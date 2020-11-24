Get ready, Cloud9 are bringing Perkz to the LCS

In arguably one of the most sensational moves in League of Legends history, Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic has left perennial European champions G2 Esports and will be heading stateside to join Cloud9. He’s the most decorated European player to ever play the game, but will be leaving his home region to head for North America and the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). As one of the most famous players in the world, he often needs no introduction, but in case you need a refresher on Perkz, we’ve got you covered.

Perkz has always been a winner. He joined G2 back in 2015, when they battled their way through the European Challenger Series to make it to the EU LCS (now the LEC). Now at the highest level of European competition, it quickly became clear they weren’t the rookies hoping to compete, they were there to dominate. G2 topped the standings that spring with a 15-3 win-loss record, and smashed their way through the playoffs to win their first European title. It was the first of many.

It was a star-studded lineup, and Perkz was the shining light in the mid lane, often overcoming his more well-known, veteran opponents on the other teams. It was lucky he was so good, because he had to find a way to back up his excellent trash talk. Perkz has always spoken his mind, and while some see it as arrogance or cockiness, his results have consistently justified his words.

Perkz and G2 won four European titles in a row between 2016-17, during which time he cemented himself as one of the best players in the region. And when he got first blood against multi-world champion Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok at the 2017 Mid-Season Invitational, there was no denying that Perkz was about to create a legacy of his own.

However, there was soon a new kid on the block in Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther, another young, talented midlaner who was tearing up the scene, much like Perkz had done a few years prior. G2 spotted an opportunity, and signed Caps for the start of the 2019 season, meaning Perkz had a new challenge on his hands.

While individually, Perkz is one of the most mechanically talented players to ever play the game, he’s also a team player. He knows that to be a winner you have to do what’s best for the organisation. If that meant stepping aside from his usual role, then so be it.

Perkz had been a midlaner for his entire career, but he moved down to the bottom lane for 2019. There were questions over whether he would be able to pick up the new role so quickly, but right from the start, Perkz was confident he could still dominate. Those questions faded away almost immediately, as G2 rose to the top once again. 2019 was their most impressive year. No one in Europe could compete, and they won two more LEC titles. But G2 were also making waves in the international scene.

G2 won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, crushing the SKT dynasty in the process, and making quick work of Team Liquid in the finals. Later that year, G2 had another incredible run at the World Championship. By this time they had made a habit of beating Korean teams, and managed a second place finish at Worlds.

For the first part of 2020, Perkz and Caps swapped roles. Back in his more natural mid lane, Perkz continued to show that he is one of the most versatile players around, and is able to win in any position. G2 won their third European title in a row, and after they lane-swapped yet again for the summer season, they won another. Perkz and G2 now have eight European trophies, more than any other team, or player, in history.

Now, Perkz is on his way to yet another new challenge. Of course, he’s not the only European player to cross the Atlantic. Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg was one of the first to do it when left Ninjas in Pyjamas for Team SoloMid all the way back in 2013, and has been one of the top midlaners in North America ever since. With Bjergsen’s recent retirement, it seems as good a time as any for another European midlaner to tear up the LCS.

And of course, another subplot to the whole affair will be Perkz’s reunion with Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen. Zven was part of the original G2 roster alongside Perkz, and moved to TSM in 2017, before making the switch to Cloud9 last year. With five domestic trophies to his name across Europe and North America, Zven will be hoping to add to that with Perkz by his side once again.

For now, the main question everyone is asking is: why? Perkz has been synonymous with G2 since they entered the LEC, and now they’ll be without the man who has been at the heart of the team for the past five years. But if you look back at his career, it all makes perfect sense. He has constantly tried to reinvent himself, whether it be through his performance, his presence on social media, or even the role he plays on the team.