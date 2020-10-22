Russian Artem Silchenko is the new Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion after winning an epic final stop at Hong Island in Thailand's Krabi Province.

The 29-year-old's first World Series title was secured in sensational style on Saturday with the last 27m cliff dive of the 2013 season – a back armstand with two-and-a-half twists, two-and-a-half somersaults, and a blind entry. Standing on the edge of the platform knowing that he was one three-second dive away from victory, Silchenko was pure focus as he took off, smashing through the water and then emerging, fists raised, to nines and 10s from the judges.

I'm starting to understand that I'm the best high diver for 2013 and that has always been my dream. Now I have it! Artem Silchenko

Artem Silchenko shows his delight at becoming the new champion © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

"I cannot believe it – at this moment it is pure emotion and there is nothing really you can say," said Silchenko immediately after being awarded the winner's trophy. "I'm starting to understand that I'm the best high diver for 2013 and that has always been my dream. Now I have it! It's a beautiful dive, close to my best one and I felt it under water. I started diving in 2006 and I've come a long way! This is my fifth season in the World Series and I have been training and working hard for this moment."

After eight dives across four different locations, featuring off-the-cliff rounds as well as platform dives, Silchenko was announced as the winner of the final stop, finishing with a total score of 1010.00 points, ahead of the USA's Steven LoBue in second, and Colombia's Orlando Duque in third.

Silchenko performs his stunning armstand dive in Thailand © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Three-time World Series champion Gary Hunt 's hopes of retaining his title were ended by his failure to put his dives down consistently, with the UK diver paying tribute to Silchenko.

"I woke up today feeling great and was ready for a good battle," said Hunt, who finished the competition in fourth and was second overall. "Artem has dived very well throughout the whole competition. With eight dives you have to be consistent. I love looking at that last dive of Artem's and I want to see it go down like that and that's exactly what happened so hats off and a big congratulations to him."

The top eight divers from the 2013 World Series qualify automatically for 2014, with two other places to be decided by the World Series' sports committee, and, after seven incredible stops this year in some breathtaking locations, and even more remarkable dives, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 has set the bar even higher for cliff diving competition.