1,400km on a SUP: follow Casper Steinfath's latest viking adventure

Let's get the first part out of the way – Denmark's not an island, it's a peninsula. Don't worry, Caspar Steinfath has a solution – more on that later. What we can tell you now is that this is a cold, hard and HUGE journey. Denmark isn't exactly a gigantic country, but coastlines have a way of being longer than you think – especially with all the twists and turns.

Casper Steinfath preps for a long paddle © Emma Søndergaard I dream of rediscovering my backyard and meeting people along the way, and I guess this project is sort of an excuse for that Casper Steinfath

Steinfath's mission will take about 40-50 days of spending up to eight hours a day onboard and is expected to cover around 1,400km. He'll bring food and water and supplies, but of course, re-stock along the way.

While this is unquestionably a massive mission, Steinfath is one of the few in the world who's up for it – he's got years of paddling experience. He's already paddled his SUP foil 137km across the Skaggerak Strait from Denmark to Sweden – so these icy waters are well known.

On April 2, Steinfath popped his board – well loaded with gear – into the water at Klitmøller, for the first day of this unique adventure, one he says is not just about challenging himself physically, but exploring his own backyard. In true 'Forrest Gump' style, he may even be meeting some of his fellow countrymen along the way – Steinfath has made it clear that he'd love company whenever and wherever it's possible!

"The whole Covid pandemic has kept me at home for pretty much two years, and I have become very curious about Denmark and the Danes," he says. "I dream of rediscovering my backyard and meeting people along the way, and I guess this project is sort of an excuse for that. I hope someone bothers to talk to me!", he jokes. While few have been brave enough to join him on the water, he's been welcomed all around Denmark with people following his curious journey.

Important to note – it's not a sprint. He's not trying to do it as fast as possible – he's taking time along the way, both to explore and to rest. After all, he's got the full season of the APP World Tour coming up right after it – so this is just training! But when asked why he was doing it, Caspar's answer made us laugh: "so food tastes better!"

The first day he covered 40km – the second day he got knocked down to 20km. In the first week, he's seen 'viking weather' – brutally cold and nasty. Day five brought a special surprise: a snowstorm!

Day seven brought sun again as he neared the northernmost point of the peninsular nation. Definitely a 'high point' – it's the point where two bodies of water meet, the North Sea and the Baltic Sea – and there was even a small crowd to mark the occasion.

Over the next few weeks, Steinfath's got a number of challenges ahead of him as he explores the long and curious coast of Denmark's north and east sides, and then, as he's already calling it: The Jutland Traverse.

Want to follow along? You can. Just click here for the live tracking on your computer. Warning – you'll need an app on mobile.

We'll update this page with reports on his progress. For dailies, check his Insta for stories and posts from The Great Danish Paddle – stay tuned!