British Columbia delivered a Crankworx experience worth remembering

These past few weeks Canada's stop of the Crankworx World Tour has been on a tour of British Columbia mountain bike resorts under the guise of Crankworx British Columbia – namely Sun Peaks Resort and SilverStar Mountain Resort. Each venue held contests and competition that are synonymous with Crankworx Festivals – slalom, downhill, pump track and slopestyle.

01 Watch replays of the action as video on demand

An additional venue – Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – was due to hold the CLIF Speed & Style event that was to be shown on Red Bull TV, but due to poor weather conditions the competition was cancelled.

02 Title Slopestyle presented by CLIF

Emil Johansson's winning slopestyle run – British Columbia

Who else but Emil Johansson took the win at the Title Slopestyle presented by CLIF contest, the headline event of Crankworx British Columbia. The Swede was a deserved winner after pulling off three tricks in his winning run that hadn't been seen in competition until then – a Switch Truck to Down Whip off a step down, a Switch Three Dub Whip and a Truck to Double Down Whip. The run scored him a massive 95 points from the judges.

"It felt amazing to pull that run off and to get some of the tricks which I'd never been able to do in a contest run before," said Johansson, who's now won five consecutive Crankworx slopestyle contests.

German Erik Fedko finished as runner-up, with Poland's Dawid Godziek in third.

Emil Johansson headed up an all-Red Bull athlete podium © Clint Trahan/Crankworx

The SilverStar course, which was built by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff for this contest, featured six trickable features and gained rave reviews from the riders.

"It was super nice," said Godziek. "The features were on point. It was probably the best course I've ever ridden at Crankworx."

POSITION RIDER SCORE 1. Emil Johansson (SWE) 95 points 2. Erik Fedko (GER) 91.66 3. Dawid Godziek (POL) 89

03 RockShox Pump Track Challenge

Pump Track finals – British Columbia

The RockShox Pump Track Challenge contests were keenly fought out, with maximum commitment from the riders. American Kialani Hines faced off against Australian Harriet Burbidge-Smith in the women's final, while Niels Bensink of the Netherlands had to battle Canadian Bas van Steenbergen in the men's final.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Kialani Hines battle for pump track supremacy © Chris Pilling/Crankworx

Hines and Bensink took the honours to top the pump track podiums. In the third place run-offs, New Zealander Keegan Wright beat his compatriot Tuhoto Ariki Pene in the men's race, with Vaea Verbeeck coming out on top over another Kiwi Robin Goomes in the women's.

POSITION MEN'S WOMEN'S 1. Niels Bensink (NED) Kialani Hines (USA) 2. Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) 3. Keegan Wright (NZL) Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)

04 Crankworx Downhill @ Sun Peaks

Winning downhill runs – British Columbia

On a high speed downhill track at Sun Peaks it was Vaea Verbeeck and Jackson Frew who took the wins in the women's and men's races respectively. Verbeeck managed to edge out Gracie Hemstreet for her win, with Hemstreet finishing just 0.005s behind the winning time.

POSITION MEN'S WOMEN's 1. Jackson Frew (AUS) Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) 2. Kirk McDowall (USA) Gracie Hemstreet (CAN) 3. Joe Breeden (GBR) Casey Brown (CAN)

05 Specialized Dual Slalom @ Sun Peaks

Dual Slalom final heats – British Columbia

Sun Peaks debuted a new dual slalom track for the competitors to bring their 'A' game to. The course here pitched racers head-to-head over 250 meters, with six berms, one roller, one spine and a series of grass turns to tackle.

The men's final saw Bas Van Steenbergen come up against Tomáš Slavik . The Canadian qualified first, while the Czech rider qualied second, so it was the match-up that everyone wanted to see play out. Van Steenbergen took the win. Vaea Verbeeck and Danielle Beecroft faced each other in the women's final and it was the Canadian Verbeeck who managed to get the upper hand over her Australian rival.

Bas Van Steenbergen and Tomáš Slavik battle it out in the men's final © Chris Pilling/Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck and Danielle Beecroft running close in the women's final © Chris Pilling/Crankworx

POSITION MEN'S WOMEN'S 1. Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) 2. Tomáš Slavik (CZE) Danielle Beecroft (AUS) 3. Mick Hannah (AUS) Kialani Hines (USA) 4. Tegan Cruz (CAN) Casey Brown (CAN)

06 What's the latest in the race for the King and Queen of Crankworx?

In total, there were eight events over the festivities at Crankworx British Columbia. Here's the state of play in the King and Queen of Crankworx titles after British Columbia and Innsbruck, which was held back in June.

Bas van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck performed the strongest over the 12 days of competition. van Steenbergen leads the King contest on 663 points from Jackson Frew on 433, with Brit Joe Breeden on 375 in third. Verbeeck has a commanding points total of 751 in the Queen competition, with Kialani Hines someway back on 582. Third place Casey Brown isn't far behind Hines on 574.

The overall King and Queen titles will be decided at the end of Crankworx Rotorua in November.