in the lineup at Teahupo'o in Tahiti

Caity Simmers is the face of things to come

© Domenic Mosqueira/Red Bull Content Pool

Talking about Caroline, you guys looked fired up in the three heats you surfed against each other. You’re friends, but you weren't giving an inch.

We were both kind of pissed at each other! I love her as a friend, though. We were hanging a lot in Tahiti, and we've become much closer over the last couple of months. Caroline's become kind of a bigger sister to me too, giving me life advice, not just talking about surfing.

Today I was watching her heats closely, and I knew that it was not going to be an easy time out there. Caroline is not only one of the smartest competitors, but also one of the best surfers on top of that, so it's really, really hard to beat her.

The first heat with Caroline was pretty crazy. She was chasing me the whole time and then catching up to me, which felt pretty weird. I had a bit of a meltdown after that heat, then somehow pulled it together and did it in the second heat, and then did it again in third heat (laughs).

Caity Simmers and John John Florence on stage after winning the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles, California

Caity Simmers and John John Florence comparing world title trophies

© Thiago Diz/World Surf League

You shared the stage with John John Florence today. It must be special knowing that you’ll always share the 2024 world title?

Yeah, I mean he has been my favourite surfer my whole life. I used to watch “View From A Blue Moon” every day growing up, so it's pretty crazy to be winning a world title with him this year.

Did John say anything to you on stage?

I think we were just pretty proud of each other.

Caitlin Simmers feeding off the energy of friends and family at the WSL Finals at Lower Trestles

Cali Kid Caity Simmers feeds off the hometown energy of friends and family

© Thiago Diz/World Surf League

As you should be, we're all proud of you! Congratulations again.

Thank you.

