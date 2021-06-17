Next stop Innsbruck: Erik Fedko is aiming for Crankworx glory

Some of the biggest names in mountain bike slopestyle will take flight his coming Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria, when they compete at the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle contest. Among those competing in Austria is Germany's Erik Fedko, a rider who has been knocking on the door of a Crankworx win after placing third at Crankworx slopestyle events in Les Gets, Whistler, Rotorua and Innsbruck since 2018.

With that record the 23-year-old's expectations are naturally high and he'll be hoping to make it to the top step of the podium come the end of the contest. We caught up with Fedko to hear about his preparations for Innsbruck and his plans for the rest of season.

Fedko is looking forward to the 2021 season © Paris Gore/Red Bull Content Pool

Life is getting back to normal after last year's disruptions. Have you been able to live your lifestyle like before?

It's not quite normal yet. There are still some restrictions in place. But I'm happy to be getting out on the road, meeting up with friends and being on the bike as much as possible. I'm mega happy that contests are starting again.

What did you miss more in the past year, competing in contests or travelling to places with your bike?

Both. Of course, one misses the big events abroad and trips to New Zealand and Canada. Even here in Germany, there were smaller contests that I would attend and I missed those plus the smaller contests that take place everywhere else in the summer. I'm looking forward to it when everything starts again like before!

Fedko on his way to third at Innsbruck in 2020 © Samantha Saskia Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool I'm happy to be getting out on the road, meeting up with friends and being on the bike Erik Fedko

You've been spending time with Emil Johansson in Sweden recently. Were you preparing for contests together?

We definitely had a great time together in Sweden and rode a lot. We were mainly there to shoot a video project for Red Bull. I can't reveal too much about the project yet but we'll be really happy to show it to you all when it is ready.

You spent that time with Emil and now this week you will compete against him. Do you now have to have a competitive mindset towards him, or is everything relaxed?

There is no competitive thinking. Everyone knows that Emil is an absolute machine. We will both be stoked to see our fellow contest competitors and catch up.

Competitors but also friends © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Would you have preferred to have done a few smaller events first in preparation for Innsbruck?

I am well prepared. I do not need warm up events to get in the groove for contest riding. The Crankworx course is super awesome.

Do you have some new tricks that you will reveal at Innsbruck?

I definitely had a few things in mind for the contest but unfortunately I haven't been able to practice them a lot recently. I had to take a six-week break for an injury, so I wasn't able to train properly. You may see one or two new tricks at Crankworx. I always make decisions on what to include on a run after being on site, so it is often a spontaneous thing – maybe something will come after all!

Throwback: Check out Erik Fedko's final run at the Crankworx Les Gets in 2018.

Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle – Erik Fedko third place run

After Innsbruck, what's your plans in terms of attending contests?

After Innsbruck, I will go to the Copenride in Denmark. The Audi Nines in August is another event I will be doing. I hope to travel to Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand later in the year, while there will certainly be a few events in between.

Believe the message © Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool

You've installed a mini ramp at your training compound which you skate on. Does it help your biking?

I skate as a switch off from biking. After long sessions I just need a bit of variety and skating provides that.

Your arrived to Innsbruck a bit early in advance of the competition. Was this so you could start your preparations early?

Ha, I came early to meet friends, skate and have a good time. To be honest, it wasn't really about biking. The concrete preparation only starts now.