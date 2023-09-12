Caroline Marks talks exclusively after her world title winning performance

21-year-old Floridian surfer Caroline Marks became a WSL World Champion for the first time in emphatic fashion in California this past Saturday, winning the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, with an army of friends and family from back home packing southern California’s cobblestone beach.

"If I'd written in my notebook as a little girl how I'd like to win a world title, this is exactly how it would have gone down," a beaming Marks said on stage after being handed the trophy, "Florida, be safe tonight!"

Caroline Marks and a whole heap of Floridian love © Thiago Diz/World Surf League

After starting the day in third place, Marks beat fourth-ranked Californian uber talent Caitlin Simmers in her first heat of the day to earn a match-up with second-ranked Australian dual-World Champion Tyler Wright, and provisionally qualifying for the US team for next year's Games. After a slow start against Simmers, Marks game out all guns blazing against Wright, sealing a one-sided win with a searing nine-point ride to leave Wright chasing an impossible 17.40 scoreline as time ticked away.

In a 35-minute display of powerful backhand surfing, Marks not only moved one spot up the rankings, but put the San Clemente crowd on notice that the 2023 world title was far from a given for the number one seed, five-time World Champion and Games gold medalist Carissa Moore , in their upcoming best-of-three match-up.

The Caroline Marks hook that landed her a world title © Cait Miers/World Surf League

In the first bout of the final, Marks flew out of the gates once again, opening up with the best wave of the heat and putting Moore on the back foot as an 8.67 was read out. Marks quickly backed this up with a 6.5, a score that applied more mental pressure than scoreboard strain for Moore. The momentum and support of the beach were all swinging in Marks's direction, and while Moore managed two seven-point rides, they never threatened Marks's 17.1 two-wave total. One-nil to the youngster.

The second heat started sluggishly, the ocean taking a breather and leaving both competitors becalmed for the first half. Moore eventually opened proceedings after 17 minutes, but as she kicked out of her ride she saw Marks paddle into a much better wave to secure a point-and-a-half advantage once the scores were announced. The second exchange followed a similar script, and while scores were tighter Marks's lead grew further, as she banked the best wave of the match-up, a 7.6.

Caroline Marks celebrates a surfing world title in fitting style © Pat Nolan/World Surf League

Moore required a 7.67 for the last third of the heat, an easily attainable number for the superstar from Oahu. With two-minutes to go Marks fell for the first time, offering Moore one last opportunity to push the final to a third heat. A small wave offered hope for the Hawaiian, the beach holding its breath in anticipation as Moore took off, but it was too little too late and the ensuing 6.6 was not enough to prevent Caroline Marks being crowned world champion.

It’s a life-long dream that I made happen at 21. It’s just really special Caroline Marks

As an ecstatic Marks made her way into the beach, friends and family floated into the line-up on inflatable alligators in tribute to her Florida roots, and smiles and tears and champagne started to flow as both parties came together in the shorebreak.

Caroline Marks and fellow Floridian, four-time world champion Lisa Andersen © Cait Miers/World Surf League

This year's victory could not have felt more sweet for Marks, who missed five events while working on her mental health in 2022, and came back determined to do things in a fashion true to her authentic self. Throughout 2023 Marks's renewed confidence and deep love for riding waves shone were prioritised, her incredible results a happy by-product of placing more emphasis on the process than the outcome.

Caroline Marks and her new favourite jacket © Pat Nolan/World Surf League

In 2024 Marks will represent the US at the Games in Tahiti, with the fearsome reef pass of Teahupo'o the surfing venue for the event. As defending Tahiti Pro champion, and now reigning world champion, Marks will be a hot favourite to bring home gold, as her star continues to shine ever brighter.

Journalist Jen See caught up with Marks immediately after the world title trophy presentation to talk about winning her first world title, and how she found strength in being herself.

How does it feel to have won your first world title? Caroline Marks: It’s a totally surreal experience, and it’s so special. It’s a life-long dream that I made happen at 21. It’s just really special. I got a little taste of the title race during my second year on tour, then the pandemic happened, and I took most of last year off. So, this year, it felt really good to be back in form. I feel like I really just gave it my all this year. I’m so stoked. It’s just epic.

Caroline Marks ascends surfing's throne © Cait Miers/World Surf League

Did you expect to be here at the start of this season? To be honest with you, I was pretty vulnerable at the start of the year. I went through a tough time last year mentally and physically, and it takes time to get back. I definitely knew that I put a lot of work in, but I was really vulnerable. I always believed in myself that I’d be here. There's definitely moments when you doubt yourself, but I always felt in my heart that it was going to happen one day. And you have to believe it to do it.

Caroline Marks and the cheeky grin of an eternal grom who's now world champ © Cait Miers/World Surf League

What do you feel like you learned from your time off that you brought back to competition? I think I learned a lot about myself. I learned about what makes me happy, who I should be around to be happy, and a lot of little things. What works for other people might not work for you. That’s another big thing: I’m doing me! That’s the best way I can do it, because there’s only one of me. I should just do me. I also have a whole new appreciation for surfing. I feel really grateful to be here. It made me feel a lot more grateful and I feel like I needed a little kick in the butt.

Being on top of the surfing world all starts at the bottom © Pat Nolan/World Surf League

Is there an example of something you changed to make it feel more like you are doing you? I’m still growing up. I’m only 21, and I have a lot to learn. I think it’s only natural. I’m still making mistakes all the time. That’s the beauty of life, right? You’re always learning. Always surrounding myself with positivity has been really huge. And, not trying to be like anyone else. Just trying to be like me. I think that’s the thing that’s been really cool this year. I’m still learning and I definitely don’t have it figured out. I feel like I've definitely learned a lot about myself which is really cool.

Did you feel like you needed to fit into a mould when you first came on tour? When I qualified, there was a huge age gap between me and the next youngest girl so I felt like I was on my own program a little. And you know, the girls who were on tour had already had a relationship with one another for so long. It took a few events, but everyone was really cool and welcoming and I was just trying to be nice to everyone, because I was really starstruck. Then, as time goes on, it’s like, I’m really starstruck, but now I want to beat you. All of us girls want to rip each other’s heads off in the water, but when we come on land we’re all friends, and we all have so much respect for one another, and that’s really cool.

Caroline Marks, remember the name © Cait Miers/World Surf League

How did you keep your head together today under the pressure of this one-day final? I was like, you know what? Look at the beach. There are so many people here who are supporting me and so many people who love me. No matter what happens, that’s so cool. That’s a win in itself. I just felt the mojo today. I’ve been surfing really well, and I feel like I did a lot of preparation for this day. I put in a lot of work. I just had a great relationship with the ocean today. After my first few waves I just felt like I was in a good rhythm. Honestly, I just kept thinking, I’m surfing Lowers with no one out. I was focusing on that. And then before I knew it, I was in the final, and I took the win.

Caroline Marks and her title winning backhand hammer © Pat Nolan/World Surf League

What are you most looking forward to now? I think just letting this moment sink in, and enjoying this moment with my closest family and friends. That’s what I’m so excited for.

Caroline Marks and a quiet moment of reflection © Cait Miers/World Surf League

What advice would you give to a young girl coming into surfing now? Just have fun. I’m surfing because I have fun and I love it. Put a lot of hours in. Enjoy it. Have fun – and shoot for the stars.