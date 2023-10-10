World Champion Caroline Marks talks about female surfing's final frontier

It's an amazing time for women's surfing; the progression of the sport is getting higher and higher, and it's really cool to be a part of the movement.

Between myself, Molly Picklum, Caity Simmers, Sierra Kerr and Erin Brooks, there's a lot of really good talent coming up, and it feels good to be at the forefront of that. The progression is moving at such a fast pace that it's definitely going to be a really fun next five or 10 years, and it's going to be crazy to see where it all takes us. It's really exciting, and every year, everyone is just getting better and better, which is really cool.