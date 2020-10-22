Wildcard Iffland scores sensational debut victory in Texas

Australian wildcard and World Series debutante,

, thrilled the crowds in Texas, USA on Saturday as she put in a magical diving display from 20m and upset the odds with a stunning victory. In an equally dramatic men's event, it was Mexico's

who delivered a close to perfect dive to take the top spot ahead of Brit

Blake Aldridge

and Czech

Michal Navratil

from the 27.5m platform. Two-time Texas winner

Gary Hunt

could not complete his hat trick of wins here despite performing the world's most difficult dive.