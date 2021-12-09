Clemens Millauer flips the mountain in Snowboard Reverse
How did you get the idea of switching everything around and riding uphill instead?
To be completely honest, because I couldn't imagine that it would really work. That was the attraction to turn it into reality. A few years ago I watched a Ken Block and Torstein Horgmo video, where various elements were integrated, driving through obstacles upside down, riding against the direction.
For Snowboard Reverse I thought, "How cool it would be if you were to actually ride a whole mountain backwards from the bottom up and meet everyone who normally rides down the slopes..."
Of course, you can't override gravity entirely: how did you manage to conquer the mountain?
Naturally, when you take the lift up the mountain, you automatically come back down to the valley thanks to gravity. I looked for tools that would pull me up the mountain. I swapped the ski lift for a winch, snowmobile and helicopter – which sounds easier than it was. This is completely new territory and it was a real sporting challenge to hit the rails and kickers the other way around. I'm not even talking about the different forces that act on you. Normal snowboarding doesn't prepare you for being pulled over a slope by a helicopter at 60 to 80kph
It's certainly not every day that a snowboarder gets pulled by a helicopter…
That's absolutely true! When planning the project, we ran through all the possible variations of how I could get from the bottom up. Cable winch and skidoo were of course nailed-on starters on our set list. But a helicopter? No way, that's crazy and can't work! After the first zoom calls with the Flying Bulls, however, it became clear that it could work for me to be pulled for part of the route by the helicopter. Because we needed a lot of speed to jump a kicker from the wrong direction, that was the only way to do it.
I didn't know what it would feel like when the helicopter pulled the rope I was holding. The respect for the first test run was extremely high, but after that it was immediately clear to me that it would work. The Flying Bulls pilots Christoph [Oberhumer] and Mirko [Flaim] have the AS 350 B3+ Écureuil really well under control and I was able to deal with the forces that are on me on the slopes. I've never felt such G-forces before. When the helicopter pulls, you have to stand really well on the board, because the forces involved won't forgive the smallest mistake.
Aside from gravity, there are a lot of obstacles in your way: felled trees, a reservoir, the ski hut… What were the biggest challenges for you?
A lot can happen uphill and we accepted every challenge. Jumping through a crane or an Audi, or sliding across the water on a snowboard is also not quite normal. My grandma now also wonders if I'm completely crazy. In terms of sport, of course, the change of perspective was the biggest challenge. I've ridden a park from top to bottom so many times in my life. The rethinking, the shelving of known processes because everything has been turned around, that was really crazy. When I look up at the landing and I know I have to jump the kicker: Even if I've hit the rails a million times and jumped the other way around, the 'reverse' made the whole project really tricky in terms of technology. Especially on the last jump over the kicker, to correctly assess the speed so that I didn't end up overshooting. Also the rope swing from the lift was really not without difficulty, because I've done it a few times in the water, but never from a lift down to the hard slope and with a helicopter on a leash. That was quite an adrenaline rush.
Snowboarders Adi Kreiner and Christoph Buchacher, skier Nina Gigele and even Anna Gasser helped out as extras. How did the oncoming traffic feel on the slopes?
To be honest, it's absolutely crazy when someone suddenly comes towards you on the slopes. Not only for me, but also for them. That was extremely difficult for the head and then, especially in terms of timing, it had to fit 100 percent together for everything to work out. That's why it was extremely important that they were people who I could absolutely trust and who knew exactly what to do. With Anna, Nina, Adi and Buchi, the action crew was a dream. Virtually nothing could go wrong with our stunts in Absolut Park.
It all sounds so easy and looks so playful in the clip, but there must be so much professionalism and timing behind it…
Of course there's teamwork and many hours of work behind it. You have to trust each other and everyone has to be able to use their equipment very well, so that every movement fits and is coordinated. The process had to be in time so that the 'oncoming traffic' situations ran safely and also look really cool in the clip. There's also real respect for the video crew, who did a really good job. Without a well-rehearsed team around you, even as an individual athlete, you’re in a fix – that’s always part of it. Whether in the World Cup or in video parts: I can always rely on that.