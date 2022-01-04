Hailey Langland tweaking a frontside 360 melon
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Chasing Winter portrays the here and now of competitive snowboarding

Join Mark McMorris and an all-star cast of Slopestyle and Big Air riders as they prepare for the competitive snowboard season ahead.
Written by Alastair Spriggs
5 min readPublished on
From stomping the world’s first backside triple cork 1440 to winning a record-setting 20 X Games medals, Mark McMorris has established himself as one of the most successful athletes in the history of competitive snowboarding. But despite this long list of accolades and honours, the Canadian snowboarder has yet to cement his spot on the 2022 world stage – due to the unprecedented 2020/21 season.
Now, the future for many of the world’s top athletes is in jeopardy, as only a handful of early-season qualifying events remain.
Chasing Winter follows McMorris and an international collective of Slopestyle and Big Air specialists, as they navigate the highs and lows of 2020/21 and prepare for the high-stakes 2022 season.
The full-length documentary film shines a light on the harsh realities, intrinsic risks, stark passions and everlasting friendships fastened by snowboarding. From X Games to the newly-coveted Natural Selection Tour, and finally, the Stomping Grounds training camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, Chasing Winter offers a unique look into life as a professional competitive snowboarder.
Want a sneak peek at Chasing Winter? Then watch the trailer in the player below.
The drama

A competitive snowboard season runs from December to March. During these months, professional snowboarders travel the world to compete for podiums, national team spots and every four years, a shot to represent their country on the world stage.
But 2020/21 was unlikely any other due to the global pandemic. Chasing Winter provides a behind-the-scenes look into the inconsistencies and event cancellations that left many of the world’s top Slopestyle and Big Air snowboarders without the points needed to reach their goals.
This means that 2022 is crunch time, as the future of many athletes rests on their performances at a few early-season events.

The park

If Charles Beckinsale builds it, snowboarders will travel anywhere in the world to ride it.
His signature park session, called The Stomping Grounds, in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, hosts a variety of high-performance snowboard features that drive progression, creativity and consistency in the sport. Each October, the world’s best snowboarders travel to Beckinsale’s finely-tuned park to level up their skills before the upcoming competitive season.
Mark McMorris performing at the Red Bull Performance camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, on September 25, 2021.
McMorris corking out an alley-oop 720 on the quarter pipe
© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool
Hailey Langland performs at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on 1 October, 2021.
Hailey Langland front lip through the rainbow
© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool
Hailey Langland performs at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on October 1, 2021.
Brock Crouch performs at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on 1 October, 2021.
Brock Crouch frontside nose blunt on the wallride
© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool
From perfectly-built takeoffs and landing, flowy lines and creative rail hits, The Stomping Grounds has earned a reputation for being the best park ever built.

The riders

Mark McMorris

Mark McMorris poses for a portrait at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on September 30, 2021.
Mark McMorris was the first person to land a backside triple cork 1440
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canadian icon Mark McMorris is one of the most decorated and successful athletes in competitive snowboard history. He’s won a record-setting 20 X Games medals, four US Championship wins and was the first person to land a backside triple cork 1440 in 2011.

Brock Crouch

Brock Crouch posing at the Red Bull Performance, in Saas-Fee, Switzerland camp on September 30, 2021.
Brock Crouch excels on the water as well as on snow
© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool
Brock Crouch is your typical laid-back SoCal surfer that also happens to be incredibly talented on his snowboard. He’s best known for his surf-inspired snowboard style, his aggressive backcountry video segments and his loud, energetic presence.

Miyabi Onitsuka

Miyabi Onitsuka poses for a portrait at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on 28 September, 2021.
Miyabi Onitsuka is a force in women's Big Air
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Miyabi Onitsuka entered the spotlight in 2015 when she became the youngest Women’s Slopestyle winner at the World Championships of snowboarding. Since then, she’s become one of the greatest forces in women’s Big Air following back-to-back X Games podiums in 2020 and 2021.

Hailey Langland

Hailey Langland poses for a portrait at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas Fee, Switzerland on 28 September, 2021.
Hailey Langland is considered a veteran despite being just 21
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
Picked up by Burton at the age of six, this 21-year-old SoCal native is considered to be one of the youngest veterans in snowboarding. Hailey Langland took home X Games Big Air gold at age 16 after stomping the first-ever Cab Double Cork 1080, consistently places among the top 10 in the World Cup standings and does it all with the big smile on her face.

Jake Canter

Jake Canter posing at the Red Bull Performance, in Saas-Fee, Switzerland camp on September 30, 2021.
Jake Canter is an up-and-coming star on the Slopestyle scene
© Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool
Jake Canter is the young gun of the group. From Burton US Open Junior Jam podiums to World Cup top-10 finishes, this 18-year-old is as resilient as they come. In 2016, he suffered a traumatic head injury that nearly ended his life. But a year later, he returned to the slopes and two years later, he fulfilled his lifelong goal of competing at the X Games. Now healthy and stronger than ever, Canter hopes to represent the USA in 2022.

Takeru Otsuka

Takeru Otsuka poses for a portrait at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas Fee, Switzerland on 28 September, 2021.
Big-Air specialist Takeru Otsuka is one to watch in 2022
© Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool
This up-and-coming Japanese Big Air specialist is one of the most innovative riders on the circuit. At just 18 years old, Takeru Otsuka became the youngest ever to win X Games Men’s Snowboard Big Air Gold in Norway and repeated the following year in Aspen when he landed the first-ever frontside quad cork 1800 in competition. Now returning from injury, he plans to reinvent the wheel once again in 2022.

The community

Amidst the expectations, exponential progression and emphasised schedules, the snowboard community never fails to reinvigorate a passion.
In many ways, snowboarding is individualistic. Riders compete against one another and express their individual styles and skills in an attempt to stand out. But at its roots, snowboarding is a community and culture that inspires and brings like-minded people together – and the result is a communal stoke that drives progression.
Mark McMorris & Brock Crouch perform at the Red Bull Performance Camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland on September 25, 2021.
Brock Crouch airs a perfect method over Mark McMorris in Saas-Fee
© Lorenz Richard/ Red Bull Content Pool
In Chasing Winter, community is captured throughout. In Saas-Fee for example, competitors are seen coaching one another, hucking new tricks together, and providing encouragement and support every step of the way.
