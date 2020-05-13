The day Casper Steinfath paddled 137km between Denmark and Norway
How the multiple world champion became the first person to stand-up paddle solo across the 137km stretch of treacherous sea known as Skagerrak.
The snapshot
March 18, 2018. Danish stand-up paddleboarder Casper Steinfath enters the water at 1am on his quest to successfully navigate one of the world's toughest straits of water between Norway and Denmark. The first attempt at his dream crossing had ended in defeat twelve months earlier.
The spark
The son of an American father and a Danish mother, Steinfath travelled the world as a child with beaches and water often involved. When his family finally settled at Klitmøller in Denmark, Steinfath's passion for SUP developed in 'Cold Hawaii' despite an initial fear of water.
The takeover
With Hawaiian stars traditionally dominating prestigious SUP events, Steinfath exploded onto the competition scene in 2013 with several European and World titles following. His ambition, though, also lay in seeking out new challenges where he could truly test his mind and body. He said: "I want to taste the world and push the boundaries of what's possible."
The initial attempt
The perilous stretch of water between Steinfath's native Denmark and Norway contains some of the busiest shipping routes in the world, however he was determined to undertake the Viking Crossing in the winter of 2017. His first attempt ended in icy defeat and a blow to his confidence. As Steinfath explained, "Mother Nature gave me a big slap in the face".
The Skagerrak
The second arduous attempt saw him train and prepare like never before, both mentally and physically. The 26-year-old battled wetsuit chafing in between a rest every 45 minutes, but 18 hours and 26 minutes and between 50,000 and 60,000 paddle strokes later the Dane had created his own piece of Viking history. He revealed: "I've never felt so alive in my life, but also never so scared."