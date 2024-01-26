How to play Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is of course no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. In which case, you've come to the right place.

Today we're looking at the 'First Lady of Fighting Games' and here you'll find all the information about Chun-Li.

01 Chun-Li's gameplan

In the past, Chun-Li was often a defensive character. In the meantime, however, the kung fu lady has become a real all-rounder. Her great strength is her dominance on the ground. Many of her moves have a long range, making it difficult for opponents to get close to her.

If Chun-Li finds an opening, she usually easily carries her enemies into the corner with her combo tools, where she can then play to all her offensive strengths.

Her brand new tool also helps her do this: Serenity Stream is a stance from which she receives different follow-ups that extend her pressure, improve combos or offer additional mix-up possibilities.

In Street Fighter 6, Chun-Li is a character with a very clear game plan, for which you quickly learn the necessary basic tools. However, time, patience and a high level of execution are required to utilise all of her strengths.

02 Notable normal moves

st.MP

Chun-Li's st.MP © Capcom

Short range, but plus on block.

Medium Confirm starter that links into cr.MP.

b.MP / f.MP

Chun-Li's f.MP © Capcom

Chun-Li's Medium Punch from Street Fighter IV.

One of her best pokes.

Very long cancel window, which allows confirms on reaction.

st.HP

Chun-Li's st.HP © Capcom

A poke with good range.

Has lost some of its strength from previous parts.

Can be canceled in Serenity Stream.

Whiff-Punish-Tool.

cr.LK

Chun-Li's cr.LK © Capcom

4-frame move that can also be canceled in Special.

Important tool for light-confirms.

st.MK

Chun-Li's st.MK © Capcom

Probably the ugliest move animation in the game.

Incredibly good anti-air.

cr.MK

Chun-Li's cr.MK © Capcom

Poke with long range.

Can be canceled.

Punishable if too close to the opponent.

03 Serenity Stream

Chun-Li's Serenity Stream © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Chun-Li's new stance in Street Fighter 6, which can be entered at any time in neutral or canceled from different moves. Once Chun-Li has entered Serenity Stream, she has six different follow-ups at her disposal:

LP: Short-range attack with the ability to cancel into specials.

MP : Slide that passes under projectiles. Grants knockdown.

HP: Overhead. Safe on block.

LK: Moves Chun-Li slightly forward, has good range and can be canceled in special moves.

MK : Probably the best button in her stance. Chun-Li moves forward for a far-reaching poke and can cancel it in specials.

HK: Launcher used in some combos.

04 Special moves

Kikoken

Chun-Li's Kikoken © Capcom

⬅️➡️+👊

Requires a charge of 50 frames.

Chun-Li's projectile.

Different strengths have different speeds.

Light Kikoken allows you to run behind the projectile and start the offense.

Overdrive Kikoken is +/- 0 on block.

Lightning Kicks

Chun-Li's Lightning Legs © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

All versions of her Lightning Kicks are negative on block, only Hard and OD Lightning Kicks are safe.

Medium and Light Lightning Legs do not grant a knockdown.

Combos primarily use medium lightning kicks.

During OD Lightning Kicks, you can press two kick buttons to extend the move. This does not cost any additional drive, but cannot be canceled in super moves.

Can be performed while jumping forwards or straight upwards.

Spinning Bird Kick

Chun-Li's Spinning Bird Kick © Capcom

⬇️⬆️+🦶

Requires a charge of 30 frames.

Short charge time and lots of corner carry.

Very good combo ender.

OD version enables juggles.

Hazanshu

Chun-Li's Hazanshu © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Overhead flip.

Goes over most projectiles.

Medium and Heavy Hazanshu are safe on block.

Strength of the button determines the range.

OD Hazanshu grants a ground bounce.

Tenshokicks

Chun-Li's Tensho Kicks © Capcom

⬇️⬇️+🦶

Chun-Li's reversal in the OD version.

Her preferred juggle tool when she doesn't want to spend a meter on super moves.

05 Super moves

Kikosho (Super-Art 1)

Chun-Li's Super Art 1 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Cancel from normal moves.

Invulnerable to strikes.

Can be performed in the air.

Hoyoku-sen (Super-Art 2)

Chun-Li's Super Art 2 © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Cancel from OD special moves.

Completely invulnerable.

The last hit can be canceled with a jump, creating more combo possibilities.

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Completely invulnerable.

06 Modern Controls Chun-Li

Chun-Li's Super Art 3 © Capcom

Charge characters like Chun-Li unfortunately benefit less from Modern controls than others. Even if only one direction has to be pressed for moves like Kikoken, the attack still has to be charged in one direction.

Unfortunately, Chun-Li also loses some essential Normal moves if you play her with Modern controls. These include her most important anti-air: standing medium kick. Her three punch follow-ups from Serenity Stream are also lost.

07 Tips and tricks

Chun-Li has an Air Throw.

Serenity Stream is a powerful tool. You won't be able to integrate it much into your game plan at the beginning. However, you should take a look at how the stance can be used effectively.

In Serenity Stream, Kikoken and Spinning Bird Kick don't need to be entered as a charge move. Simply press in succession in the corresponding directions of the special move.

