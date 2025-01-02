How Clément Noël stays focused during big wins – and big crashes

After back-to-back first-place finishes at the start of the 2024-25 season, a crash in Val D’Isere left the rest of Clément Noël ’s season uncertain. But the prolific skier, who won gold in Slalom in Beijing, isn’t afraid when faced with adversity. In fact, meeting – and overcoming – a challenge is what keeps Noël at the very top of his game.

Through mental fortitude, laser-focused training, and a trusted support team at his back, Noël is free to pursue his “whatever happens, happens” attitude.

And what normally happens? Winning big.

01 Exceptional talent emerges

Clément Noël crosses the finish line in Kitzbühel © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Clément Noël's path to professional skiing began in the Vosges mountains of eastern France, where he started skiing at age two in the small resort La Bresse. Noël developed his early skills on relatively modest slopes, making his rise to the top even more remarkable.

By age 15, his aptitude for professional-level racing was evident. He joined France's National Training Center in Albertville, a pivotal moment that put him on track for high-level competition.

Noël made his World Cup debut in Val d'Isère in December 2016 at age 19. While some young skiers take years to adjust to World Cup competition, he showed immediate promise, scoring his first World Cup points in just his third race.

His breakthrough moment came in the 2018-19 season, when at just 21 years old, he secured his first World Cup victories at two of skiing's most prestigious venues: Wengen and Kitzbühel. These weren't just regular wins; they were statement performances that announced his arrival among slalom's elite.

02 Victory in Beijing

Clément Noël was victorious for a second time in Wengen © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

Leading up to Beijing 2022, Noël's season showed the kind of peaks and valleys that make alpine skiing so dramatic. He started the 2021-22 season with inconsistent results, but found his rhythm in January of 2022 (just weeks before the Games began) with a crucial victory at Wengen in the Slalom. This win at Wengen proved to be a pivotal moment in his build-up, giving him momentum heading into Beijing.

Noël gave insight to his attitude towards high stakes races, saying, “I have no plan, so it's easy to stick to it. I do my best to ski fast races and after that, the result is not in my control.”

And at the most prominent slalom race in the world Noël delivered a masterclass. After the first run, he sat in sixth place, just 0.38s behind leader Johannes Strolz of Austria. In his second run, he displayed the aggressive skiing he's famous for, and claimed the gold medal.

What made his victory particularly impressive was his execution under pressure. He not only handled the weight of being a favourite to win, he delivered technically perfect skiing when it mattered most. It’s not altogether surprising, as Noël's training regime has become a carefully-measured mix of mental wellness, physical strength and plenty of days on the golf course.

03 A balanced approach

Clément Noël takes a balanced approach to his fitness regime © Teddy Morellec

Noël’s year-round schedule is structured around two key pillars: the French team's dedicated training centre and Red Bull's Athlete Performance Center (APC). Noël told us, “I try to go to the APC at least three times during the preparation season to check where I am and where I need to improve. I value this help more and more, year after year.”

While his visits to the APC are a crucial element to his regime, Noël has a deep appreciation for his support network at the French team’s training centre. “We have a strong team in France, so it's really nice to work with my team-mates all year. We push each other in training every day in a good atmosphere. We have a physical training centre where I do the most of my prep,” said Noël.

Another significant evolution in his professional approach has been the addition of psychological support through his work with a sports psychologist.

This comprehensive support system reflects modern elite sports' increasingly holistic approach to athlete development. By combining team-based training, advanced performance monitoring, and psychological support, Noël has created a framework that addresses all aspects of elite performance.

04 Off the slopes and on the course

While many top skiers immerse themselves in intensive cross-training like mountain biking or rock climbing, Noël's choice of golf as a primary off-season activity is distinctive. The sport's emphasis on precision and mental focus aligns well with slalom skiing's technical demands, but without the physical toll of more extreme activities.

“I really enjoy golf in the off season because we can combine that with physical training. It's not too demanding for the body and it's a really really challenging sport, which I love.” he said.

Noël's approach of separating intensive training from recreational activities demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of both physical and mental recovery. His emphasis on family time and simple pleasures also reflects a maturity in his athletic approach. This grounding in normal life activities helps prevent burnout – a significant concern in a sport where the margins between success and failure are measured in hundredths of seconds.

Noël noted, “For sure the focus is only on skiing, but when I'm home I try to think about something else and just drink a good glass of wine with family and friends.”

05 A mixed start to the season

Clément Noël celebrates victory in Levi © Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2024-25 season was off to an unbelievable start for Noël with back-to-back first-place wins at Levi and Gurgl in November. Coming off of taking the gold at the National Championships in Megève last April, his team felt secure in his trajectory. But a serious crash at Val d’Isere in mid-December during his Giant Slalom run left Noël tangled in a gate with broken teeth and a questionable right ankle.

He sat out the next day’s Slalom race to focus on recovery and preparation for the rest of the season – a decision that has now proven to have been the right choice. Throughout his career, Noël has demonstrated remarkable resilience when returning from setbacks, and the following race in Alta Badia was no different.

Prioritising the Slalom race in Alta Badia, Noël had a post-injury confidence-building sixth-place finish – the ideal primer to set the tone for 2025.

As for how Noël’s mentality has shifted throughout this uneven start to the season? Well, it’s as humble as you might expect. “My strategy is always the same, and it's really simple: do your best and you'll see.”