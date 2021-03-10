For students around the world, esports provides a chance to enhance their education. For some it's a path to future career possibilities or a way to break into true professional play, while for other there's the prospect of a free education thanks to scholarships and grants. Esports at universities offers life changing opportunities for those involved and the scene is only getting bigger, as shown by the popularity of Red Bull Campus Clutch .

“A growing number of universities are formally getting involved in esports, be that through research, offering scholarships and in some cases starting dedicated esports degrees,” says David Jackson, acting managing director of NUEL – the largest university esports community in the United Kingdom. “With this we’re seeing this growth in pockets of increased investment in supporting esports and gaming on campus.”

NUEL has long been the biggest player in the UK university esports scene, hosting tournaments for all of the top esports over the last 10 years. Jackson says players from over 100 universities in the UK are now involved in NUEL activities, with dedicated clubs in many of them. He says: "We’re also seeing these societies maturing and developing, securing their own sponsorship deals, collaboration with each other, and generally pushing to grow the scene.”

The inclusion of game developers has helped massively, particularly when it comes to League of Legends. “Through a single campaign of events we ran with Riot Games support, we saw the number of students engaging with activities nearly double,” adds Jackson. Now, the governing bodies at the universities are trying to get involved too. Many societies are led by students, but Jackson is increasingly seeing interest from staff looking to grow the scene.

“I think at the competitive level we will see the space maturing and expanding in scope and scale,” says Jackson. “Universities taking more active interest, brands getting more actively involved and growth of international competitions. We’ve seen this both with the recently announced Red Bull Valorant Campus Clutch tournament and the pan-European University Esports Masters tournament.”

The global Red Bull Campus Clutch event has over 300 universities from more than 50 countries taking part, with global qualifier events in each region taking place over the course of the last month.

Get ready for Red Bull Campus Clutch © Red Bull

Like any university society, esports clubs are helping students connect with each other. Plus, during the past year when many other events were put on hold, online gaming held strong. The benefits of the society can also spread beyond university life and into a person’s professional career as well.

“Competitive university esports is a platform for playing talent, broadcast talent and helping people develop skills suited for a range of other career roles including management, marketing, operations and more,” says Jackson.

One such example of this is Joshua Mankelow, also known as 'Phosphorescent', a mathematics student at the University of Warwick who is considering a career in esports once he has graduated. He has been a player, manager, analyst and coach for the Warwick Dire Wolves since last year.

Performing at the top level requires you to work well with other people to solve problems. These are skills employers want Joshua Mankelow - student at the University of Warwick

“I think all of the stuff that I’ve done in the university esports scene is good experience given I’m toying with the idea of going into esports after university anyway,” he says. “That being said, I don’t think the skills only apply if you’re going into esports. Ultimately, performing at a top level in any tournament requires you to work well with other people to solve problems. These are soft skills that employers want. And even if it doesn't make me more employable, I still have those skills to use later on in life for something else.

“Of course it could be detrimental to my studies, but that’s the case with anything! You have to make sure you balance everything properly. I make a point of making sure all my players are happy with the amount of university work they can get done whilst still committing the amount of time to the team. University always comes first.”

While the USA is leading the way globally when it comes to university esports, other countries are catching up and the UK in particular has improved over the past couple of years. Discussing the UK scene, Mankelow says: “It's actually really awesome. The tournaments are always really fun to play and they’re run really well. They’re also great to spectate, the production value of some of the tournaments is absolutely incredible given that everything’s run by so few people.”

As a coach himself, Mankelow hopes the role will start to gain more recognition by NUEL, the NSE and UKV in the future. He says the next steps to improving the overall level of play at the university level involves more coaching. And for those coaching to have access to important data on games to help their teams improve.

“I attribute at least some of our success to the fact that I was coaching,” he says. “Having that extra pair of eyes really helps out and I think if we encourage people to coach then we're going to get a much higher level of play.”