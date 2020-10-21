Imperious Iffland and Hunt win in Italy

England's

Gary Hunt

and

of Australia stretched their lead at the top of the

standings with two wide-margin victories in Polignano a Mare. The Brit was at his brilliant best in Italy, finishing a full 50 points ahead of second-placed

Andy Jones

of America, with Czech

Michal Navratil

in third. 60,000 fans watched on as Iffland also took command of the women, powering past Colombia's

Maria Paula Quintero

by 45 points to complete her hat-trick in this location, while Belarusian

Yana Nestsiarava

completed the podium in third.