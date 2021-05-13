Cloud9 had a rough start to MSI, losing to DetonatioN FocusMe put them on the back foot going into the second round-robin. However, on the very last day of their group stage, they dominated. Not only did they beat tournament favourites and world champions DWG KIA, but they also beat both DetonatioN FocusMe and Gillette Infinity to finish the day 3-0.

The nervousness from competing on the international stage seems to be gone. Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami had an amazing performance on Lee Sin against DWG KIA, even managing to solo kill Korean superstar top laner Kim ‘Khan’ Dong-ha. In the mid lane, Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković has also found his groove, with some great outplays on his signature champion Yone against DetonatioN FocusMe.

With only six teams left in the tournament, the Rumble Stage, a double round-robin with the top four teams placing into the semi-finals, begins. Let’s take a look at Cloud9’s chances to make it to the final four.

Royal Never Give Up

While Jian ‘Uzi’ Zihao might have retired, RNG have signed a rising star in the ADC to take his place. Chen ‘GALA’ Wei joined RNG in last year’s Summer Split and has quickly made a name for himself thanks to flashy outplays and very aggressive play in the bot lane (though RNG don’t play like your typical Chinese team, where all-out aggression is everything; they're a lot more tempered in their approach). RNG aced their way through their group stage and have yet to face any real competition from other teams. As things stand, they're the favourites to win MSI 2021. In order to win against RNG, Cloud9 will need to play through their strengths and not let RNG set the pace of the game. Getting Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang ahead on a strong carry jungler is a must.

DWG KIA

Cloud9 have done it before, and they can do it again. Reigning Worlds champions DWG KIA have shown weakness in their topside. Khan has a tough time staying alive against repeated ganks, in particular; Cloud9 and DFM brutally exposed this weakness in the group stage and now teams will keep coming for Khan. Kim ‘Canyon’ Geon-bu has been spending most of his time around mid and bot, but it seems like DWG KIA may have to change things up. If Fudge and Blaber can put Khan on the back foot again, then they definitely have a good chance to pick up some victories against the Korean powerhouses.

MAD Lions

The LEC representatives are looking a little bit shaky on stage this year. While they topped their group, it wasn’t without breaking a sweat. Their early games looked strong, but they kept making mistakes in the mid-game. PaiN got awfully close to beating them and they even dropped a game against the Instanbul Wild Cats. MAD Lions’ strength lies in their late-game team fighting. While the meta suits their playstyle, they still make a lot of mistakes against teams they should easily beat, and Cloud9 are looking stronger than the MAD Lions after their last three games. The match will be very close, but there's a big chance that Cloud9 can beat MAD Lions in the mid-game thanks to their superior decision making.

PSG Talon

The PCS representatives are playing with a substitute ADC. While they looked reasonably strong in their group games, Cloud9 should be a cut above in terms of lane strength and decision making. It’s simply too much to ask for a substitute to mesh with the rest of the team in a matter of weeks, while other teams have had months to build synergy. Chiu ‘Doggo’ Tzu-Chuan, the substitute ADC, was known for his aggressive playstyle in the VCS, yet he’s playing a lot more tempered in his MSI games so far. While their midlaner Huang ‘Maple’ Yi-Tang has been an all-star player for the region since its inception, Cloud9 shouldn’t be too worried about beating this team.

Pentanet.gg

The Oceanic representatives have never made it past the 'play-in' stage of an international tournament. This is the first time that they'll be playing against top seeds from all over the world. While they've had an impressive run so far, beating Unicorns of Love for a spot in the rumble stage, Cloud9 shouldn’t have any issues beating this team. Pentanet have shown interesting picks and strategies throughout the tournament (like Zed and Qiyana in the mid lane), but lack in macro and laning strength. It will be great to see how Fudge will perform against his own region’s best team though.

The Rumble stage runs from Friday, May 14 until Sunday, May 16. Cloud9 will play every other team twice, so there will be plenty of League of Legends action over the weekend. Stay tuned for more in-depth analysis and interviews.