2020 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series cancelled
© Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool
The focus now shifts to planning an amazing 2021 season.
Published on
In the light of health concerns and advice from the authorities, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series season has been suspended for 2020. We trust that this decision will be understood and respected by everyone.
All efforts and energy are focused on an outstanding 2021 season, when elite divers as well as young up-and-coming talent will once again wow the crowds with their breathtaking free-falls from up to 27m.
Athletes representing 18 different nations, including reigning champions Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) and Gary Hunt (FRA), will lead the world's oldest extreme sport to new heights in 2021, as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returns stronger and ready to inspire fans around the world again.