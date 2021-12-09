Clemens Millauer's Snowboard Reverse defied physics. Here’s how it was done

The Absolut Park in Flachauwinkl is one of the largest snow parks in Austria. It's a meeting place for the world's best snowboarders and freeskiers, who train for contests on its rails and kickers.

Among their number is Clemens Millauer . The Upper Austria native normally lives with girlfriend Anna Gasser in Carinthia, but in winter they set up in the Absolut Park. That's exactly why it was recently the location for his unique take on the 180, when he ditched the constraints of gravity and headed uphill, fast.

Watch Snowboard Reverse in full, then stick around for the BTS clip:

Snowboard Reverse with Clemens Millauer

The helicopter Model AS 350 B3+ Écureuil Top speed 290kph

Millauer ripped up the rulebook and created a unique project, Snowboard Reverse, along with his close-knit crew and a little help from The Flying Bulls . "Before the first day of shooting, everyone in the team was excited," he recollects. "After a year of planning, the entire crew was extremely motivated and I was sure that everything would work out perfectly, because we were just so well prepared".

Nevertheless, there were still plenty of unknowns – after all, riding a snowboard uphill can't really be simulated in advance – and a lot happened during the runs for the recording. "It worked really well. We pushed ourselves to the limit, but we definitely didn't fake anything," stressed Millauer. "And of course there were also a few good slams."

The Flying Bulls were able to pull Millauer uphill with power and precision © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Millauer's workaround

Instead of taking the lift up the mountain, then buckling up the snowboard and heading back down again, Millauer turned the tables. He created his very own 'workaround' to get to the mountain station, swapping ski lifts for winches, snowmobiles and helicopters. Yes, you've read that correctly.

The Flying Bulls were responsible for the speed boost in the uphill snowboard rally with their AS 350 B3+ Écureuil helicopter, which kicks out almost 900hp of power. "The helicopter was really important for some obstacles, as it can accelerate quickly and provides the speed that I needed to be able to hit a kicker the wrong way," explains Millauer. "It was a bit sketchy at times, but it was a lot of fun."

With great power comes great air © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool At first it was really scary. You can tell how much power there is the helicopter, because the acceleration is really heavy Clemens Millauer

The helicopter parts were particularly thrilling for Millauer: "At first it was really scary. You can tell how much power there is the helicopter, because the acceleration is really heavy. You stand on the board and have to compensate for the force that it transmits to you when you reach 60kph or even accelerate to 80kph. But after a few test runs on the open track, we built trust and I learned to trust the two pilots 100 percent."

For the snowboarder, it was particularly fascinating how precisely and smoothly the two pilots were able to reach their speed requirements when approaching the obstacles. "If I was too slow, I wouldn't get over the kicker or land in the hole. With too much speed, I would completely overshoot the jump. A lot of feeling and experience were necessary to time it correctly."

A lot went on behind the scenes to make the edit looks so easy © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool Many hands make light work: The team behind Reverse © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool

Mission impossible? Completed!

Millauer wasn't the only one who had to push his limits to make the project happen. The Flying Bulls also had to bring all their experience to bear in order to make Snowboard Reverse possible. "When I first heard about this project, I thought it was completely crazy and that it wasn't going to work," said Christoph Oberhumer, the Flying Bulls helicopter pilot who, along with colleague Mirko Flaim, was responsible for the flights. "However, we then found a way in which we were able to do it safely and pull Clemens uphill."

At first Millauer took some getting used to the downwash of the helicopter, but he was able to adapt to these unusual circumstances very quickly. "There were a lot of abnormal challenges, but we did everything to make it work and in the end most of it worked better than I expected," said Millauer.

The Flying Bulls had a big part to play © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool When I first heard about this project, I thought it was completely crazy Christoph Oberhumer, The Flying Bulls

Snowboard Reverse was driven by irrepressible teamwork. During the two weeks of shooting, Millauer was able to rely on his team and the film crew at every moment. Two close friends, snowboarders Adi Kreiner and Christoph Buchacher, were also absolutely key to the project. They used all their know-how and experience, helped with the test runs and also took on supporting roles in the unique clip. You may even spot Anna Gasser and skier Nina Gigele on the piste in their roles as oncoming traffic.

"To be honest, I'll never forget Snowboard Reverse in my life. The whole project was certainly an experience of a lifetime", reflects Millauer, "and believe me, it was really awesome to finally be able to ride downhill again!"