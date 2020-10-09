Check out the cool bikes, kits and helmets that will be on show at Leogang
See the personalised race bikes and the slick kits and helmets that will be adorning the bodies of elite mountain bike riders at this weekend’s extra-special World Cup event in Leogang, Austria.
The UCI Mountain Bike World Championships are being held this weekend in Leogang, Austria. Traditionally this race sees sponsors go all out to support their athletes with customised gear to make this extra-special race even more extraordinary – check it all out here.
Loïc Bruni
The defending mountain bike world champion has a gold-adorned helmet and bike going into the 2020 race. Embracing the local setting, France's Loïc Bruni was seen wearing traditional Austrian-wear around the pits. Only time will tell if he'll decide to take this kit to the race track.
Brook MacDonald
The whole bike world is celebrating the return of Kiwi rider Brook MacDonald, and his custom New Zealand-inspired kit is ready to take on the Leogang tracks.
Tahnée Seagrave
Britain's Tahnée Seagrave will be a bolt from the blue on Sunday's race with her lightning-inspired kit. The bolts run all the way from her custom-made Fox trousers, up the jersey and to the helmet and even feature on her bike paint decals.
Finn Iles
Finn Iles has a Canadian-inspired set-up for this weekend's racing. With maple leaves covering his helmet and Canadian flags scattered across his bike, he'll be representing his country as he takes to the course. Check out the custom visor on his helmet and its nod to his heroes – Stevie Smith and Jordie Lunn.
Vali Höll
It's a home race for Austrian Vali Höll, she took the downhill win at Crankworx last weekend so will be hoping to replicate her success on her Austrian-flag themed YT Tues.
Myriam Nicole
Defending MTB world champion Myriam Nicole will be hoping to retain her rainbow jersey as she rides adorned in gold this weekend. With a gold glitter helmet, gold chain and gold detailing across her bike, it's all the bling this MTB Queen needs.
Laurie Greenland
Laurie Greenland's kit gives a nod to his hometown of Bristol, featuring iconic images from the British city. Greenland will be riding his custom World Champs Mondraker Summum bike at Leogang.
Kate Courtney
Let's not forget about the cross-country racing! America's Kate Courtney is super stoked with her new Contessa Signature Series colourway.
Tune into the action on October 10-11 2020.