Counter-Strike 2's power teams: Meet the contenders aiming for Major glory

The first Valve Major on US soil for over seven years, Counter-Strike heads to Texas for the 2025 BLAST.tv Austin Major, where a $1.25m USD prize pool is up for grabs in the Lone Star state. Over 30 teams are vying for a slice of that pie in what will no doubt be one of the biggest Counter-Strike events of the year. There’s no doubt that the competition will be closely fought in the run-up to the final as we head through the stages, and as the first CS2 Major event of 2025, the stakes are even higher as teams look to impress.

Taking place throughout June, with the play-offs kicking off on June 19, the BLAST.tv Austin Major will be home to the world’s top Counter-Strike teams for the entirety of the month. Who is competing, and which teams are looking in fine form heading into the summer? Let’s take a look.

What is the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 and why does it matter?

Counter-Strike 2 creator Valve works with a variety of tournament organisers to bring elite competitions to life, with the pinnacle of competitive CS2 culminating in one of two annual Major tournaments. The first of 2025, the BLAST.tv Austin Major, is taking place in Austin, Texas, in June and marks the first time a Valve Major event has taken place in the US in over seven years.

As a Valve-sanctioned event, it not only means that it has the official seal of approval from the developers of the game, but that it’s a clear indicator that it’s a serious, high-level event that is well worth tuning in for. This is the competition that teams are aiming for, where legends can be made and how players can make their names.

Meet the teams to watch

The CS2 scene has been defined by a solid number of returning teams and legendary organisations – and many have become synonymous with the game. Valve's own Global Standings paint a picture of how the world's top teams are positioned, but there's more under the surface for each team. Let's break down some of the top contenders aiming for Major glory.

01 Team Vitality

Region : Europe

Roster :

Dan 'apEX' Madesclaire

Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut

Shahar 'flameZ' Shushan

William 'mezii' Merriman

Robin 'ropz' Kool

The number-one ranked team in the world as of May 5: Team Vitality have been a mainstay in the Counter-Strike scene since their roster was established in 2018. Since then, the team has been through various guises, but Dan 'apEX' Madesclaire and Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut have both been at the heart of the roster since Vitality's arrival on the scene. Team Vitality has consistently competed for top spots in serious competitions, but it was the BLAST.tv Paris Major in 2023 that really put them on the map.

That win saw Counter-Strike history made as Vitality became the first organisation to win a Major on home soil, and top performances have continued through to the present. Vitality became BLAST Premier: World Final champions in 2023, and lifted Intel Extreme Masters trophies in Cologne in 2024 and in Katowice and Melbourne in 2025. Team Vitality have another Major in their sights in Austin, but can they continue their run of form?

02 Team Spirit

Region : CIS

Roster :

Leonid ‘chopper’ Vishnyakov

Boris ‘magixx’ Vorobyev

Myroslav ‘zont1x’ Plakhotja

Danil ‘donk’ Kryshkovets

Dmitriy ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Currently ranked fourth in the world, Team Spirit have been established for almost a decade, but have only shown their strength in the last few years. Rifler Boris ‘Magixx’ Vorodel has shown tenacity and highlight reel-worthy clutch moments throughout multiple tournaments, while young prodigy Danil ‘donk’ Kryshkovets has already made a name for himself despite being just 18 years old. Last year was a turning point for the team, kicking off with a IEM Katowice 2024 trophy at the Spodek Arena, taking down FaZe Clan with a 3-0 showing.

The BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2024 trophy was then theirs after beating Natus Vincere, before placing second at the BLAST Premier: World Final 2024. After narrowly making it to the 2024 Perfect World Shanghai Major, Team Spirit stormed through the Elimination Stage and made it to the play-offs, where they took down Team Liquid, Mouz, and FaZe Clan to take their first Major trophy. With the Austin Major in sight, can Team Spirit add another Major victory to their growing legend?

03 MOUZ

Region : Europe

Roster :

Ádám ‘torzsi’ Torzsás

Dorian ‘xertioN’ Berman

Jimi ‘Jimpphat’ Salo

Ludvig ‘Brollan’ Brolin

Lotan ‘Spinx’ Giladi

MOUZ, also known as mousesports, have been on the scene since 2002, and have been at the forefront of Counter-Strike for over two decades. The current CS2 iteration of the team has continued the organisation's exciting play and LAN performances, stringing together top-10 performances across multiple competitions, even taking the top spot at PGL Cluj-Napoca 2025 in February with a new roster.

With a close-knit roster that's largely played together for years, including sniper Ádám ‘torzsi’ Torzsás, MOUZ continue to aim high and with a current Valve ranking of second in the world, you can be sure they'll be aiming high at the Austin Major.

04 G2 Esports

huNter- is the heart and soul of this G2 line-up © Aitor Matauco/Red Bull Content Pool

Region : Europe

Roster :

Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač

Mario ‘malbsMd’ Samayoa

Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski

Nikita ‘HeavyGod’ Martynenko

Aleksander ‘hades’ Miśkiewicz (Loan)

Ranked fifth in the world as of May 5, this year is set to be a rebuild and refresh season for G2. Last year marked a series of career highs for the team, including winning BLAST Premier: World Final 2024, BLAST Premier: Fall Final 2024, and Intel Extreme Masters Dallas 2024. While Major glory seemed out of reach at the Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 in December, a new opportunity is coming into sight.

Roster changes have sparked a new energy: after losing mainstay Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač in January to Team Falcons, followed by young prodigy Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov in April, the Berlin-based organisation is now aiming for the future and is putting the building blocks in place. Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač remains as the longest tenured G2 player, as Mario ‘malbsMd’ Samayoa and in-game leader Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski are both approaching their first anniversaries with the team. With former Cloud9 player Nikita ‘HeavyGod’ Martynenko making an impact on his arrival in January, the fifth and final piece of the puzzle still remains elusive. Aleksander ‘hades’ Miśkiewicz is currently on loan from Monte until the end of June, but will he remain after the conclusion of the Austin Major? We'll soon find out and see how this roster fares.

05 Team Liquid

Region : North America

Roster :

Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken

Roland ‘ultimate’ Tomkowiak

Guy ‘NertZ’ Iluz

Kamil ‘siuhy’ Szkaradek (Trial Loan)

While Counter-Strike 2 is dominated by teams based in Europe, Team Liquid are here to show that North America can compete with the best. With a team that's competed in Counter-Strike for the last decade, the current roster looks to convert chances into wins and will be looking to go far at the Austin Major.

Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic's long tenure shows he's the consistent core of the team, while Roland ‘ultimate’ Tomkowiak has looked convincing even in difficult match-ups, evidenced at IEM Melbourne 2025. Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken, meanwhile, is clearly enjoying his second tenure with Team Liquid and has shown growth, maturity and consistency as a player. With one Major under his belt already with FaZe Clan, Twistzz will no doubt be looking for a second with Team Liquid.

06 Team Falcons

Region : Europe

Roster :

Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač

René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen

Damjan ‘kyxsan’ Stoilkovski

Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov

The Saudi Arabia-based organisation have been making moves in many ways over the last few years and the current roster is starting to bear fruit. With Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif at its core, the former Astralis and Team Vitality rifler has shown experience and reliability is a solid combination. The former G2 Esports pairing of Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač and Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov have proven to be a deadly duo, with NiKo pushing forward the team when it counts and m0NESY showing confidence and flair.

Meanwhile, former Heroic players Damjan ‘kyxsan’ Stoilkovski and René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen have proved their long partnership is a solid staple of the team. With a recent trophy at PGL Bucharest 2025 and a runner-up spot at IEM Melbourne 2025, Team Falcons is no doubt looking for more glory.

07 Natus Vincere

Region : Europe

Roster :

Valerij ‘b1t’ Vakhovsjkyj

Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen

Justinas ‘jL’ Lekavičius

Mihai ‘iM’ Ivan

Ihor ‘w0nderful’ Zhdanov

Ukraine's NAVI are no doubt a legendary fixture in the Counter-Strike scene. Established in 2009, they've competed in every era of Counter-Strike, and the organisation currently holds the record for most CS Majors won in a row, with four trophies back to back. NAVI's team continues to show they're a force to be reckoned with.

With a roster that's remained unchanged since 2023, Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen leads the team with strength and conviction, securing a Major victory at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 and an Esports World Cup 2024 trophy. With PGL Astana 2025 currently ongoing, Natus Vincere will no doubt be looking to scoop another trophy on the way towards the Austin Major.