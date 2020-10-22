Paredes leaps into cliff diving history
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
A jubilant Jonathan earns his first Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series victory at Mostar's historic Old Bridge.
On a red-hot day in Mostar, it was Jonathan Paredes who surged to his first World Series win with a stunning display of diving in the old town. The Mexican, who celebrated his 26th birthday here on Friday, joins a list of only eight divers who have won an event in Red Bull Cliff Diving history.
Paredes took the day's high score (480.90 points) for the first time in his World Series career. Another premiere followed in second position with 24-year-old Sergio Guzman (471.05 points) being the first invitee to finish that high in the rankings in only his fourth World Series appearance. David Colturi (470.60 points), who sneaked into the final of the top eight as the lucky loser, pulled off a score of 10 with an outstanding last dive – with 154.00 points the highest scoring dive of the competition – to secure third place.
After five wins in a row, and for the first time this season, Gary Hunt missed the podium with a fifth place; however, the 'brilliant Brit' secured his fifth overall victory with two stops remaining. Former Olympian Blake Aldridge fell behind in the overalls after losing his head-to-head battle to wildcard Anatoliy Shabotenko and is now in fourth (620 points). With two more competitions to come, David Colturi sits in fifth (560 points) and with only the season's top five athletes automatically qualifying for a 2016 season, a thrilling climax can be expected.
From a place where diving has been a tradition for more than four centuries the World Series moves on to Polignano a Mare, Italy, for the season's penultimate stop in four weeks' time, where the Women's World Series champion will be crowned.