Ever wondered how you can fly? Cédric Dumont has the answers

Dare to Jump. That's the short but powerful title of the new book by BASE jumper, wingsuit flyer, adventurer and motivational speaker Cédric Dumont . Its purpose? Inspiring and helping people to become focused, productive, courageous and confident; in short, the best version of themselves. Why now? At a time when everything is in a state of such rapid flux, our uncertainties can sometimes seize the upper hand. Fortunately, according to Dumont, we can just use those uncertainties to grow and reinvent ourselves.

How exactly do you do that? You can find out in detail in the book ( order your copy ), but read on for a sneak peek.

First though, let's check out some of the Belgian's most jaw-dropping moments:

The best of Cédric Dumont

To fly, you have to dare to jump

Early in the morning I stood on a bridge in St Vith, 70m above the ground. There wasn't a breath of wind. The sky was grey. There was still some mist in the valley. Next to me was my good friend Thierry Van Roy, a very nice guy. He was my mentor.

I was ready.

Ready for my first jump as a BASE jumper. Mentally, I'd been preparing for this moment for more than two years. Ever since I started skydiving, I knew that BASE jumping would be the ultimate goal. I didn't feel any special pressure to jump. There shouldn't be. It wasn't an obligation and I had no expectations.

That morning in St Vith, I just felt it was possible.

That fantastic feeling of freefall © Predrag Vučković/Red Bull Content Pool

I had folded my parachute myself – Thierry had taught me that. He is no longer here. Barely five years later, his parachute would catch on a protruding rock in Switzerland.

I wasn't thinking about the future there on that bridge in St Vith. The only thing that mattered was the moment itself. Seventy metres is high, but I had faith in myself and in Thierry.

The want was bigger than the fear.

I was so focused that I didn't pay attention to the surroundings, the landscape. If the procedure absorbs you completely, you will no longer see what's happening around you – which trees there are and which birds are chirping. At one point I let go of everything. I dropped to my knees slightly. I turned my arms back.

And I jumped.

Less than half a minute later, I was on the ground in one piece. I felt euphoria. I'd taken an unbelievably big step. At the same time, it was a confirmation. This moment had been in my head for so long and now I knew: I can!

I have a lot to tell you.

Sometimes it seems so much that I can't choose what to talk about first but, rest assured, I make clear choices because I want to help you in the first place.

I have always been fascinated by high performance. Why do some people take more risks and are they better at dealing with uncertainty? Many people stiffen when the pressure becomes too great or they panic and make wrong decisions, however some people just perform better under pressure. How did that happen?

Taking in the beauty of Gocta Waterfall, Peru © Renzo Giraldo/Red Bull Content Pool

I've already read a lot of books about leadership and performance, and what did I learn from them? Well, those books are usually very similar and, because they're often long-winded, their tips are lost. People don't use them. That's unfortunate. It won't happen with this book. What I'll tell you isn't nuclear science. They are basic principles. Some of them you may have come across before. However, the theory often seems very difficult to apply in practice. We're going to do something about that.

The techniques I describe in this book are the techniques I use every day. I now know what works and what doesn't. This book should be a pocket knife. A book that helps you move forward in many situations. You can consider this book as a 'best of' the tips that are really useful. It's based on what I have experienced myself.

I've always wondered: how do you become the best version of yourself? How do some people so easily manage to follow their own path? And – incredibly important – how do they achieve satisfaction?

There's a very strong link between performance and happiness. Happiness is the core, our performance revolves around it. The reverse doesn't work: if you make performance the core of your existence, you become unhappy. When I look at myself, I know that everything starts in my head. So when I talk about high performance, I have to talk about our thoughts and emotions. Our life – or rather, what we experience as our life – is the sum of our thoughts and emotions. How do we react to what happens to us and what we experience? How do our choices determine our life course? And what fascinates me in particular: how do we create our own dream life?

Soaring over the Nazca Lines © Camilo Rozo/Red Bull Content Pool

Self-knowledge is the starting point for making a positive connection between performance and satisfaction. For me, performance is related to the feeling that I am following my own path and making my dreams come true, while many people perform because they have to. Because they're afraid of being out of work. Because they need money. Because they've learned that you should do your best anytime, anywhere. You have to dare to ask yourself the right questions:

Why am I performing? What do I get satisfaction from? What do I want to do with my life?

If you want a positive drive behind your performance, you have to get to know yourself. Self-knowledge is knowing who you are – including what your strengths and weaknesses are. Self-knowledge is knowing where you want to go. That is self leadership. You cannot be a leader if you cannot lead yourself. When you know yourself, you are so much more confident and you don't have to feel fear.

This book will help you overcome your fear and then I will provide you with three power skills that will help you become the best version of yourself: a boundless mindset, a laser focus and confidence.

Making the leap in Vilnius, Lithuania © Predrag Vučković/Red Bull Content Pool

Those are not things that I have just invented. They are the skills I use in an environment where complacency and a lack of focus lead to death.

This book doesn't encourage you to seek out dangerous situations. First of all, this book shows you that taking well-considered risks is the only option if you want to grow as a person and as a leader.

To fly, you have to dare to jump.