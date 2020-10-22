Duque and Jimenez ignite title fight in São Miguel

Colombia's

rolled back the years with a stunning victory in São Miguel, powering past his younger rivals to land on top of the podium for the first time since 2013.

Steven LoBue

of the USA and Britain's

Gary Hunt

finished behind the sport's legend in second and third respectively. Lifting off from natural surface it was Mexican

Adriana Jimenez

who fired herself to a first-ever win in the women's with a spectacular final dive that left her comfortably ahead of Australia's

Helena Merten

in second and German

Anna Bader

in third.