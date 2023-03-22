When this elite pilot picks up his pen, creative doodling ideas take flight

For Patrick Davidson , doodling isn’t a pastime. It’s a necessity. Whether he’s competing, performing or racing, the act of doodling helps him create, learn, remember and react.

“My doodling is part of planning every single flight,” says the pilot, who uses doodles to design the sequence of his air show performances as well as to illustrate the rigidly prescribed manoeuvres of aerobatics competition. “Then the drawing I create comes up with me because, without it, you’re more likely to try something impromptu, something you haven’t planned that might not work. In an aeroplane, that only needs to happen one time to ruin your day.”

Patrick Davidson ready to take flight © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

A native of Port Elizabeth, Davidson is a third-generation pilot, and by age 12, he had entered – and won – his first competition (accompanied by a safety pilot). Today, among his many achievements are six South African National Aerobatic Championships in the highest category, Unlimited.

Aerobatics is a dizzying sport that sees pilots perform mind-blowing programmes, often at high G. Over the past decade, digital tools have been developed to print out the sequences, but Davidson prefers the physical act of doodling on sequence cards, which helps him find the right flow and memorise the patterns. The pilot’s doodling techniques are a language all his own, even detailing his hand and foot movements to provide perfect clarity whether upright, sideways or inverted.

“I’m one of the few people who still draws things out, but for me, it’s important. I won’t do an air show unless I have a sequence card in front of me,” he declares.

Doodling is such a signature for Davidson that his helmet and his aerobatics plane – a Game Composites GB1 GameBird – are decorated with replicas of his drawings.

The doodles on Davidson’s plane are unique to the pilot himself © Jeff Latham Photography A closeup of the helmet reveals words and key specs © Jeff Latham Photography The doodle-embellished plane in flight © Jeff Latham Photography

Davidson was part of the Red Bull Air Race World Series for two seasons, claiming multiple podiums in the Challenger Class. To help navigate the racetrack pylons at high speed and low altitude, he used doodling in a different way, noting vital operational points such as altitudes for holding patterns, where to fly if something unexpected occurred, and – equally important – restricted airspace to avoid. Having all that well defined enabled him to free his mind to focus on the racing action.

Recently, Davidson’s doodling even resulted in a sponsorship. It all started when Dr Chris Leatt, founder of the protective gear company Leatt Corporation, was curious to learn why Davidson draws his sequences rather than producing them digitally. That initial conversation led to others, and now Leatt Corp. partners with the pilot.

At home, Davidson shares his passion for aerobatics by giving training camps for up-and-coming pilots; and there, too, doodles are a key tool as he uses the combination of a hand-held model aeroplane and his drawings to illustrate manoeuvres. He adds, “I also have two young kids, so I tend to doodle a lot with them for fun.”

Looking forward, Davidson is slated to participate in a new air racing series and intends to vie for future World Aerobatic Championships. Wherever he goes, he’ll pack pen and paper to capture his doodling ideas.

Davidson says, “In the air, there’s a lot to contend with. So I doodle to try to work out this strange ‘ballet dance’ on the ground. Nine times out of 10, if it flows on my sequence card, it works in the sky.”

