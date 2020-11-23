Do you have what it takes to become a cliff diver?
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
Find out how to apply to become an athlete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Published on
The oldest extreme sport in the world is constantly evolving, pushing new boundaries and growing in popularity. Without new talent this simply wouldn't be possible, and the search for future heroes is never-ending. In recent years the likes of Constantin Popovici, Jessica Macaulay and Eleanor Smart have burst onto the scene and now have their sights well and truly set on glory.
We are looking for both men and women, regardless of age, height or weight. If you are good enough then that's all that matters, and we will endeavour to provide you with everything you need to get the best opportunity of joining the world's elite cliff divers in competition.
Whether it's information and advice, connecting you with a training buddy or inviting you to one or more of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series stops in 2021 and beyond, we'll welcome you into the cliff diving family and set you on a trajectory to stardom.
How to apply:
If you believe in your abilities and are ready to take that leap of faith, then simply email the following information to athletes@redbullcliffdiving.com
- Who you are
- Where you are from
- How old you are
- What you do in life besides cliff diving
- Your dive list from 20m or 27m
- A YouTube link with some diving footage of you from heights around 10m, 20m and 27m, lasting about two minutes and containing as many different dives as possible. The footage must be of a quality where we are able to recognise you and the dives you perform
If we like what we see then we'll keep you in the loop regarding possible Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series appearances or any qualifying competitions we plan for the future.
Just think, one day soon you could be joining the world's best cliff divers in some of the most exotic locations on the planet, and displaying your skills in front of thousands of adoring fans.
We hope to hear from you soon, and please don't hesitate to contact us with any additional queries.