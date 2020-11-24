Casey Brown is the freeride queen changing the game
There's a growing community of pro women mountain bikers who want to express their riding talents creatively in freeride. Find out how Casey Brown is steering a course for women in this discipline.
In little over a decade of slaying trails and sending it big, Casey Brown has had a career that any pro mountain biker would dream of. The New Zealand-born rider has raced the World Cup, the Enduro World Series and been a regular on the Crankworx World Tour, where she's been crowned the Queen of Crankworx twice.
Brown is still pulling off crazy runs, but her focus now is as a core member of the women's freeride movement, where she's pushing the realms of what's possible for women in an area of riding that's always been seen in mountain biking as the preserve of men.
You can watch Brown ride with fellow freeriding evangelist Veronique Sandler in Vision, a movie that tells the story of Sandler's determination to design and ride her own freeride line at Revolution Bike Park in Wales, which debuts on Red Bull TV on November 26.
Brown has been good as her word in trying to push women's freeride forward. In 2019, for the first time in Red Bull Rampage's history, a qualifying event – Proving Grounds – took place, allowing new faces to rise up and showcase their talent.
The 30-year-old rocked up to Proving Grounds as the first and only female to be considered for the biggest event in the mountain biking calendar, setting a whole new precedent for women's freeride. Unfortunately, during her run, Brown crashed hard, taking her out of contention and leaving her with multiple injuries.
"Proving Grounds was a tough one for me. I'd had such a good week, hit everything that I'd wanted to ride for my run. The wind was picking up for the contest day and so I was happy to be going sooner than later in the order," she recalled.
Brown was also part of a group of women riders who came together for Formation, a freeride progression session that took place at an old Rampage site in Utah at the end of 2019. Brown had to sit out with injury, but was there with shovel in hand, digging hard for the ladies who were riding, a list that included Sandler, Micayla Gatto, Tahnée Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Hannah Bergemann and Vinny Armstrong.
Formation isn't a women’s Red Bull Rampage, rather something wholly different, with its own distinct style. Brown explains she'd "like to see Formation continue as a 'jam' style event, rider judged and free from contest vibes."
I feel like women on the freeride side of the sport want an outlet that's just as respected as World Cup racing, but without the pressure of competition
With freeride veteran Katie Holden spearheading the movement, Formation is seeking to become its own women's freeride event in the near future. Brown will be there supporting those women mentioned above and hopefully riding alongside them.
