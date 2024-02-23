Chuty: ''I ALREADY WON EVERYTHING''

Chuty is the new Red Bull Batalla International Champion.

On December 2, he defeated Spektro in the first round, Aczino in the quarterfinals (in a battle that will go down in history), Mecha in the semifinals, and the host and revelation of the day, Fat N , in the final.

More than 1 2,000 spectators gathered in Bogota to witness one of the most unforgettable chapters in the history of freestyle. It was perhaps one of the most awaited: the last and most important title that Chuty was missing.

We did not want to miss the opportunity to have the first words of the champion after the recent achievement that was celebrated by the community.

Who was the first person you thought of when you became an International Champion?

Mainly, my parents, for the motivation to return in this edition. But also many people who have been supporting me the whole year since the regional in Madrid.

You also think that you are 30 years old and this is the last title you are missing. Many other things go through your head, but mainly, I thought of my parents.

Is this the title you have been most excited to win?

I don't know. I also have in mind the first Red Bull National I won, but it was a more unconscious happiness. That year I signed up to live the experience, and I ended up being the champion of Spain. It felt impossible for me.

But here I did see myself among the favorites and I was aware of what I was capable of if I had a good day. I saw it as possible. So in terms of conscious happiness, and the tranquility and relaxation that winning the belt has given me, I would say yes.

What differences, both good and bad, have there been between this International and the previous ones you have competed in?

The worst thing has been the pressure aspect. In other years I was looked at differently. I was one of the favorites but not that much of a favorite. Anyone could win. Skone and Arkano were in Spain alone.

This year, since I announced that I was coming back, the International Final was already with Aczino and I had not sent my registration video where I had to rhyme truck with airplane [in Spanish]. Plus, it looked like Messi's World Cup in Qatar: if I won, it was meant for me, and if I lost, I was a dud.

As for the best thing: the change of mentality. I have improved in terms of how to face the competitions, the branches, [and] the different inconveniences that may arise. Also, the context is very different. Before it was much more difficult for me to compete outside Spain. Now, although Colombia supported Fat N more than the rest – something that is totally understandable and we are not going to ask Colombia for something that does not happen in any other country – the rest of the competitors felt supported.

WHEN YOU ONLY COMPETE AS AN AWAY TEAM AT HOME, YOU COMPETE AT EASE. Chuty

Have you felt the most supported after the local? I have seen a lot of joy in general for your title achievement.

I don't know. The general impression is that everyone chose their [favorites] – the one they liked the most – but if I won, it was understood that I deserved it. [But that’s] obviously not in all cases.

What is the best congratulations that has caught your attention?

The one I'm most excited about is the one from Estopa. But we had already interacted. It is the same case with Ibai.

Rudy Fernandez has also congratulated me and he is a player I admire a lot, but I had already spoken about him in an interview and I can imagine that he knew of my existence.

The most surprising congratulations was a message I saw this morning from Carlos Alcaraz.

There is one battle that everyone expected – and it finally happened. The one between you and Aczino in the quarterfinals. It will undoubtedly go down in history. What did it mean to you?

For me, it was very key because I wanted to face him and Fat N in the competition. Him, because he was the reigning champion until then, and because of the context of the whole year. It heated the battle a lot and if we didn't cross paths, it was like writing a lot of messages to each other and then not meeting for dinner.

The feeling was very cool and weird at the same time. In the [competition’s] minutes, we both had our moments. What surprised me the most was the argumentative flow of the rebuttal. Although I started and he answered me, it seemed that I was the one answering him and I got more impact. You can see it reflected in the rest of the participants and the stands.

I WAS EXCITED TO FACE ACZINO BECAUSE THAT BATTLE HAD NEVER HAPPENED IN RED BULL. IT WAS EXCITING FOR FREESTYLERS TO SEE IT. Chuty

There are divided opinions on social media about the outcome of this battle before the rebuttal. What is your assessment of the verdict?

For me, it was mine before the rebuttal. Apparently, for him, it was also his before the rebuttal. Comparing opinions on social media, I see that 50% think it was his, and 50% think it was mine. This was also reflected in the judges' vote.

Being sincere and honest, when we compete, we all think that we have done better than our rivals and that if they don't vote for us, it's because they didn't appreciate our performance. Thinking about it coldly and being objective, if half of them think I win, and half of them think I don't, I think it is more than what I can perceive.

Next year's International Final will be at your home, on November 30, 2024, at the WiZink Center. Are you looking forward to winning your second consecutive belt? Do you want to extend your record?

I haven't thought about it yet. Right now I need to get home, see my family, see my friends, and eat badly. I suppose when the date comes I'll have plenty of motivation.

I have never hosted an individual International Championship of this magnitude in my city and I don't know what it feels like. On top of that in my city. It can be cool.

It's not that I want to leave any mark. I wanted to win all the titles and I have already achieved that. I am calm. I don't care if I retire tomorrow or in five years, I will have retired [after] winning everything.

Just as in the pre-International interviews, I didn't feel less than my teammates, now I don't feel more than them. I am happy with my life and that is what matters to me.

Last question. Now that you are a world champion, what does it take to be a world champion?

I don't know. It's a little weird and it's going to sound like a joke because I always say it, but I think you have to have a very high minimum level so that when your moment to win appears, you don't miss it.

You also have to be at the right moment in the right context. There are teammates that I have seen who have been at an incredible level and have not won, and then when they have been in a worse form, they have won. I can think of days when I have lost that I liked the way I performed better – and still, last Saturday I won.

