Iffland stretches winning streak as Popovici takes maiden victory

With a dominant 30-point win Australia's

was the pinnacle of perfection in the women's competition when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series debuted in Ireland's Dún Laoghaire Harbour. Canada's

Lysanne Richard

took her second podium this season while

Adriana Jimenez

of Mexico completed the top three.

Constantin Popovici

, Olympic diver from Romania, earned the top score from the jury and put an end to

Gary Hunt

's (GBR) winning streak from the 27m platform in one of the closest results to date. America's

David Colturi

placed third in an event held with an adjusted format due to cold water.