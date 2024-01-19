Cristina Gutiérrez wins Dakar – “I’m the person who fights to the finish!”
I will never forget this moment in my life
Huge congrats, Cristina! What was going through your head when you finished – and right after you knew, you had won?
It was an unbelievable moment. When I finished, I thought we finished in second place, which is also a good position. Then I saw a friend from us from Spain at the finish, and he was doing something with his hand: ‘Go, go, go, you can win’. I didn’t understand. I was surprised to see everyone screaming and shouting that maybe I could win. I felt a bit of pain for Mitch [Guthrie Jr], but also happiness - because for me, a dream come true. It was an amazing moment I will never forget about in my life.
Who was the first person you called right after – or who called you to congratulate?
I didn’t call anyone yet (laughs). But I’ll reach out in my family chat group because everybody is going crazy. I just read some messages - they were following the race and commenting, ‘Whoa, maybe Cris can win… she is 20 seconds ahead…’ - so the first call is going to be my family, for sure!
I just went for it, all the days, no matter what was happening behind me – or in front of me
Dakar was very tough. Was there any point in a stage when you thought, ‘We might not make it’?
I think every stage was crazy, especially the marathon one. It was 48 hours through the dunes. But we won this stage as well. We felt comfortable as a team from the beginning, also in the car. I think that was very important. We felt really supported. I think that’s the most important thing – if you feel the support behind you, you can be stronger and more determined when driving.
You’re known for being mentally very tough. Where does that come from? Do you train your mental muscle specifically?
I don’t know if I’m stronger – the only thing is that I’m the person who fights to the finish. In the world of motorsports, I started very small – I tried everything to get to Dakar. I was fighting for support, and I had to fight for sponsors. At my first Dakar race, the only goal was to finish. I spent a lot of time in the car – all the nights, I always fought until the end. In this Dakar, I did the same: I just went for it, all the days, no matter what was happening behind me – or in front of me. I just focused on my race.
What’s the plan now? Vacation?
I’ll try to do that, but I don’t have much time for holidays. I need to get back to work in my dental clinic, because my patients have been waiting for a month on me (laughs).