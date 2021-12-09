Clemens Millauer flips the mountain in Snowboard Reverse

That's absolutely true! When planning the project, we ran through all the possible variations of how I could get from the bottom up. Cable winch and skidoo were of course nailed-on starters on our set list. But a helicopter? No way, that's crazy and can't work! After the first zoom calls with the Flying Bulls, however, it became clear that it could work for me to be pulled for part of the route by the helicopter. Because we needed a lot of speed to jump a kicker from the wrong direction, that was the only way to do it.

I didn't know what it would feel like when the helicopter pulled the rope I was holding. The respect for the first test run was extremely high, but after that it was immediately clear to me that it would work. The Flying Bulls pilots Christoph [Oberhumer] and Mirko [Flaim] have the AS 350 B3+ Écureuil really well under control and I was able to deal with the forces that are on me on the slopes. I've never felt such G-forces before. When the helicopter pulls, you have to stand really well on the board, because the forces involved won't forgive the smallest mistake.