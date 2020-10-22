Champion Gary Hunt ends cliff diving season in style
The 'brilliant Brit' claims another King Kahekili Trophy in Mexico.
The new World Series champion Gary Hunt, Artem Silchenko and David Colturi, who confirmed his automatic qualification for 2015, completed the final podium of the season at the Ik Kil cenote on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.
After Friday's women's finals, on Saturday it was the turn of the men as 14 cliff divers dived 27m during four rounds of competition. Hunt's superb execution of his final and most difficult dive, the Triple Quad, with three somersaults and four twists (pictured, below), saw the judges produce nines and the Englishman notch a grand total of 500.00 points.
"I really wanted to win here after twice winning the World Series and not being on top of the podium at the final event," said Hunt. "I wanted it so much and on the platform I really felt the nerves, so I'm over the moon that I got it. Losing the title last year was a big motivation for me. I wouldn't be the diver that I am today if I hadn't suffered that disappointment. It was such a big motivational force for me to train and improve."
It was Hunt's fourth win out of seven World Series events in 2014 and proves he's a very worthy champion. The 2013 winner, Russia's Artem Silchenko, finished runner-up in Mexico and in the overall standings, while David Colturi's third-place finish saw him climb from seventh to fifth in the final standings, and with it guarantee automatic qualification for 2015.
With only the top five divers qualifying automatically for next year, and the top four having a sufficient points cushion, the battle was on between Blake Aldridge, Jonathan Paredes and David Colturi to grab the last spot. Colturi had the most ground to make up, but dived consistently, his programme even including the same Triple Quad dive as the champion Gary Hunt, to make sure of his place.
Colturi joins Hunt, Silchenko (the winner at the last World Series stop in Spain), Steven LoBue (the winner in Portugal) and the 10-time world champion Orlando Duque in the top five.