The 2023 Dakar Rally looks more interesting and challenging than ever. It will be the toughest since it arrived on Saudi soil , with a total distance of 8,549km spread over 15 days – including a gruelling four-day foray into the Rub' al-Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter.

Set to test even the most accomplished drivers, one veteran of the Dakar is determined to tame the demanding new route. Carlos Sainz has already claimed victory on three occasions and is feeling confident that he can once again challenge for the title after an impressive year behind the wheel of the Audi RS Q e-Tron.

Sainz has again combined his participation in Extreme E – the first off-road electric car championship – where he fought for the title alongside Laia Sanz , with the development of the second version of the Audi RS Q e-Tron. Unlike last year, the Spaniard has been able to test the car in competition, competing in the Rallye du Maroc and even achieving victory in the Open category. That triumph has given confidence to the entire Audi team, including Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström .

Sainz has put in plenty of work to help get the Audi up to speed © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool I want to reach the top and set a new precedent by doing it with a hybrid car Carlos Sainz

Now, at the age of 60, the driver known as 'El Matador' continues to maintain the competitive spirit that has always characterised him. And, with the Dakar Rally looming in the background, he doesn't hide his desire to take on the dunes of Saudi Arabia.

"The Dakar is like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race that only takes place once a year and you know that everything is on the line," says Sainz. "As the race gets closer, the days get longer and all of us in the team are looking forward to the start of the race. I admit that once I'm there, with a couple of days to go, I do start to feel the tension."

It's clear that Sainz is not satisfied with three Dakar victories. He has his sights set on a fourth and making history by catapulting an electric-powered car to the top. "While I have taken it step-by-step in this competition, with projects as ambitious as those I have experienced with Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini, I now have the opportunity to do great things with Audi. As with the other manufacturers, I want to go all the way and set a new precedent by doing it with a hybrid car."

It's time to take the Audi RS Q e-Tron to the top © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

It should come as no surprise that Sainz is determined to taste yet more success. The veteran driver won two World Rally Championship drivers' titles with Toyota in 1990 and 1992, and secured 97 podium finishes during his 18-year stint in WRC. So can his success in rallying be compared with his career in rally raid? "They are two completely different specialities and I think they should be analysed in a different way,” he says.

"The first stage, that of the rallies, was very powerful. I always wanted to be the first Spaniard to win the world title and now I am taking on new challenges, year after year, like the challenge we are now facing with Audi. Working with a brand of this calibre is fantastic and I am really enjoying this project, where everything is new and offers new technologies. While I've always considered myself a rally driver, I'm like a kid in new shoes at this stage of my career."

Now we have the experience from last year so we are better prepared Carlos Sainz

Sainz's obsession with detail and perfection are two characteristics that have defined him since he started racing a rally car in the early '80s. He's still very involved in every aspect and he loves it. With Audi Sport, Sainz has been in his element. "No doubt about it," says Sainz. "It's a very different car from all the ones I've driven so far, and there are quite a few of them. Starting with the engine, an electric motor powered by batteries that are charged by a combustion engine, it's something that is tremendously complicated in terms of engineering.

Sainz is as ambitious as ever © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

"It was the first time I had worked with electric motors on everything from braking recovery and recovering energy to virtual differentials. Be that as it may, it's such a new and special kind of technology that it requires a unique setup and even some experimentation to get it right."

Although the Audi Sport team were caught out in the last Dakar and were unable to test the Audi RS Q e-Tron in competition before the demanding rally, Sainz now feels properly prepared this time around. "It was a challenge that I was really looking forward to as it was proposed to me last year, but we were very short on time for Dakar 2022," he explains. "Now we have the experience from last year, from the tests we have done during the year and from the Morocco Rally in October, so we are better prepared."

Sainz feels better prepared this time around © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

But Sainz stresses that the 100kg of extra minimum weight that they will have compared to their rivals - Bahrain Raid Xtreme, Toyota and MINI - worries him. "Throughout the season we have done all the work we needed to do, but we are still 100kg heavier than our rivals and it shows," says Sainz. "Fortunately, our preparation has been much better than a year ago, we have a better set-up and we hope to be reliable enough not to have any mechanical problems."

As for his rivals, the protagonists are clear: Sébastian Loeb , Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stéphane Peterhansel are always in the running. And this year Mattias Ekstrom and Yazeed Al Rajhi can be added to the mix. All in all, it's going to be a good fight between the three teams, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Bahrain Raid Xtreme and Team Audi Sport.

Contenders and friends © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

In Sainz: Live to Compete , the perfect documentary to brush up on El Matador's career ahead of the Dakar Rally, Sainz tells us about his sporting life, from his first steps in rallying to the 2022 Dakar, which highlights his history-making first stage victory in an electric vehicle.

"In addition to my sporting side, which you may all know, what you might be most interested in is my more personal, family side," says Sainz. "There are chapters that are not very related to the world of motorsport and focus on my closest friends, so that brings you closer to my way of thinking, the world in which I move and sheds light on my private life."

Having secured a stage win in 2022 and with more than a year’s worth of preparation, it would surprise no one to see Sainz once again challenging for the title in Saudi Arabia and adding to his already considerable legacy.

