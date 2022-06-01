54 days after paddling his board away from his home shores of Klitmøller, on the northwest side of Denmark, Casper Steinfath returned to the same spot he took off from – 1,448 kilometers, 277 hours of paddling and over half a million paddlestrokes behind him. He’d circumnavigated his entire country – a monumental mission through snowstorms, rain, wind and of course, across open seas – not to mention a little 40km stretch of land Steinfath named The Jutland Traverse.

The ‘why’ of his trip was simple: “A few months ago, I realised that no one had ever done it before,” says Steinfath. "I think, for me, the whole idea came about just as a continuation of my Viking saga, where I crossed the oceans of Skagerrak and Kattegat.” Those crossings – done in 2018 and 2021, with distances of 147km and 123km respectively – made for long hard days, but they were done essentially in a single push. This was going to be much, much longer. “I have all these close friends that are going on huge bike-packing trips, it’s really big right now,” says Steinfath. “I was inspired by my friends going on these crazy adventures and expeditions, and I really got the urge to explore.”

Scenes from the Danish Coast © Kasper Bøttern Sometimes you've got to walk a bit © Kasper Bøttern Just a spot to sleep tonight © Kasper Bøttern A little visit to the opera © Kasper Bøttern

If that makes it sounds easy, well, it kind of is – Steinfath didn’t have to go far to start his adventure, didn’t need a lot of gear beyond his board and since it was all human powered, logistics were easy too. “In reality, it was a very simple project,” he says. “It was a simple expedition. Pack my board, my paddles, some camping gear, extra clothes, but that was about it. I also have spent the last 15, 18 years of my life paddling, so that's not new to me. The sense of expedition was fully new to me. That was the most complicated part, learning to get comfortable in a tent and sleeping outside.”

Simple – until the snowstorm hits and you’re standing on a surfboard. That was days 6 and 7 – and almost two months later, Steinfath is still talking about it. “It was a very remote stretch, and I was all alone, because who wants to paddle during a snowstorm, into headwind?” he says. While he was confident heading out that day, after a few hours of snow blowing into his face, reality – and cold – sunk in. “Eventually, I had to just run to the beach and seek shelter and I ended up cooking bacon in the middle of the snowstorm just to get something warm in me.”

Paddling hard © Kasper Bøttern Paddling easy © Kasper Bøttern

Calories were one of Steinfath’s biggest concerns – putting down so much mileage on the water meant he had to consume 5,000-6,000 calories a day. Since it was a circumnavigation, not a crossing, he was able to restock frequently, but that meant he had plenty of food (and gear) on board. He’d boil six eggs every morning, and was always carrying protein bars, apples and pears, candy bars and then at the end of the day, he’d use ready-made military meal packs. “It was great, I could have Pasta Carbonara, anywhere!”

His Viking craft to carry all this was a production model 4.27-metre-long, 66-centimetre-wide race board from Naish (yes, that Robby Naish ).

Strapped on board was about 30kg of gear packed tightly into waterproof bags. While 66 centimetres is wider than the 56 centimetres Steinfath is used to racing on, it’s hardly what one would call stable – meaning a rogue wave could easily send him swimming. While he might get wet, theoretically, he could always just roll his board right back over with the gear still attached, and keep on paddling. Nevertheless, he didn’t even fall in once until Day 9, at the confluence of the North Sea and the Skagerrak Sea – a place famous for wrecking ships with its tumultuous waters.

While Steinfath was alone for the snowstorm and many other tough moments, for much of the trip, he wasn’t. Denmark is a small country, with a select but dedicated group of standup paddlers – and most of them heard about his trip before he even started. With the stated goal of exploration instead of speed in mind, he invited anyone and everyone to join him, and they did! While only Steinfath completed the 1,448km journey, he estimates 300 or more people joined him at some point on the way. Go ahead, make the Forrest Gump joke – “I must have heard it 300 times!” says Steinfath. But make no mistake – he appreciated the company.

“Somedays it was just one person, but in Aarhus and Copenhagen, there was like, 50! It was really emotionally overwhelming, because in one sense, I’m just on my own egotistical adventure out here. I want to paddle around Denmark, why do people all of the sudden feel so attached to this?” One reason, of course, were Steinfath’s constant Captain’s Logs – near-daily Instagram updates, often done while paddling, giving a truly first-hand view into his journey. People’s love for what he was doing was truly apparent. “That was epic,” Steinfath says. “I felt like I was in an armada!”

While those days with friends were certainly full of smiles, this was no easy trip. One of biggest challenges was the aforementioned Jutland Traverse – a 40km stretch of the border defined on land. That meant Steinfath had to walk it. How did he handle the gear? Well, see for yourself below!

While that particular crossing was tough for its own reasons – walking is nowhere near as efficient as paddling – the real battles (and risks) were the sea crossings, where he was often very far from land, and safety.

“There's a day that stands out to me as pretty crummy, which was towards the end. I had to paddle through this place called the Wadden Sea, which is just notorious for tidal currents – you're just being swept around. I was so fixated on navigating currents and hitting the right tide, that I didn’t notice when a fog appeared – just pea soup fog. Couldn't see like 50 yards (46 metres) in front of me. I had navigational instruments with me, I had radio, I had maritime charts on my phone, so I figured I could give it a shot. When you just are so focused on one or two things, those are the only two things you're paying attention to – in this case, fog and current.

Scenes from the Wadden Sea

"I made it like an hour into the day paddling and flowing with the tide. I'm probably 10 kilometres from the nearest point of land. Then the fog lifts, and within 30 minutes of the fog lifting, there's a thunder cell right above me. I've never seen the atmosphere change so quickly. It went from being dead calm to then I just heard this loud boom. This big bang.

"I was totally blindsided and hadn't paid attention to this cold front that was coming through with unstable air. Suddenly, just like the snowstorm, I was alone, in the middle of nowhere, just relying on my own abilities to get to shore as fast as I could.”

Not long after this thunderous day on the Wadden Sea, Steinfath had to battle some head-on north winds and rough seas, but he was approaching ever closer to his destination – Klitmøller. Waiting for him at the beach was quite the crowd. “When I got home there was 300 people on the beach,” says Steinfath. “Yelling and screaming. I was fully in tears – it was way more emotional than any of my competiton wins. This felt so big because the job was so big!”

One happy Viking! © Kasper Bøttern

While the day of arrival he was riding high, by the time he spoke to us, the buzz had mellowed and he was just… really, really tired. No surprise! However, that’s not to imply he didn’t have plenty to say – and, a few thoughts for the future: “I had a lot of time to think out there. I have an appetite for more – now i just need to rest. The next question is … what’s next in the Viking saga? I’ve been eyeing Denmark to Great Britain…. this expedition has given me an appetite for more expeditions. I don’t know when, I don’t know, but I’m trying to crack the code!”

Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming documentary from the trip – and watch out for Casper’s next Viking adventure!