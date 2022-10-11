Catch up on who won what at Crankworx Cairns

Smithfield Bike Park, near Cairns in Australia, was the setting for the third stop of four of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour . Deep in the tropical rainforest that surrounds the bike park, the pre-existing downhill World Cup track was joined by courses built from scratch for the dual slalom, speed & style, slopestyle and pump track competitions.

Crankworx Cairns promised much and delivered. Scroll down for replay links, winning runs and highlights from the events at Crankworx Cairns that were shown by Red Bull TV.

01 Watch replays of the action as video on demand

02 Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

Slopestyle – Cairns Check out all the action from the Slopestyle at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Emil Johansson's winning streak of eight consecutive wins in Crankworx slopestyle events came to a dramatic end after he crashed out of this Cairns event on the final feature on his first run. A decision was then taken for the Swede not to risk a second run, given the nature of his crash.

Taking the honours in Cairns was American Nicholi Rogatkin, who managed to overhaul Germany's Erik Fedko , who had been sitting in first place after the first runs with a score of 92.75. Rogatkin scored 94.75 in his second run. Fedko as the last man down in the second runs, had an opportunity to overhaul that score but a mechanical put paid to his chances. Max Fredriksson of Sweden rounded off the podium positions, securing third place.

13 min Slopestyle top 3 runs – Cairns Here are the top 3 runs from the third Slopestyle event of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in Cairns, Australia.

Commenting on his win, Rogatkin said: “Everyone wants a podium spot, a first-place spot. But at the bottom, at the top, everyone’s just celebrating for each other and hyped for each other. Emil goes down and we’re all so concerned."

This is Rogatkin first Crankworx slopestyle contest win since 2018 © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

Crankworx World Tour Slopestyle – Crankworx Cairns Go to Event 1 USA Score 94.75 2 Germany Score 92.75 3 Sweden Score 88.75 4 Great Britain Score 85.5 5 Canada Score 74.5 Show all results Rank Person Country Score 1 USA 94.75 2 Germany 92.75 3 Sweden 88.75 4 Great Britain 85.5 5 Canada 74.5 6 Switzerland 70.75 7 Canada 70 8 Canada 65 9 France 63.25 10 United States 61

03 Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style

Speed & Style – Cairns Check out all the action from the Speed & Style at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

It was very much a special victory for Harriet Burbidge-Smith as the Australian won the women's event on home soil after defeating Canadian Vaea Verbeeck over the two runs of the women's final. Another Aussie, Caroline Buchanan, beat American Jordy Scott to take the third-place podium position.

4 min Women's Speed & Style final heat – Cairns Watch as Harriet Burbidge-Smith secures the first Speed & Style women’s win at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Frenchman Tomas Lemoine won the men's event, battling Garret Mechem of the US in the finals heat. Lemoine's win was his ninth win in the discipline at Crankworx festival events since 2017. He's also won the speed & style events at Innsbruck and Whistler this Crankworx calendar year. Anthony Messere took the bronze medal.

5 min Men's Speed & Style final heat – Cairns Watch as Tomas Lemoine secured the first Speed & Style men’s win at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Crankworx World Tour Speed & Style – Crankworx Cairns Go to Event Women's Men's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 Canada Medal Silver 3 Australia Medal Bronze Rank Person Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 Canada Silver 3 Australia Bronze

04 Crankworx Cairns Downhill

Downhill – Cairns Check out all the action from the Downhill at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Aussie racers dominated proceedings in the downhill race, with Tracey Hannah and Troy Brosnan taking the wins in the women's and men's races, respectively. Hannah knows the track at Cairns well, and that was an obvious advantage to her as she displaced another Australian Sian A’Hern out of first with a time that was just under six seconds faster. Louise Ferguson of Great Britain placed third.

The field in the men's race was full of Antipodean talent, and as a result, racing times were tight. Brosnan, however, had the measure of the track, beating second-placed compatriot Connor Fearon by over two seconds. Tracey's brother Mick Hannah finished third.

5 min Downhill winning runs – Cairns See who the fastest man and woman were in Cairns at the first-ever Crankworx World Tour in Australia.

Crankworx World Tour Downhill – Crankworx Cairns Go to Event Women's Men's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 Australia Medal Silver 3 Great Britain Medal Bronze Rank Person Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 Australia Silver 3 Great Britain Bronze

05 Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge

Pump Track Challenge – Cairns Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

After a change of format for the pump track challenge in Whistler, we were treated to a more familiar dirt-based set-up in Cairns, consisting of head-to-head battles of two riders. Buchanan came out on top in the women's final over the two runs of the competition against Scott. The third-place run-off saw Aussie local Jenna Hastings beat her fellow countrywoman Burbidge-Smith.

3 min Women's Pump Track final heat – Cairns Find out who secured the women's pump track victory at the inaugural Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairns.

There was also an Australian winner in the men's competition. Jayce Cunning got the better of Canadian Bas Van Steenbergen over the two runs. Lemoine took third place after beating Dan Butterworth of New Zealand.

5 min Men's Pump Track final heat – Cairns Find out who secured the men's pump track victory at the inaugural Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairns.

Crankworx World Tour Pump Track Challenge – Crankworx Cairns Go to Event Women's Men's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 United States Medal Silver 3 New Zealand Medal Bronze Rank Person Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 United States Silver 3 New Zealand Bronze

06 Specialized Dual Slalom

Dual Slalom – Cairns Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

The first Cairns Crankworx experience concluded with the dual slalom competition. Two women who featured strongly all week in Cairns contested the final – Buchanan and Burbidge-Smith. Both had one gold medal each from winning other competitions, and so this was a final to be effectively crowned the unofficial queen of Crankworx Cairns. Buchanan was the strongest, in the end, beating Burbidge-Smith by 0.777 seconds. Canada's Verbeeck went home with the bronze medal after beating Scott by 0.498 seconds.

4 min Women's Dual Slalom final heat – Cairns Watch Caroline Buchanan and Harriet Burbidge-Smith battle for victory at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

The men's final saw veteran Hannah delight home fans after winning out over Van Steenbergen over the two runs. There was more Aussie success in the bronze medal run-off, with Jackson Frew beating New Zealander Sam Blenkinsopp.

4 min Men's Dual Slalom final heat – Cairns Watch Bas van Steenbergen and Mick Hannah battle it out for victory at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Crankworx World Tour Specialized Dual Slalom – Crankworx Cairns Go to Event Women's Men's 1 Australia Medal Gold 2 Australia Medal Silver 3 Canada Medal Bronze Rank Person Country Medal 1 Australia Gold 2 Australia Silver 3 Canada Bronze

07 King and Queen of Crankworx standings

There's no change in leadership of the King and Queen standings after Cairns. Scott still tops the Queen standings with 665 points. Behind her is Verbeeck in second on 641 points, with Buchanan in third on 624 points. Van Steenbergen is in the King position with 533 points, ahead of Lemoine, who is on 520. The third is Hannah on 370 points. The final standings will be decided at Crankworx'a fourth and final stop in Rotorua, New Zealand, in just less than a month.