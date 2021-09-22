Prime yourself for all that's coming up at Crankworx British Columbia

While mountain biking might have started in the United States, it's fair to say that it has taken on a life of its own across the border in Canada. Home to some of the best bike parks, trails and downhill courses in the world, the Great White North also hosts some of the most iconic mountain bike events around and was the birthplace of the biggy – Crankworx.

Although traditionally held in Whistler, this year's Canadian stop of the Crankworx World Tour is going on a tour of British Columbia instead, becoming Crankworx BC . The second stop of this year's Crankworx World Tour, Crankworx BC is the filling in the Crankworx Innsbruck and Crankworx Rotorua sandwich.

Fans can expect to see some of the best riders around taking on slalom, downhill, pump track, speed & style and slopestyle, while those all-important King and Queen of Crankworx points are up for grabs before November's season finale in Rotorua, New Zealand.

01 What's the Red Bull TV schedule for Crankworx BC?

There are nine events going on at Crankworx British Columbia, five of which are being broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Here's what's coming up on Red Bull TV over the next few weeks:

Stop 1 – Sun Peaks Resort

Stop 2 – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse, September 27 – Live on Red Bull TV at 10.00pm UTC

Stop 3 – SilverStar Mountain Resort

02 The locations

Whistler Mountain Bike Park has traditionally been the home of Crankworx in Canada since the first event back in 2004, but 2021 sees the various disciplines spread out across British Columbia instead.

Sun Peaks Resort is in the province's south and is home to 610m of vertical descent, which includes six double black diamond downhill trails. Just over 320km east lies Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, host to the Crankworx BC CLIF Speed & Style event. The Golden-located bike park has more than 48km of trails and 120-plus drops and jumps.

The Canadian leg of the Crankworx World Tour finishes up at SilverStar Mountain Resort in the Okanagan Valley. Canada's second largest bike park behind Whistler, its 400 dirt jumps make it the perfect spot for the RockShox Pump Track Challenge and Title Slopestyle events.

Rocky trail at SilverStar Bike Park © Robb Thompson

03 The King and Queen of Crankworx competition hots up

The King and Queen of Crankworx overall competition has become one of the most fiercely contested titles in the professional mountain bike calendar. Points are awarded across events and disciplines over the three Crankworx Festival and the winners have historically been those who're the most consistent all-round mountain bikers.

Tomas Lemoine currently leads the King of Crankworx contest © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

The first Crankworx festival on the Crankworx World Tour took place in Innsbruck in June. Following that, Tomas Lemoine currently sits clear at the top of the King of Crankworx standings after a big win in Crankworx Innsbruck's CLIF Speed & Style and a second place in the RockShox Pump Track Challenge. The Queen of Crankworx competition is a lot more hotly contested and Harriet Burbidge-Smith only holds a narrow five-point lead after a win in the Specialized Dual Slalom, fifth in RockShox Pump Track and third in CLIF Speed & Style.

Both will be looking over their shoulders though in British Columbia, as previous Kings and Queens of Crankworx such as Tomáš Slavík , Jill Kintner , Bernard Kerr and Vaea Verbeeck will be ready and waiting to pounce if they slip up.

Check out the best of the action from Crankworx Innsbruck in June:

Action highlights from Crankworx Innsbruck

Below we take a look at the competitions in British Columbia being shown live on Red Bull TV and the riders to watch in each.

04 Slopestyle at SilverStar Bike Park

Slopestyle has become the Emil Johansson show on the Crankworx World Tour and the Swedish freeride star's winning streak is currently four Crankworx events and three years strong.

The last time he competed in Canada was with the run below, which capped his return from his debilitating auto-immune disease and the start of his streak.

Check out Emil Johansson's winning run from Red Bull Joyride 2019:

Emil Johansson's winning run – Red Bull Joyride

The SilverStar course has been built by none other than slopestyle and freeride royalty Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff. Construction started in 2019 and Crankworx will be the first time it has hosted a competition. The course will house seven trickable features, but the rest is being kept firmly under wraps.

Riders to watch: While Emil Johansson is the firm favourite, you can't discount the likes of Thomas Genon , Erik Fedko and Red Bull Roof Ride winner Dawid Godziek . Another to look out for is American Nicholi Rogatkin, whose Front Cork 1440 won best trick at this year's Copenride . You can guarantee he'll throw down some more spins in SilverStar.

Relive Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run from Crankworx Innsbruck in the video below:

Slopestyle winning run – Innsbruck

05 Specialized Dual Slalom at Sun Peaks

Dual slalom's heyday was in the late '90s, but the fan favourite is still a staple of Crankworx events. Pitting two racers against each other on specially-prepared slalom tracks, the riders go bar-to-bar in an adrenaline and gravity-fuelled dash to the line.

The Specialized Dual Slalom course in Sun Peaks made its debut at the 2020 Crankworx Summer Series, but will expand the competition beyond the British Columbia-based riders for 2021.

Riders to watch: You can never rule out those with a history in gated racing (such as Slovakian Tomáš Slavík , who won last time out in Innsbruck). That said, any downhill riders will be in peak racing form having just finished the UCI World Cup season. Bas van Steenburgen is the clear home favourite, while Bernard Kerr will be looking to improve on his fifth place from Innsbruck. For the women, Jill Kintner is hard to bet against, but Harriet Burbidge-Smith has the perfect chance to add to her win in Innsbruck and extend her Queen of Crankworx lead.

06 Crankworx Downhill at Sun Peaks

The UCI MTB World Cup season has just wrapped up, so this race is going to be missing some of the best downhill riders, who'll be putting their feet up after an intense end to their racing year. That said, there's still a number of riders who can hold their own and it will be one of the last chances for fans to see Mick Hannah race between the tapes.

Riders to watch: Mick Hannah needs no introduction, but there are a few other riders who will be looking to spoil the party, most notably George Brannigan and Joe Breeden. In the women's field, Casey Brownwill be the firm home favourite.

07 CLIF Speed & Style at Kicking Horse

When is a race not a race? When there's added time bonus for flair. That's the idea behind Speed & Style, which was created by Crankworx to give freeriders a fair shot against racers on a completely custom track.

Can't get your head around it? Check out what's involved in the clip here:

CLIF Speed & Style – Innsbruck

Riders to watch: Tomas Lemoine won the CLIF Speed & Style last time out in Innsbruck, so has a good shot of making it two out of two for the season in British Columbia. His biggest challenger back in August was Thomas Genon and the Belgian will be looking to go one better in Kicking Horse. The women's winner from Innsbruck, Jordan Scott, won't make it to this stop of the Crankworx World Tour, so the field is quite open. Vaea Verbeeck, Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Jill Kintner are likely to be there or thereabouts though.

08 RockShox Pump Track Challenge at SilverStar

The Pump Track Challenge is quickly becoming one of the most exciting forms of racing around, as riders go head-to-head and pedal, pump and lunge their way around a perfectly crafted pump track.

Riders to watch: Pump Track Challenges are quite hard to predict – not only is the racing electric, but the random draw can mean favourites are pitted against each other long before the final. That said, Niels Bensink, Adrien Loron, Tomas Lemoine and Bas van Steenbergen made up four of the top five in Innsbruck, so can be expected to go far.