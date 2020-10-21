Iffland stretches winning streak as Popovici takes maiden victory
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
It's another 'Rhi-peat', and a first victory for Constantin Popovici at Red Bull Cliff Diving in Ireland.
Australia's reigning Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion remains unbeaten while Dublin's record weekend crowd of 145,000 witnessed the first-ever Romanian winner.
With a dominant 30-point win Australia's Rhiannan Iffland was the pinnacle of perfection in the women's competition when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series debuted in Ireland's Dún Laoghaire Harbour. Canada's Lysanne Richard took her second podium this season while Adriana Jimenez of Mexico completed the top three. Constantin Popovici, Olympic diver from Romania, earned the top score from the jury and put an end to Gary Hunt's (GBR) winning streak from the 27m platform in one of the closest results to date. America's David Colturi placed third in an event held with an adjusted format due to cold water.
It was the immaculate execution of his final round dive, an inward four somersault half twist pike, that earned the 30-year-old his first-ever 10 in the World Series, becoming the 14th man to win an event. Following the Romanian's second place at the season opener in the Philippines, World Series record winner Gary Hunt expects a very tight race for the 2019 King Kahekili Trophy. The 'brilliant Brit' fell short of his 36th win today by just 1.85 points, however he distanced himself from Colturi in third place by 78.6 points in the chilly conditions in Dublin Bay.
From the 21m platform in the women's category, 27-year-old Iffland extended her five-point day one lead over her nearest rival from Canada to an impressive back-to-back win in Ireland, after winning the season opener in the Philippines earlier this year, as well as the women's debut in Inis Mór in 2017.
In front of 85,000 fans gathered on the pier on Sunday, Richard kept her title hopes alive by making it two podiums in a row while 2018 runner-up Jimenez defied the wind to secure her ninth career podium.
After a weekend at the season's most northerly and newest location in Ireland the cliff diving elite will travel to the sport's European home in Polignano a Mare, Italy.
