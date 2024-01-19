Cristina Gutiérrez wins Dakar – “I’m the person who fights to the finish!”

I don’t know if I’m stronger – the only thing is that I’m the person who fights to the finish. In the world of motorsports, I started very small – I tried everything to get to Dakar. I was fighting for support, and I had to fight for sponsors. At my first Dakar race, the only goal was to finish. I spent a lot of time in the car – all the nights, I always fought until the end. In this Dakar, I did the same: I just went for it, all the days, no matter what was happening behind me – or in front of me. I just focused on my race.