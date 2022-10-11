Bike

Catch up on who won what at Crankworx Cairns

There was a whole new Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairns for the pro athletes and fans to enjoy. Find out who took the podium there and view all the action from Australia.
Written by Rajiv Desai
Harriet Burbidge-Smith in the heats of the Women's Dual Slalom at Crankworx World Tour 2022 Stop 3 in Cairns, Australia on October 9, 2022.
    Watch replays of the action as video on demand
    Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle
    Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style
    Crankworx Cairns Downhill
    Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge
    Specialized Dual Slalom
    King and Queen of Crankworx standings
Smithfield Bike Park, near Cairns in Australia, was the setting for the third stop of four of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour. Deep in the tropical rainforest that surrounds the bike park, the pre-existing downhill World Cup track was joined by courses built from scratch for the dual slalom, speed & style, slopestyle and pump track competitions.
Crankworx Cairns promised much and delivered. Scroll down for replay links, winning runs and highlights from the events at Crankworx Cairns that were shown by Red Bull TV.
Watch replays of the action as video on demand

Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

Slopestyle – Cairns

Check out all the action from the Slopestyle at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Emil Johansson's winning streak of eight consecutive wins in Crankworx slopestyle events came to a dramatic end after he crashed out of this Cairns event on the final feature on his first run. A decision was then taken for the Swede not to risk a second run, given the nature of his crash.
Taking the honours in Cairns was American Nicholi Rogatkin, who managed to overhaul Germany's Erik Fedko, who had been sitting in first place after the first runs with a score of 92.75. Rogatkin scored 94.75 in his second run. Fedko as the last man down in the second runs, had an opportunity to overhaul that score but a mechanical put paid to his chances. Max Fredriksson of Sweden rounded off the podium positions, securing third place.

Slopestyle top 3 runs – Cairns

Here are the top 3 runs from the third Slopestyle event of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in Cairns, Australia.

Erik Fedko
Commenting on his win, Rogatkin said: “Everyone wants a podium spot, a first-place spot. But at the bottom, at the top, everyone’s just celebrating for each other and hyped for each other. Emil goes down and we’re all so concerned."
Nicholi Rogatkin is congratulated by fellow competitors after winning the Slopestyle event at Crankworx Cairns in Australia on October 8, 2022
This is Rogatkin first Crankworx slopestyle contest win since 2018
Slopestyle – Crankworx Cairns

Rank

Person

Country

Score

1

Nicholi Rogatkin

USA

94.75

2

Erik Fedko

Germany

92.75

3

Max Fredriksson

Sweden

88.75

4

Tom Isted

Great Britain

85.5

5

Ben Thompson

Canada

74.5

6

Lucas Huppert

Switzerland

70.75

7

Griffin Paulson

Canada

70

8

Max Langille

Canada

65

9

Tomas Lemoine

France

63.25

10

David Lieb

United States

61

Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style

Speed & Style – Cairns

Check out all the action from the Speed & Style at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

It was very much a special victory for Harriet Burbidge-Smith as the Australian won the women's event on home soil after defeating Canadian Vaea Verbeeck over the two runs of the women's final. Another Aussie, Caroline Buchanan, beat American Jordy Scott to take the third-place podium position.

Women's Speed & Style final heat – Cairns

Watch as Harriet Burbidge-Smith secures the first Speed & Style women’s win at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Frenchman Tomas Lemoine won the men's event, battling Garret Mechem of the US in the finals heat. Lemoine's win was his ninth win in the discipline at Crankworx festival events since 2017. He's also won the speed & style events at Innsbruck and Whistler this Crankworx calendar year. Anthony Messere took the bronze medal.

5 min

Men's Speed & Style final heat – Cairns

Watch as Tomas Lemoine secured the first Speed & Style men’s win at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Speed & Style – Crankworx Cairns

Rank

Person

Country

Medal

1

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Australia

Gold

2

Vaea Verbeeck

Canada

Silver

3

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

Bronze

Crankworx Cairns Downhill

Downhill – Cairns

Check out all the action from the Downhill at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Aussie racers dominated proceedings in the downhill race, with Tracey Hannah and Troy Brosnan taking the wins in the women's and men's races, respectively. Hannah knows the track at Cairns well, and that was an obvious advantage to her as she displaced another Australian Sian A’Hern out of first with a time that was just under six seconds faster. Louise Ferguson of Great Britain placed third.
The field in the men's race was full of Antipodean talent, and as a result, racing times were tight. Brosnan, however, had the measure of the track, beating second-placed compatriot Connor Fearon by over two seconds. Tracey's brother Mick Hannah finished third.

Downhill winning runs – Cairns

See who the fastest man and woman were in Cairns at the first-ever Crankworx World Tour in Australia.

Downhill – Crankworx Cairns

Rank

Person

Country

Medal

1

Tracy Hannah

Australia

Gold

2

Sian A’Hern

Australia

Silver

3

Louise Ferguson

Great Britain

Bronze

Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge

Pump Track Challenge – Cairns

Check out all the action from the Pump Track Challenge at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

After a change of format for the pump track challenge in Whistler, we were treated to a more familiar dirt-based set-up in Cairns, consisting of head-to-head battles of two riders. Buchanan came out on top in the women's final over the two runs of the competition against Scott. The third-place run-off saw Aussie local Jenna Hastings beat her fellow countrywoman Burbidge-Smith.

Women's Pump Track final heat – Cairns

Find out who secured the women's pump track victory at the inaugural Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairns.

There was also an Australian winner in the men's competition. Jayce Cunning got the better of Canadian Bas Van Steenbergen over the two runs. Lemoine took third place after beating Dan Butterworth of New Zealand.

Men's Pump Track final heat – Cairns

Find out who secured the men's pump track victory at the inaugural Crankworx World Tour stop in Cairns.

Pump Track Challenge – Crankworx Cairns

Rank

Person

Country

Medal

1

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

Gold

2

Jordy Scott

United States

Silver

3

Jenna Hastings

New Zealand

Bronze

Specialized Dual Slalom

Dual Slalom – Cairns

Check out all the action from the Dual Slalom at Cairns, the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.

The first Cairns Crankworx experience concluded with the dual slalom competition. Two women who featured strongly all week in Cairns contested the final – Buchanan and Burbidge-Smith. Both had one gold medal each from winning other competitions, and so this was a final to be effectively crowned the unofficial queen of Crankworx Cairns. Buchanan was the strongest, in the end, beating Burbidge-Smith by 0.777 seconds. Canada's Verbeeck went home with the bronze medal after beating Scott by 0.498 seconds.

Women's Dual Slalom final heat – Cairns

Watch Caroline Buchanan and Harriet Burbidge-Smith battle for victory at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
The men's final saw veteran Hannah delight home fans after winning out over Van Steenbergen over the two runs. There was more Aussie success in the bronze medal run-off, with Jackson Frew beating New Zealander Sam Blenkinsopp.

Men's Dual Slalom final heat – Cairns

Watch Bas van Steenbergen and Mick Hannah battle it out for victory at the inaugural Crankworx Cairns.

Specialized Dual Slalom – Crankworx Cairns

Rank

Person

Country

Medal

1

Caroline Buchanan

Australia

Gold

2

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Australia

Silver

3

Vaea Verbeeck

Canada

Bronze

King and Queen of Crankworx standings

There's no change in leadership of the King and Queen standings after Cairns. Scott still tops the Queen standings with 665 points. Behind her is Verbeeck in second on 641 points, with Buchanan in third on 624 points. Van Steenbergen is in the King position with 533 points, ahead of Lemoine, who is on 520. The third is Hannah on 370 points. The final standings will be decided at Crankworx'a fourth and final stop in Rotorua, New Zealand, in just less than a month.
