Chasing Winter portrays the here and now of competitive snowboarding

From stomping the world’s first backside triple cork 1440 to winning a record-setting 20 X Games medals, Mark McMorris has established himself as one of the most successful athletes in the history of competitive snowboarding. But despite this long list of accolades and honours, the Canadian snowboarder has yet to cement his spot on the 2022 world stage – due to the unprecedented 2020/21 season.
Now, the future for many of the world’s top athletes is in jeopardy, as only a handful of early-season qualifying events remain.
Chasing Winter follows McMorris and an international collective of Slopestyle and Big Air specialists, as they navigate the highs and lows of 2020/21 and prepare for the high-stakes 2022 season.
The full-length documentary film shines a light on the harsh realities, intrinsic risks, stark passions and everlasting friendships fastened by snowboarding. From X Games to the newly-coveted Natural Selection Tour, and finally, the Stomping Grounds training camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, Chasing Winter offers a unique look into life as a professional competitive snowboarder.
The drama
A competitive snowboard season runs from December to March. During these months, professional snowboarders travel the world to compete for podiums, national team spots and every four years, a shot to represent their country on the world stage.
But 2020/21 was unlikely any other due to the global pandemic. Chasing Winter provides a behind-the-scenes look into the inconsistencies and event cancellations that left many of the world’s top Slopestyle and Big Air snowboarders without the points needed to reach their goals.
This means that 2022 is crunch time, as the future of many athletes rests on their performances at a few early-season events.
The park
If Charles Beckinsale builds it, snowboarders will travel anywhere in the world to ride it.
His signature park session, called The Stomping Grounds, in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, hosts a variety of high-performance snowboard features that drive progression, creativity and consistency in the sport. Each October, the world’s best snowboarders travel to Beckinsale’s finely-tuned park to level up their skills before the upcoming competitive season.
From perfectly-built takeoffs and landing, flowy lines and creative rail hits, The Stomping Grounds has earned a reputation for being the best park ever built.
The riders
Mark McMorris
Hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canadian icon Mark McMorris is one of the most decorated and successful athletes in competitive snowboard history. He’s won a record-setting 20 X Games medals, four US Championship wins and was the first person to land a backside triple cork 1440 in 2011.
Brock Crouch
Brock Crouch is your typical laid-back SoCal surfer that also happens to be incredibly talented on his snowboard. He’s best known for his surf-inspired snowboard style, his aggressive backcountry video segments and his loud, energetic presence.
Miyabi Onitsuka
Miyabi Onitsuka entered the spotlight in 2015 when she became the youngest Women’s Slopestyle winner at the World Championships of snowboarding. Since then, she’s become one of the greatest forces in women’s Big Air following back-to-back X Games podiums in 2020 and 2021.
Hailey Langland
Picked up by Burton at the age of six, this 21-year-old SoCal native is considered to be one of the youngest veterans in snowboarding. Hailey Langland took home X Games Big Air gold at age 16 after stomping the first-ever Cab Double Cork 1080, consistently places among the top 10 in the World Cup standings and does it all with the big smile on her face.
Jake Canter
Jake Canter is the young gun of the group. From Burton US Open Junior Jam podiums to World Cup top-10 finishes, this 18-year-old is as resilient as they come. In 2016, he suffered a traumatic head injury that nearly ended his life. But a year later, he returned to the slopes and two years later, he fulfilled his lifelong goal of competing at the X Games. Now healthy and stronger than ever, Canter hopes to represent the USA in 2022.
Takeru Otsuka
This up-and-coming Japanese Big Air specialist is one of the most innovative riders on the circuit. At just 18 years old, Takeru Otsuka became the youngest ever to win X Games Men’s Snowboard Big Air Gold in Norway and repeated the following year in Aspen when he landed the first-ever frontside quad cork 1800 in competition. Now returning from injury, he plans to reinvent the wheel once again in 2022.
The community
Amidst the expectations, exponential progression and emphasised schedules, the snowboard community never fails to reinvigorate a passion.
In many ways, snowboarding is individualistic. Riders compete against one another and express their individual styles and skills in an attempt to stand out. But at its roots, snowboarding is a community and culture that inspires and brings like-minded people together – and the result is a communal stoke that drives progression.
In Chasing Winter, community is captured throughout. In Saas-Fee for example, competitors are seen coaching one another, hucking new tricks together, and providing encouragement and support every step of the way.
