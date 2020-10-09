Bike

Check out the cool bikes, kits and helmets that will be on show at Leogang

© Bartek Wolinski
See the personalised race bikes and the slick kits and helmets that will be adorning the bodies of elite mountain bike riders at this weekend’s extra-special World Cup event in Leogang, Austria.
Written by Faye BrozekPublished on
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are being held this weekend in Leogang, Austria. Traditionally this race sees sponsors go all out to support their athletes with customised gear to make this extra-special race even more extraordinary – check it all out here.

Loïc Bruni

The defending mountain bike world champion has a gold-adorned helmet and bike going into the 2020 race. Embracing the local setting, France's Loïc Bruni was seen wearing traditional Austrian-wear around the pits. Only time will tell if he'll decide to take this kit to the race track.
Loïc Bruni stands with his bike and helmet at Leogang MTB World Championships 2020.
Loïc Bruni holds his helmet at Leogang MTB World Championships 2020.
Loïc Bruni holds his helmet at Leogang MTB World Championships 2020.
Loïc Bruni's bike at Leogang MTB World Championships 2020.
Carbon box on Loïc Bruni's World Champs race bike 2020.
Close up of Loic Bruni's bike at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Super Bruni pedals seen on Loic Bruni's World Champs bike 2020.
Loïc Bruni fully embracing the Austrian setting
© Bartek Wolinkski
01/07

Brook MacDonald

The whole bike world is celebrating the return of Kiwi rider Brook MacDonald, and his custom New Zealand-inspired kit is ready to take on the Leogang tracks.
Brook Macdonald holds his custom helmet at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Brook Macdonald holds his custom helmet (side view) at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Brook Macdonald holds his custom helmet (side view) at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Brook Macdonald stands with his bike at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Close up of Brook Macdonald's bike at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Brook shows off his custom helmet
© Bartek Wolinkski
01/05

Tahnée Seagrave

Britain's Tahnée Seagrave will be a bolt from the blue on Sunday's race with her lightning-inspired kit. The bolts run all the way from her custom-made Fox trousers, up the jersey and to the helmet and even feature on her bike paint decals.
Tahnee Seagrave custom Red Bull helmet detail at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Tahnee Seagrave custom Red Bull helmet and bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Tahnee Seagrave's custom Red Bull helmet at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Bolts run from her kit to her bike and helmet
© Bartek Wolinski
01/03

Finn Iles

Finn Iles has a Canadian-inspired set-up for this weekend's racing. With maple leaves covering his helmet and Canadian flags scattered across his bike, he'll be representing his country as he takes to the course. Check out the custom visor on his helmet and its nod to his heroes – Stevie Smith and Jordie Lunn.
Finn Iles holds his custom Red Bull helmet with his bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Finn Iles custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Finn Iles custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - paint detail.
Finn Iles custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Finn Iles holds his custom Red Bull helmet at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Finn Iles holds his custom Red Bull helmet at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - visor detail.
Finn Iles holds his custom Red Bull helmet at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - back detail.
Finn Iles with his Canadian-inspired kit
© Bartek Wolinski
01/07

Vali Höll

It's a home race for Austrian Vali Höll, she took the downhill win at Crankworx last weekend so will be hoping to replicate her success on her Austrian-flag themed YT Tues.
Vali Holl rides over mud at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Vali Holl's custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - vali sticker.
Vali Holl's custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - full bike.
Vali Holl's custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - front forks.
Vali Holl's custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020 - unicorn sticker.
Höll is styling animal patterns
© Bartek Wolinski
01/05

Myriam Nicole

Defending MTB world champion Myriam Nicole will be hoping to retain her rainbow jersey as she rides adorned in gold this weekend. With a gold glitter helmet, gold chain and gold detailing across her bike, it's all the bling this MTB Queen needs.
Myriam Nicole stands with her bike at Leogang MTB World Championships 2020.
Gold chain seen on Myriam Nicole's bike at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Myriam Nicole's top tube at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Myriam Nicole holds her custom Red Bull helmet at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Myriam Nicole holds her custom Red Bull helmet at Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Defending world champion Myriam Nicole has gold-clad kit
© Bartek Wolinkski
01/05

Laurie Greenland

Laurie Greenland's kit gives a nod to his hometown of Bristol, featuring iconic images from the British city. Greenland will be riding his custom World Champs Mondraker Summum bike at Leogang.
Laurie Greenland holds his custom Red Bull helmet at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Laurie Greenland holds his custom Red Bull helmet side on at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Laurie Greenland stands with his Mondraker at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Laurie 'MacQueen' Greenland with his custom helmet
© Bartek Wolinski
01/03

Kate Courtney

Let's not forget about the cross-country racing! America's Kate Courtney is super stoked with her new Contessa Signature Series colourway.
Kate Courtney's custom bike at the Leogang MTB World Champs 2020.
Cross-country star Kate Courtney with her World Champs bike
© Bartek Wolinski
Tune into the action on October 10-11 2020.
Please note: the Red Bull TV broadcast will only be available in certain regions. For more information, see here.