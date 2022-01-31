Bike
BMX
Ride along with Courage Adams as he hits BMX spots in Johannesburg
BMX street star Courage Adams recently spent some time in South Africa, connecting with local riders and hitting some of the best spots in Johannesburg.
BMX freestyler Courage Adams is one of the most accomplished riders on the scene right now. He's a regular competitor at BMX contests around the world and last year he secured second place at Simple Session in Tallinn, Estonia, and first place at Arnette O’Marisquino in Vigo, Spain.
While the competitive passion burns deep in Adams, it's riding freestyle out on the streets that really fuel his fire, as seen in his latest short film that you can watch in the player above.
Adams is Spanish, but he was born in Benin City, Nigeria. The 25-year-old returned to Nigeria a couple of years ago to reconnect with the country of his birth in the Encouraged film. He also took a look at the burgeoning BMX scene in and around the capital city of Lagos.
This new film follows the tread marks left by Encouraged with Adams making another visit to the African continent, but this time South Africa and the city of Johannesburg. The film gave him a chance to explore Johannesburg and connect with a group of riders that make up the grassroots of the scene there.
The local culture reminds me of when I was a kid in Nigeria, that was something really interesting because I felt really connected with the city
The popularity of BMX in South Africa is on a sturdy rise. From the bustling inner-city alleys of Jozi, as the city locals like to call Johannesburg, to the eclectic streets of Soweto, the BMX sub-culture has firmly established its roots.
"The local culture [in Johannesburg] reminds me of when I was a kid in Nigeria. That was something really interesting because I felt really connected with the city," says Adams.
Local custodians of the movement, Nkosinathi Nkosi and Leroy Mlenze, played host to Adams when he landed on the South African shores.
Speaking about the experience, Nkosinathi said: "Meeting Courage was a great experience for me. He's a BMX rider that I've always enjoyed watching. His riding is a part of who he really is, it's really inspiring watching him ride.
"Projects like this are really important for the local scene because they help our riders get noticed on the international BMX scene and help foster togetherness within our local BMX community."
