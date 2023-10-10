World Champion Caroline Marks talks about female surfing's final frontier
What was the attraction?
I think a barreling left point is something that any goofy footer is going to be interested in. Teahupo'o is obviously such a beautiful yet terrifying reef, and it's just so cool to paddle out somewhere that has the potential to deliver the wave of your life at any time. Teahupo'o wasn't on tour back then, and it wasn't rumoured to be coming back. I just really wanted to go and surf it. Then, when we saw a good swell, we just had to hit it.
And three years later, you're the defending Tahiti Pro champion, the world champion, and you'll be surfing out there for a gold medal next year.
It's crazy when you say it out loud. Wow, that's really cool. Out of all the events on the schedule, Teahupo'o is every goofy footer's dream. Tahiti was a really special win for me. Teahupo'o was an event that I really wanted to win, and that a lot of people on tour would want to win, too. It's just such an iconic wave.
Your coach these days is Australian veteran Luke Egan. He competed in Tahiti for a long time and has put in a lot of hours surfing Teahupo'o over the years. Has his love and respect for the place rubbed off on you?
Oh, for sure. Luke even made the final out there with Andy Irons once! We did a couple strike missions there together last year, and I did a trip with Roxy, too, and I think getting that kind of repetition really helped me this year. Louie's really good out at Teahupo'o, he's got a great style in the barrel, and he absolutely loves the place. As a goofy footer, Teahupo'o is definitely a dream venue, and Luke's knowledge has definitely rubbed off and helped me a lot.
The women returned to competing at Teahupo'o in 2022, and so far results have been impressive. Tell us about the female push when competing in heavier waves these days.
It's amazing! From the first year, to last year, when they ran the event when it was huge, and on to this year, it's amazing to see how much better the girls have gotten. I think it's just going to keep getting better, and the girls are going to keep sending it harder. It's really cool and very inspiring, really.
How does surfing at Teahupo'o compare to surfing a heat at Teahupo'o?
It's different, for sure. When you're in a heat, there's a priority, and you can sit and wait anywhere you want. You also have no excuse but to go, which I think is really cool too. Heading into the Tahitian event this year one of my big goals was to learn from each heat, and to really get a feel for what it's like out there, without anyone else around. You also realise that your opportunity to get a good one is right then and there in your heat, because of priority. Another big goal was to put in a strong performance, and if I saw a good wave, I was really going to push myself.
How scary does it get, and how scary have you surfed it?
It gets really scary! It goes to Code Red sometimes, which is absolutely terrifying. People tow-in out there, as scary as it gets, too. I've never surfed a tow swell, but I've surfed it to my limits, scared enough not to want to take off, and just ended up observing. A couple times, I've paddled out and sat in the channel and just watched people and got a feel for the ocean. Teahupo'o comes from super deep water onto this very shallow reef, so it's a really powerful wave, and you see how like thick the lip gets out there.
How do you push your fear to the side for that split second where you throw yourself over the edge? And when you come flying out of a tube, is it turned into such a wild endorphin hit that you have to go and do it all again?
It's more about believing in myself. I know that if I doubt myself on a wave that's really scary, the chances of me falling are a lot higher. So when you take off on a wave that you're scared of, you've really got to believe in yourself, put your head down and trust that the feeling you get coming out of a barrel will definitely make you want another one.
Getting barrelled as a surfer is one of the craziest and best feelings ever. It's definitely addictive, that's for sure
Are you the spearhead of the next generation? With you, Molly Picklum, Caity Simmers and even Sierra Kerr coming on strong it's a great time for women's surfing right now!
It's an amazing time for women's surfing; the progression of the sport is getting higher and higher, and it's really cool to be a part of the movement.
Between myself, Molly Picklum, Caity Simmers, Sierra Kerr and Erin Brooks, there's a lot of really good talent coming up, and it feels good to be at the forefront of that. The progression is moving at such a fast pace that it's definitely going to be a really fun next five or 10 years, and it's going to be crazy to see where it all takes us. It's really exciting, and every year, everyone is just getting better and better, which is really cool.
Tell us about Caity Simmers.
Caity's awesome. It's been cool to have her on tour. She had such a great year, which is pretty impressive for her rookie season. I've had quite a few heats with her this year, so it's been really fun to battle and get to know her a little more. I'm sure we'll have many more heats together in the future. I can't wait.
The Olympics are at Teahupo'o next year. If it's a bombing Teahupo'o west swell could this be surfing's big moment?
It's going to be definitely interesting. Teahupo'o obviously has the potential to be an incredible surf contest. If someone who doesn't know anything about surfing tuned in and saw firing Teahupo'o, they'd be like, 'Wow, this looks amazing'. It could be really good. We'll just have to see how the waves are. Hopefully, it's really fun. That'd be really cool.
You just beat Carissa Moore for the world title, and next year you're going to the Olympics as team mates. That must be exciting?
Yeah, for sure. I love Carissa. I've got mad respect for her. She's such a class act and a great human. I think when we're in the water, we want to smoke each other, but on land, we've got a lot of respect for each other, and that's really cool. I was there for her when she won her Tokyo gold medal, and it was a really special moment to witness that.
I was really stoked to come up against Carissa at the WSL Finals because if I wanted to be the best, I wanted to have beaten the best. Carissa's been dominant for so many years and pushed the progression of women's surfing so much, and she was always the person I wanted to be like. The fact that I was able to be in the final with her to win my first world title was pretty much exactly what I wanted. It was really cool. Let's hope we can do something similar at Teahupo'o next year!
