Clément Noël served us some serious slalom skill this weekend
French slalom ace Clément Noël put in a dominant performance at the FIS Ski World Cup event in Slovenia to add another high point to his season.
Against a challenging backdrop of high temperatures and light rain followed by heavy snow, France's Clément Noël laid down a strong marker on his first run in the slalom at the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora. The second man out of the gate, he clocked a time of 49.30s.
That run gave him a cushion of almost half-a-second back to Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who sat in second place after the first runs were complete. Switzerland's Ramon Zenhäusern was third, a further 0.07s behind.
With Kristoffersen unable to repeat his first run's performance in ever-trickier conditions, Noël was able to claim his second World Cup victory of the season with a time of 58.21s. Kristoffersen had to settle for fifth, with a strong run from Victor Muffat-Jeandet enough to seal second spot between Noël and Zenhäusern.
Current overall leader Alexis Pinturault sat in fourth after the first runs and looked set for a valuable points haul in his battle with Marco Odermatt for the season's overall World Cup title. However, an error at the top of the second run left him with a DNF.
Despite only finishing seventh, the results were enough to confirm the Slalom World Cup title for Austria's Marco Schwarz with 625 points. Noël now sits third on 473 points, just behind Zenhäusern with 503.