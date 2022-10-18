An inside look behind Carson Storch's 2022 Red Bull Rampage line

The main crux of our line is this new big drop. We just wrapped it up before the rest day, which was a huge relief for both of our dig crews. It's a massive drop in the middle, and it's pretty similar to some of the big drops we've done at past Rampages.

Tom and I teamed up because we wanted to make our features a little more fun to ride. It's still a huge drop – but a little more inviting than some of the drops I've taken in past competitions, and we're hoping it will be trickable. At past Rampages, my dig crew and I have taken on these big projects by ourselves, and they were so time-intensive that it was hard to address the rest of my line. This year my goal was to find a better balance with the digging, so we could make the whole line ride well.